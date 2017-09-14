DryShips did not provide any earnings guidance in its Q2 earnings release, likely a ploy to keep the stock price below the $2.75 rights offering strike price.

The only news that mattered in DryShips recent earnings release was the disclosure of the SEC subpoena. DryShips stock has failed to recover to pre earnings price levels.

If its stock price remains below the $2.75 strike price of the rights offering, DryShips is likely to utilize GE's backstop agreement resulting in GE gaining outright control of DryShips.

DryShips, Inc. (DRYS) controlling shareholder, George Economou, is rumored to be purchasing a 2016 built Suezmax tanker for $51 million. The purchase would initially be through Cardiff Marine, a GE controlled private entity that he has previously used as a warehouse for vessel purchases that he subsequently sold to DRYS. The usual seasonal spot rate and TC weakness during Q3 for VLCCs, Suezmax, and Aframax tankers has been exacerbated by the impending wave of new tanker deliveries scheduled for the remainder of 2017. This has resulted in a decline in tanker prices.

The rumored acquisition begs the question of whether this is an opportunistic purchase by GE in anticipation of additional capital becoming available at the completion of the common stock rights offering in early October, or a sign that he is again embarking on a series of vessel acquisitions that will require an additional capital raise by DRYS. As disclosed in its recent Q2 earnings announcement (more on that below), the SEC issued a subpoena to DRYS as part of its investigation into the issuance of common stock through Kalani Investments. The SEC investigation appears to center on whether Kalani was functioning as an agent or an underwriter of the securities and if DRYS and Kalani violated securities laws in relation to the issuance of the common stock. If the SEC investigation results in a legal action against DRYS, Kalani, and GE, DRYS may have difficulty accessing the equity capital markets during the pendency of the case and this may limit GE's ability to embark on a series of acquisitions.

DRYS has previously sprinkled suggestions in SEC filings that it is pursuing additional debt financing using its existing vessels as collateral, but that is much less likely now due to the Sierra Revolving Credit Facility (Sierra RCF, formerly the SIFNOS loan) becoming secured. Subsequent to the release of Q2 earnings on August 30th that disclosed the SEC subpoena, DRYS common stock price has closed below the $2.75 rights strike price. If DRYS stock price remains below the $2.75 rights strike price through the October 2nd participation deadline, it increases the probability that GE will convert up to an additional $100 million of the Sierra RCF into equity under the Rights Offering Backstop Agreement.

Following the outcome of the Rights Offering and determination of the number of shares to be purchased pursuant to the backstop agreement with Sierra relating to the Rights Offering, the Sierra Revolving Credit Facility will be refinanced with a new loan facility secured by assets, with a loan to value ratio of 50%, a tenor of 5 years, no amortization and the margin over LIBOR will be decreased to 4.5%. No arrangement fees or otherwise will be charged in connection with the refinancing.

DRYS has a very poor reputation in the bank market, but it was still able to access debt capital of $150 million for the four VLGCs, equal to approximately 45% of the $334 million purchase price of the vessels. Vessel book value of $516 million at June 30th less the book value of one VLGC (delivered in Q2) and less the at least $146 million of collateral needed to secure the at minimum $73 million in outstanding Sierra debt (assuming $100 million of the Sierra loan is converted under the Backstop Agreement) would result in collateral of about $188 million to secure additional debt. Assuming that DRYS could borrow 40% of the book value of the vessels, it may be able to access around $115 million of debt capital. With the SEC investigation hanging over the company, I am skeptical, but there are lenders who will provide capital in hairy situations for the right price.

Q2 Earnings Announcement

DRYS released earnings on Aug. 30th. The most important disclosure in the release was the SEC subpoena. It overshadowed the equity private placement and rights offering announcements from August 29th. Prior to the earnings release, I published a DRYS Q2 earnings preview article that contained six items to watch.

Run rate EBITDA forecast. DRYS issued a run rate EBITDA forecast of $77 million in the past. It did not provide any financial forecast information in the Q2 earnings release. Was this dearth of information designed to keep the stock price below the rights strike price?

Interest rate on the VLGC Credit Facility. Per Footnote 9, the average interest rate for the six months ended June 30th, 2017, for the outstanding long term debt was 4.04%. The VLGC Credit Facility was only outstanding for 8 days during Q2 so it is impossible to deduce the actual interest rate. DRYS discloses only that it paid LIBOR plus a margin and does not disclose the margin. This really reeks.

Share count at the earnings release date. It was 67,911,072 as of Aug. 30th. This reflected the close of the private equity offering with GE and the Kalani shares issued prior to termination of the offering. I was looking for approximately 67.89 million.

Updates on TCs. There were no new time charters disclosed. In addition to the VLGCs, two of the Newcastlemaxes were on short term time charters at $9350 (well below market) and $19,400 (slightly below current spot rates). The Suezmax has a base rate and profit share structure but no additional information was provided. Will DRYS keep the rest of its vessels on spot or will it take advantage of strength in the market and sign some longer TCs during what should be a strong Q4?

Daily vessel operating expenses. Vessel operating expenses were $15.33 million. Using DRYS's calculation of daily vessel operating expense on page 6 of the earnings release results in vessel operating expenses of $12 million. There is clearly a discrepancy. The vessel operating expenses on page 6 were already high at $6320 per day for bulkers and $17,720 per day for Tankers. Properly factoring in the additional $3 million in costs per the financial statements would increase the costs by approximately $1890 per day for both vessel types, way over reasonable comparables at other companies.

G&A expenses. DRYS previously disclosed a new management contract with a GE affiliate for management services at $1644 per day for the first 20 vessels and $1500 per day for all vessels after that. Footnote 3 of the Financial Statements disclosed the following additional information about how GE is stripping out cash from DRYS under the new agreement.

The New TMS Agreement entitles the Managers to an aggregate performance bonus for 2016 amounting to $6,000, as well as a one-time setup fee of $2,000. Under the respective agreement, the Managers are also entitled to (i) a discretionary performance fee, (ii) a commission of 1.25% on charter hire agreements that are arranged by the Managers; and (iii) a commission of 1% of the purchase price on sales or purchases of vessels in the Company's fleet that are arranged by the Managers, (iv) a financing and advisory commission of 0.50%, and (v) reimbursement of out of pocket and travel expenses. The New TMS Agreement has a term of ten years.

Average vessels owned for Q2 equaled 17.4 (page 6) so costs under the agreement should have been around $2.57 million. Actual G&A costs were $7.1 million. Per Footnote 3 of the financial statements, DRYS paid approximately $2.8 million in fees to related parties (i.e., GE) on vessel acquisitions. There will likely be a fair amount of one-off expenses relating to the issuance of stock and possibly legal expenses related to the acquisition of the vessels. Tough to tell if this is a reasonable expense level for the quarter without additional disclosure.

Conclusion

DRYS continues to trade below a reasonable valuation for a generic company with similar assets (a recent valuation is available here) and with good reason. The problem is GE runs DRYS for his personal benefit and with complete and callous disregard to shareholders. He cannot be trusted. The SEC investigation, the rights offering overhang, and the possibility of DRYS getting stuffed with additional GE acquisitions just add to the uncertainty. This remains a day trading vehicle at best and not an investment vehicle. Proceed with caution if you are going to dabble!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.