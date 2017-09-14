3M's (MMM) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM)

Great, so we will kick off again with 3M and on-stage we've got CFO, Nick Gangestad; and Head of Investor Relations, Bruce Jermeland. So Nick, I think you want to make some of your remarks and then we'll take the Q&A.

Nicholas Gangestad

Thanks, Nigel. I'll just make a few opening remarks. It's really great to be here with you today. For those of you not familiar with 3M, we're a $30 billion enterprise with -- in 2016 we had 24% operating margins.

3M operates with a vertically integrated business model and we leverage what we call our four fundamental strengths across our five business groups. Those four fundamental strengths are; we have 46 technology platforms that we share across all of our businesses. We have manufacturing process capability that we again share across our businesses. We have a global presence in over 70 countries; and then of course the 3M brand. So those make up what we call our four fundamental strengths. Those strengths and our integrated business model is what results in 3M's premium operating margins and returns on invested capital.

Just for a moment I'm going to turn to 2017; through the first half of 2017 3M has delivered a strong first two quarters and where we see ourselves as well positioned for the second half of this year. The global economy has been better than what we expected entering the year, particularly in China. And we are highly focused on executing our playbook which includes driving organic growth, prioritizing within our portfolio, investing in research and development, executing on what we call business transformation, and then continuing to enhance our capital structure. Throughout the first half of this year we delivered organic growth of 4% and whether we look at it from a business perspective or a geographic perspective, those growth rates have been fairly consistent between the first quarter and the second quarter.

In the first half of the year our growth has been led by our electronics and energy business, our safety and graphics business and our industrial business. Our underlying operating income margins are up 40 basis points through the first half of the year excluding one-time gains we took on divestiture of businesses, as well as strategic investments that we're making, and we remain on-track for at least 50 basis points of margin expansion for the year. We are increasing what we're calling strategic investments in 2017 in two dimensions; one, for growth where we are investing slightly over $100 million in incremental growth investments and what we call our core growth platforms. And we anticipate and are seeing approximately 50 to 100 basis points of organic growth improvement from those investments.

We are also making significant investments in 2017 to optimize our manufacturing and supply chain footprint and that's consistent with the plan that we first laid out in March of 2016. In total, we had $0.40 GAAP earnings per share impact from these strategic investments in the first half of 2017 and we're expecting for the total year that to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.65 impact on GAAP earnings per share. We've also been active on portfolio management in the first half of this year, we announced one acquisition, Scott Safety which we expect to close in the second half of this year. And we've closed three divestitures so far from which we've realized a $0.55 earnings per share gain and that's primarily from the sale of our identity management business and we've also announced the divestiture of our electronic monitoring business and we still expect that to close sometime in the second half of this year.

So that's a quick rundown of what we're seeing right now in 3M. And Nigel, I turn it over to you for some Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nigel Coe

Thanks Nick, that was a good foundation. So the sale of electronic monitoring; I think you've -- maybe called out a modest gain of that business. Scott Safety here closes very soon, I think you've called on the close sometime this month, that's the best case, so maybe next month or so?

Nicholas Gangestad

In the second half of the year, it's where we are in the year I think fourth quarter much more likely than yet this month.

Nigel Coe

So the impact of obviously the accounting on Scott Safety, does the gain on the accounting -- did they offset more or less [ph]?

Nicholas Gangestad

They do largely offset. We will be taking a gain, I think we've set in the range of about $0.10 on the sale of our electronic monitoring. It however is not factored into any of our guidance we've given, we're waiting until we actually close that before we include that in our guidance. Likewise, with the acquisition of Scott Safety, the impact of that has not been factored into our guidance but we do expect in the first 12 months of after acquisition inclusive of intangible amortization and one-time transaction cost and integration cost that it will be dilutive to earnings per share on a GAAP basis by $0.10 in the first 12 months following the date that closes.

Nigel Coe

Okay, great. And then obviously you've talked about the growth investments and the footprint investments we've been making this year; obviously a very big number. On the growth investments I understand that these are mainly channel sales headcount additions you've made in various businesses. Have we seen that 50 to 100 basis points of growth improvement on back of that yet or does that comes in 2018?

Nicholas Gangestad

No, we are seeing growth from that this year and then that was part of our plan. When we quoted 50 to 100 basis points of extra growth for the company from these investments, that was a 2017 figure. And what we're seeing so far through the first half of the year and what we're projecting for the second half of the year, we see ourselves very solidly in that zone of the 50 to 100 basis points growth. The investments themselves; I just want to clarify a little of what you were saying there, it is largely around spending to commercialize things we already have invented and have been selling on the market but we saw opportunities with some added investments to accelerate our growth opportunities. Some of it is in the form of sales; sales people are better selling the products that we have, in some cases it's investing in advertising merchandising to better advertise and make consumers or other customers aware of what it is that we have in benefits of using these products.

Nigel Coe

That's great color. And that's coming within certain businesses over the pretty much spread across the portfolio?

Nicholas Gangestad

It impacts all five of our business groups. Across all five of our business groups our healthcare business is disproportionately higher in the investments that we're making.

Nigel Coe

Okay, that's helpful. And then obviously you've been very front-end loaded on your footprint rationalization measures; what does that do to that pathway towards the 125 to 150 of benefits that you see from that? Do we get that earlier in 2020?

Nicholas Gangestad

We'll of course be making progress towards that as we get closer to 2020. I don't think it's materially affects the size of that amount or the timing of that amount. And Nigel let me explain that a little; many of these footprint actions take time for the full value utilization to appear that at a time that we announced some action that we're going to close a manufacturing sites and invest in moving manufacturing to a more efficient operation, that can take many quarters before the actual manufacturing has been moved. We felt what we needed to do in order to deliver that $125 million to $175 million of benefit, we needed to be acting this quickly as possible and acting to you what perceives me the quite early in the range between now and 2020; we're actually needed to be acting in this quickly in order to be getting to that level of savings by 2020.

In 2018, we do not expect the net benefits to be offset in the metrics expenses from that. But by 2019 we do the see benefits exceeding the expenses that will be contributing to earnings per share growth in 2019, all on the way towards our -- what we've committed to four or 20-20 savings from this.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And obviously, you've got some big numbers on the games and the investments, both the net-net is about a dime inspite $0.10 in the plan. Next year when we wash up the gains and look at the actual spending, are we still not during the next year in the [indiscernible]?

Nicholas Gangestad

For next year from our footprint actions we will have continued expenses, we'll have some benefits. In our July earnings call we said that we anticipate that that would be at least a net negative of $0.10 in 2018.

Nigel Coe

Okay. So we'll make sure that was the case. You talked about the stability of the organic growth and sets up the year bit more in 4% in 1Q but less than 4% in 2Q, little bit of ease to timing around that as well. Within the businesses, it's been a little bit of noise, EV [ph] being very, very strong considered the office channel is being weak, general has been little bit choppy. How is that changing? What are we seeing right now real-time, but we're seeing bit more stability in these businesses?

Nicholas Gangestad

Right now what we're seeing for the total year, what we're seeing in the current quarter, what we're seeing for the second half; in our most recent guidance I've said that we expect to grow between 3% and 5% organically for the year and that's after a first half that grew organically 4%. Nigel right now what we're seeing as the second half is spanning out, we're seeing nothing that is taking us off of that front. If I dive down into some of the details you were talking about, what we're seeing in electronics and energy as an example where the latest range that we've put out for electronics and energy that we expect to grow between 1% and 6%; I see it much more likely that it will be as a high-end or slightly above the high-end of that range from what we saw both in the second quarter and what we see for the total year.

Businesses like our industrial business where we've guided 2% to 5% for organic growth, I continue to see us falling solidly in that range. And in the case of healthcare, and the oral care being a part, healthcare is a business that we expected to see our growth improving as the year went on and that continues to be the case; that's what we saw in the first two quarters of this year and nothing we're seeing so far this quarter is taking us off of that path. Oral care which has been just a little choppier; I think that's the term you used, we're still continuing to expect oral care growth to be in the low single digits for the year. And geographically just to add some color to it, China has been our strongest growth region that we've seen in the first half of 2017 and I feel fairly confident saying that will be true for the total year for our results seeing double-digit growth across all of our business groups in China and we continue to see good growth evolving in China.

West Europe; from first quarter to second quarter we saw the most movement where we saw more robust growth that we posted in the first growth and then slightly negative in the second quarter. As you mentioned, that is largely a billing day, Easter driven impact; for the first half of the year we saw our West Europe growth of 2%, and for the total year we continue to expect the West Europe to be growing in the low single digits and there is nothing I've seen so far that takes us off of that mark.

Nigel Coe

How about the U.S.?

Nicholas Gangestad

About the U.S., we've seen in the first half of this year good growth in the United States; four of our five businesses growing. The one that hasn't has been our consumer business group where we have seen some channel contraction challenges or headwinds primarily around the office channel. For the total year we continue to see that those inventory contractions amongst the office channel will continue. Our view is that the first half will be the most significant, all those challenges will continue in the second half, we don't think there will be as material as what we saw in the first half and that's consistent with what we're seeing so far this quarter. And then the rest of our businesses in the United States are -- industrial as an example, continuing to see good growth amongst our industrial consumers and then our industrial channels, all-in we're seeing positive growth across the United States.

Nigel Coe

Let me just -- you [indiscernible] details is going to try and get these online. Industrial; I think of it really as -- I think about auto and industrial, and auto has been just a secret spill grow up longer time, heading some production headwinds; so maybe just replicate [ph] the commentary on industrial between what you're seeing over the channels OEM and what you're seeing thus far?

Nicholas Gangestad

What we're seeing in our industrial growth is broadband, it's not one factor of automotive but across the board what we're selling is adhesives and tapes, what we're selling into an automotive. Filtration solutions; some of our performance materials, we're seeing widespread growth there. In the case of automotive, just to dissect that a little; we have seen in the first half of this year continued growth in automobile production on a global scale. Our business model is such that we -- our strategy is to be outperforming what we're selling into our automotive OEMs outperforming auto bills; we've been for many years now on a track record of outpacing auto bills by four to five percentage points, we've seen that in first half of the year and we continue to expect that for the balance of this year.

And that is we continue to come up with solutions to increase our content per vehicle, enable that; so what we're trying to do with our strategy in automotive is not to be as dependent on total auto bills but are we doing to increase our content per vehicle. Now in the second half of the year I've seen projections where we see something like flat or maybe down slightly for auto bills, I'd say that's very consistent with what we're seeing in our projections for our own business that we expect that even in a flat auto bill world in the second half of the year, we can still be growing in the plus 4% or 5% in our automotive business.

Nigel Coe

For the second half of the year as opposed to -- okay, that's great. I'll take one more question and then I'll hop to the audience to the chance to ask questions. FX; the U.S. dollar finally give us some killing from that after four to five years. You've been a very progressive problematic hedges [ph] of your exposure on the way -- like the way up, looked like it's stronger; not feel like we're in a bit of a weakening environment. Have we changed that policy at all?

Nicholas Gangestad

We have not changed our strategy where we will -- we look at our exposure out for the next three years and on a declining scale we'll hedge our earnings per share exposure going out. And we continue to do that, we don't do that to change the underlying business conditions but part of our strategy is to give our businesses time to adjust to a new currency model. So in cases where the dollar is strengthening, it creates hedging gains that give us time to adjust what should our cost structure be, what should our sourcing model we, what should our pricing strategy be in different parts of the world. Likewise, as the dollar weakens, it's the same thing only in reverse; it will start to create some hedging loses for us that are more than offset by what our likely sourcing gains that we'll see another positive impact to our dollar, to our cost of goods sold that we'll see. We don't change that underlying hedging strategy but it does impact in the execution under where we choose to source, how we may price our products.

And when we started this year with where the U.S. dollar was, we estimated it would -- that FX would be about $0.20 headwind on our earnings per share. If I go to the June ending rates, we saw ourselves being a few cents better than that, not substantially better but a few cents. Obviously, as the dollar continues to weaken against some of these currencies that -- we see that changing but I'm not ready to pull any new numbers yet; partly because hedging tends to delay before we'll ultimately see those gains.

Nigel Coe

Right. At the run, still it's competition to FX driven to the 101 [ph] but you overweight I believe the euro and Japanese yen when it comes to hedging. Is that correct?

Nicholas Gangestad

Overweight, meaning that…

Nigel Coe

Those are the two low discounts.

Nicholas Gangestad

That represents two of our largest currencies that we are hedging.

Nigel Coe

Okay, great. Any questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe just one here on M&A if I could; obviously you guys are working out closing staff safety, you did capital safety last year. Safety has been a big kind of a M&A builder for you guys, do you see anymore gaps in the portfolio maybe on safety and graphics but you could do a sizeable acquisitions?

Nicholas Gangestad

From an M&A perspective, I think it would be fair to characterize that we have all of our businesses engaged at some level in our pipeline and where we see opportunities. That said, there are some places where we've had specific focus; safety and graphics has been one. As over the last three or four years we've been working at how to readjust our safety and graphics portfolio, that's been one focus area. The two other focus areas in our pipeline that are -- I'll say overweight and where we're putting attention is the healthcare; our healthcare business and then the second is our industrial business. So taking graphics, healthcare and industrial are where we have been putting most of our attention from an M&A pipeline perspective. Maybe a little early to say this, a lot of our adjustments to safety and graphics I'd say, we've been through a lot of what we were planning to do there and if I were to project forward, I'd say healthcare and industrial maybe just a little more representative of what we'll see in the coming years.

Nigel Coe

One here, please.

Unidentified Analyst

With your strong growth in China, top of which -- where are you seeing it; you know, is the government waking the areas or what are you seeing in China, what areas are really strong?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, so let me explain that with a little bit of what we have seen in the last couple of years and what's changing this year, and what haven't changed. We have been investing in how we grow our -- portion of our Chinese operations that are selling to ultimately into the Chinese consumer to have a number of what we call domestic oriented businesses. So our healthcare business, our consumer business and then some parts of our other businesses where the end customer ends up being a Chinese consumer, that has been strong growth for the last few years and it continues to be strong growth largely driven by our strategy of investing for that type of growth. Some of the places where we are seeing some dynamic change in China that's different from what we've seen in the last couple of years. What we're selling into the industrial channel, that has been more challenged for us in the last couple of years of products that we are selling into Chinese manufacturing often for what ends up being exported, that had been a weaker part of our business portfolio there the last two years, that is much stronger in 2017 and it continues in our outlook to be strong.

The last piece is infrastructure; that has been a place where we have not seen much change. It has not been a growth area for us and where we've seen years that continues to not be a growth area in our total Chinese portfolio. So the biggest change has been what we've seen in our -- what we're selling into the Chinese manufacturing, much of it related ultimately to exports.

Nigel Coe

We'll take one more if there is any interest. No, okay, great. Just going back to the M&A question, we've seen what we call pickup in the obvious deals; i.e. the deals that you could have called for last 10 years and getting done. Obviously you've been tracking certain companies for a long time, I mean without naming names but what are we seeing is that we've seen a greater boom that's the fellows to sell or companies to sell. Are you seeing companies that you would love to have in your kind of M&A backlog? Are you seeing the greater willingness [ph] on the margin for them to sell?

Nicholas Gangestad

That's…

Nigel Coe

What's [indiscernible] conversations and discussions?

Nicholas Gangestad

When I -- let met describe it this way Nigel; two things have to happen in order for us to get to make a deal happen. The first is from a strategic filter standpoint. We have to become convinced that this is the right type of asset to be in the portfolio that it fits with the long-term strategy we see from where we're going and it will complement the rest of our business and enhance our ability to grow organically. The second part of it is, we have to be able to get it at the right price, the right economics that we see it creating value. If you think about what you've seen in the last few years, I would say we have increasingly good internal clarity on this, on the strategy side. We know where it is and you talk about the things we've been working out for a period of time; those are there and they remain there. It's the second piece of the economics where we get convinced that this will create the right kind of value there that's -- that has been a challenge, that remains a challenge, and that will -- that can be a constraint for us in some of the M&A deals we do that we are disciplined in the process we use there, we have to be convinced from a cost synergy standpoint, from a integration into the company that this will be the right deal for 3M.

That said, Nigel, the way I characterize it -- with the changes that we've made in the way we have full chart deals and the way we've approached the integration process, we have increasing conviction as we approach each potential deal on our own capability to bring the company in, to integrate it, to realize the cost synergies that we need to do. We have built over the last five years and more and more disciplined and effective process and how to execute these deals. That give us the confidence as we look at these that when we look at the value generation potential, we have a high degree of confidence. As far as the price that people are willing to sell at, your question of on the margin are we seeing that getting better with -- I can't say I've seen it change enough to give you a direction that I'm seeing more willingness to part at a lower multiple than in the past.

Nigel Coe

Okay, that's helpful. And then just maybe a final question, we're just out of time but -- you've got a dime in your bridge [ph] this year for [indiscernible]. Obviously, we've seen some of the resins going allocation that's a result of the shutdowns in the Gulf Coast. Any threat to the outlook for this year?

Nicholas Gangestad

So when we started the year we put a $0.10 to $0.15 range on what we are expecting for raw material price benefits in our earnings bridge. As the euros progressed we see more pressure on the low end of that with the most recent impact from constraints on raw materials, some of it Hurricane Harvey related. If anything that puts just a little more pressure on the downside but nothing I would call material to us yet. So in that $0.10 to $0.15 range, closer to the bottom and/or maybe $0.01 or $0.02 below the bottom end of that range, nothing to take us very much below that.

Nigel Coe

And then FX for you offsets that; so net-net?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes.

Nigel Coe

Great. With all that, thanks Nick, thanks Bruce. That was great.

Nicholas Gangestad

Thanks , Nigel.

