Why I Just Bought Brookfield Infrastructure Partners And So Should You

Last week, I unveiled my Buffett inspired real money dividend growth portfolio, the Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Endeavor or EDDGE 3.0, which I will be tracking publicly on Seeking Alpha (first update this weekend).

Part of my strategy is to invest all my capital into a carefully screened buy list of quality dividend growth stocks in certain categories, such as high-yield/slow growth, and low-yield/fast growth, and then use a moderate amount of safe margin (capable of withstanding a 50+% portfolio crash without a margin call) as my dry powder for opportunistic value purchases.

In other words, Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) industry low margin is my "elephant gun" and this week I got a chance to take down some very big game (to the tune of a 5% portfolio position).

Specifically, my all time favorite dividend growth stock, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), had a secondary equity offering that sent the unit price crashing almost 7% from its all time high.

I jumped on this opportunity to add Brookfield Infrastructure to my portfolio, despite the fact that the LP has been on fire in the past year.

Let's take a look at just why this equity offering is such great news for BIP investors, and more importantly why the world's greatest utility and the ultimate "buy and hold forever" SWAN stock, remains a great long-term buy today.

Why Did Brookfield Crash Nearly 7%?

Because Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a pass through Limited Partnership or LP, it pays out the majority of its cash flow as distributions, (tax advantaged form of a dividend) and funds the majority of its growth with external debt and equity capital.

This means that it periodically sells new units, which in turn dilutes existing investors.

Source: Brookfield Presentation

In this case, management sold $1 billion ($1.105 billion including over- allotment) worth of units at a cost of $42.10, representing about 6.5% dilution; thus explaining the decline in unit price.

However, it's important to keep two things in mind. First, all pass through stocks, including REITs, mREITs, BDCs, yieldCos, and LPs grow in this manner.

Second, what matters isn't that your position is being diluted, but rather that adjusted funds from operations or AFFO (BIP's equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution) per unit rises over time.

Indeed, Brookfield's world class management team has proven itself more than capable of investing investor capital wisely, resulting in excellent long-term growth of its revenue, cash flow per unit, and most importantly, the distribution.

This has made Brookfield Infrastructure a Wall Street darling, and allowed it to not just crush other utilities and the S&P 500, but also smash management's long-term goal of generating 12% to 15% total returns. In fact, since its IPO BIP has generated about 20% annual total returns.

The excellent growth in BIP's unit price over time has helped it to obtain some of the lowest costs of capital in the industry, which makes further profitable growth even easier.

In other words, while some look upon a secondary offering as dilutionary and bad, in reality, it's a wonderful opportunity for investors to buy discounted units at a time when management is looking to put that capital to work via accretive investments.

Because the very fact that Brookfield Infrastructure is raising $1.1 billion means that management has big growth plans ahead.

Near Infinite Growth Opportunities

There are two types of investment that BIP does; new asset acquisition, and organic investment, i.e. expanding what it already owns.

New acquisitions, such as the $2.8 billion of businesses Brookfield Infrastructure purchased in 2016, are generally what grabs the headlines and results in sensational short-term growth such as the LP has been experiencing lately.

However, what makes Brookfield Infrastructure such an exceptional long-term investment, and the reason it's my absolute favorite income growth stock, is because management is careful to buy not just undervalued, wide moat, cash rich assets (in which 93% of cash flow is regulated or under long-term contracts), but also can be expanded in the future.

In fact, today, Brookfield Infrastructure's organic growth pipeline stands at $2.4 billion in new projects that it expects to complete in the next two to three years.

Even better? Management expects to grow that pipeline by $1.5 billion within the next three to six months, bringing its total organic pipeline to $3.9 billion.

In other words, even if Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), BIP's sponsor and general partner, were not able to locate any new assets to buy, the LP would still enjoy strong AFFO growth that would allow management to reach its long-term payout growth target of 5% to 9% per year.

Of course, in reality, Brookfield is awash in international utility and infrastructure investment opportunities such as a major investment in telecom towers in India (potentially $800 million worth this year), as well as various water related investments around the globe.

In fact, according to managing partner for strategic initiatives Justin Beber, "according to the OECD, there is a $6.7 trillion funding gap for capital to be invested globally in water supply and sanitation by 2050...creating significant opportunity for us...and why growing our water infrastructure presence in a meaningful way is a priority."

Or to put another way, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' addressable market is the infrastructure needs of the entire world, whose population is expected to grow to:

8 billion by 2024

9 billion by 2040

9.7 billion by 2050

11.2 billion by 2100

Global Fertility Rate (children per woman)

Source: CIA World Fact Book

Literally, all of this growth is going to come from emerging markets, where infrastructure capital is scarce. So a company like Brookfield, who has over 115 years of experience investing, building, and managing utilities, infrastructure and real estate around the world, (as well as over $250 billion in assets under management) is bound for a utility bonanza that is likely to make its investors very rich indeed.

Payout Profile Speaks To Market Crushing Total Returns

Stock Forward Yield YTD AFFO Payout Ratio 10 Year Likely Payout Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.2% 70.7% 7.5% to 10% 11.9% to 14.2% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: Gurufocus, Factset Research, Fast Graphs, Moneychimp.com, Multpl.com, Guidance, Earnings Supplement

Brookfield Infrastructure, like all high-yield pass through stocks, is all about the distribution profile, specifically: the current yield, the security of the payout, and its long-term growth potential.

In terms of current yield, Brookfield Infrastructure is offering not just more than double the S&P 500's payout, but also 35% higher than the global utility median of 3.1%.

And thanks to the highly secure, and recurring nature of its highly predictable cash flow, as well as a low payout ratio (to allow for investing back into the business), Brookfield's distribution is also among the safest in the industry.

Meanwhile, the growth potential is also among the strongest, both in the short-term and the very long-term, courtesy of a strong growth runway that is likely to last over a century.

Brookfield Infrastructure Is Still A Strong Buy

Thus far in 2017 Brookfield has absolutely smashed both the market and rival utilities. So it's understandable that investors think it's now overpriced.

P/FFO Historical P/FFO Yield Historical Yield 12.7 9.8 4.2% 4.5%

Sources: Fast Graphs, Gurufocus

Now in the short to medium-term that may be true. After all, on both a price/FFO and distribution yield basis, Brookfield Infrastructure is trading above its historical norms.

However, remember that ultimately the objective value of any investment is the net present value of all future cash flows, in this case, the distributions.

That means that to get a long-term perspective on Brookfield's true valuation we need to do our best to model how quickly it will grow its payouts in the future.

In addition, we need a reasonable discount rate. In this case, I use 9.0%. That's because the S&P 500 has, since 1871, returned 9.1% CAGR.

And since none other than Warren Buffett says that the default investment option should be a low-cost S&P 500 index fund, that means that each dollar not invested in BIP could be earning a long-term total return of 9.0% (net of expense ratio).

Forward Annual Distribution 10 Year Expected Payout Growth Terminal Growth Rate Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety $1.74 5% (worst case scenario) 5% $44.90 4.2% 6% 7.5% (conservative case) 5% $54.92 4.2% 24% 10% (likely case) 6% $81.41 2.0% 48% 11% (best case) 7% $103.99 -0.6% 60%

Sources: Brookfield, Gurufocus

The above table shows my best estimates of the fair value of BIP, based purely on the net present value of future distributions, under a variety of scenarios.

Basically, I think that, because BAM has over 115 years of experience in managing infrastructure projects to market beating returns, we can assume at the very least that management will meet the low end of its growth guidance.

Thus even in a worst case scenario of just 5% distribution growth from now on, the current value of BIP's future payouts is 6% higher than the current price.

The conservative case assumes 7.5% payout growth over the next decade, which is the about the mid-range guidance target. After that, the model assumes that future growth slows down to Brookfield's low end of payout growth guidance.

Personally, I think that the accelerated pace of investment should allow Brookfield Infrastructure to grow the payout at 10% for the next 10 years, and at least 6% beyond that for decades.

The best case scenario in which Brookfield grows the payout just slightly slower than it has since inception is based on an optimistic assumption that large scale acquisitions will continue, with each mega-deal then resulting in further exponential growth in the organic pipeline.

The terminal rate in that scenario is then the mid-range of management's long-term stated goal.

However, no matter which scenario you use, the point is that BIP remains undervalued today, most likely by 36%, making it a screaming buy. That's especially true now that we have a greater idea of management's short to medium-term growth plans.

Risk Factors To Keep In Mind

While I consider Brookfield Infrastructure to be the world's best income growth stock, there are nonetheless four risks to keep in mind.

The first is that, because 46% of the LP's assets are denominated in non-US dollars, Brookfield Infrastructure faces some currency risk.

Specifically, while all of its Australian dollar, Euro, and Pound investments are hedged, its emerging market cash flows are not. That means that in the event of a rising dollar, the contracted local currency cash flow will convert to less US dollars and could create a headwind to growth.

The second risk is that, because Brookfield operates around the world, and especially in faster growing emerging markets, there is always the risk of corruption, nationalization of assets, or political and regulatory uncertainty.

For example, back in February a Brazilian Federal judge tried to block Brookfield's acquisition of a 90% stake in Petrobras (PBR) natural gas pipeline system.

While that was overturned and the deal went through as planned, there will be times when Brookfield's growth ambitions run up against local opposition and things don't turn out so well.

That's especially true now that Brookfield is pushing more aggressively into India, a nation famous for its mountains of red tape. Fortunately, Brookfield has proven itself more than adept at navigating the byzantine world of such regulations.

The third risk is that Brookfield Infrastructure's units are far more volatile than traditionally regulated utilities, meaning that investors need to be ready for occasional gut wrenching price drops.

Finally, be aware that because of the unique nature of how Brookfield is structured, (it's an LP whose assets are themselves LP's) this stock is best owned in a tax deferred account, such as an IRA or 401K.

That's for two reasons. First, this avoids a 15% tax withholding. Now the good news is that the small investors can easily get this back via the annual foreign withholdings tax credit.

In other words, while the Canadian government will withhold 15% of the distribution (in taxable US accounts), the IRS will then allow you to deduct this from taxes you owe, offsetting the withholding in its entirety.

However, if you are a large investor, with foreign tax withholdings greater than $300/$600 (single or married filing jointly), then things get a bit more complicated because of the need to fill out a form 1116.

In addition, BIP uses a K-1 form which certain investors prefer to avoid, (although Turbotax has no problems handling it).

However, unlike most MLPs, who also use K1s and whose distributions are treated as a return of capital (tax deferred because it reduces cost basis) BIP has been structured in a way to avoid unrelated business taxable income or UBTI, and thus making it safe for 401Ks and IRAs.

Basically, this means that it passes on its income as well as distributions (treated as ROC) to investors, so the annual cost basis deductions is the difference between distributions and your share of the LP's income multiplied by your tax bracket.

Or to put another way, by far the worst part of owning BIP is the tax complications so owning it an IRA or 401K is a great way to avoid a headache.

And if you are like me, and own BIP in a taxable account, then make sure you also invest in Turbotax each year, which allows you to handle BIP's K1 in under 5 minutes without ripping your hair out in frustration.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is A True Income Growth Legend of Tomorrow

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Brookfield Infrastructure is guaranteed to continue soaring as it has in the past year. Nor am I predicting that BIP will deliver anything close to the mind boggling 20% returns it has in the past nine years.

However, based on not just the LP's track record since its 2008 IPO, but the 115+ year well-earned reputation of Brookfield Asset Management as the world's greatest hard asset managers, I do expect BIP to ultimately prove itself to be one of the next century's greatest income growth investments.

In fact, if management is able to deliver on its long-term annual total return target of 12% to 15% (and I am very confident that it will), then BIP is likely to beat the market by 33% to 66% in the coming decades.

Which is why, I will always buy BIP whenever it does a secondary offering, as well as on dips, corrections, and crashes. I highly recommend you consider doing the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.