Market Volatility Bulletin: Four Witches' Stew

We think F1-F2 is going to widen out further; consider the ES time fly.

The Four Witches ask whether the S&P has 2500 in its future. Could we venture for it tomorrow morning?

Well, so much for that! The S&P 500 fell all of about 6 points and then quickly bounced back. The index rests just a few points away from the magic 2500 mark. Tomorrow morning is the quadruple witching … any chance of a touch? Meanwhile, spot VIX searches out lower ground, with the September 1 10.05 bottom in the wake of the jobs number release as a possible support.

The October 2017 WTI contract has taken quite a nice lift over the past three days. Crude poked its head over the $50 mark and bumped its head right at $50.50 before abruptly diving lower. It's been a good two weeks for black gold.

Shout Out

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Frances Coppola impressed us with her article "We Need To Talk About Productivity." Very often we feature work with more of a direct market focus. Sometimes, however, it makes sense to take a step back and remind ourselves that the indirect forces of economics can have a very large impact on capital market returns over time -- for better or worse.

Coppola leads with a powerful visual (that she calls into question based on potentially mitigating factors) that raises a question as to why such a divergence can exist -- and last -- between wages and productivity. The contributor then calls on the two major suspects for this phenomenon: Globalisation and Automation (some would add "Financialisation"). Globalism has sapped power from wage growth due to the fact that a giant glut of workers from low-income countries competed down wages for developed market labor. Technology amounts to the replacement of labor with capital (robots).

The author looks at the historical record and provides an interesting graphic that suggests that this is not the first time that the theoretical relationship between productivity and wages has been violated.

Now you may have to brush up on your history of British economics. But the point remains that there was a long period of time in which productivity of workers outstripped their pay.

We include here what we believe to be her most striking statement:

The Marginal Productivity of Wages theory correctly identifies the maximum a firm will pay, but it is completely wrong about the minimum. If the worker's job is under threat, and the social safety net has been shredded, and union power has been broken, the minimum is all but zero. Employers have an incentive to bid down wages to the floor if they can get away with it, regardless of productivity. Mind you, bidding down wages to the floor has consequences for productivity. If employers have an incentive to pay as little as they can get away with, equally workers have an incentive to do as little as they can get away with. So, if wages are low, productivity is likely to be too. After all, as the Russians say, 'They pretend to pay us and we pretend to work.'

We warn you that the article is longer than those we tend to feature, but worthy of your consideration as a voter and as a thinker. We'll ask readers if they agree with Coppola's statement as to the MPW theory being correct about the max but incorrect about the minimum: why or why not? Will wages for developed market labor pick up and outstrip productivity anytime soon? Here's a biggie: What would be the impact on productivity and the current size of central bank balance sheets?

Thoughts on Volatility

Spot VIX continues its downward march, dragging the F1 and now also the F2 down with it. It is clearly the case that spot is the most volatile of the three for 2017 (as is usual) with F2 the least responsive.

Here's a ten-week of the VIX. The index sunk to all-time lows, with 90% of its lowest readings on the further-stretching VXO index (January '86) occurring here in 2017. In August we got a pick-up, with a couple attempts at higher levels, but so far to no avail. Rationally or no, we're seeing levels of "complacency" (we actually don't really care for that word, at least not so far as it pertains to volatility indexes like VIX) that would be bottom-of-the-barrel for any other time period than the one we happen to inhabit.

We really liked a comment on yesterday's post from Vol_Trader:

We agree. I mean we think short vol is probably still the better trade, at least down to 10 flat or so for spot. Given how close the F1 is to expiry, that means buying the F1-F2 in spite of how wide it is already. But sitting it out in cash is not a bad idea for where we are now. Yesterday we featured the graphic below to point out that we're actually in a pretty decent area for selling the F1-F2 and essentially buying short vol. But we're just not buying it (or should we say "selling it"?) on this round.

With good reason, traders frequently look at VIX and related products (futures, VXX, TVIX, etc.) to get a handle on volatility. But it's worthwhile to consider where volatility comes from: implied volatility on a basket of S&P 500 options. We call it "Organic vol."

Organic at-the-money vol as measured on ES options took that next swing lower that seemed inevitable after the stunning summer doldrums. If we recall 5.3 was the low we recorded on the weekly contract, 6.9 on the monthly, and 9.3 on the quarterly; by those standards we're still quite high!

Actually, the monthly contract appears closest to a bottom. These moves are never "safe," but so much of the downside on the monthly has already been squeezed out. Considering a time fly (some variant of short the weekly and the quarterly, long two of the monthly) looks pretty compelling. We believe the quarterly may resist the next leg lower, but ultimately will succumb if we don't get a burst of action within the next week or so. Monthly vol really appears more vulnerable to theta than vega at this point in our view.

Conclusion

We owe some answers on questions we've asked, but we'll leave that for another time. Tomorrow we will be featuring a message a regular commenter left us in a PM (with his permission) that addressed margin issues from his IB account. Standard stuff, nothing too scary (at least not for him), but it bears keeping an eye on.

