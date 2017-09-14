Is NYMEX Crude Oil Heading For $55 Per Barrel?

Volatility is picking up in the crude oil market over recent weeks, and that should come as no surprise given the severe weather events that have been hitting the United States. We have been seeing lots of deviating in the oil patch since Hurricane Harvey's winds blew and the storm dumped over fifty inches of rain in areas between Corpus Christi and Houston as well as along the Louisiana Coast. The area is a hub for oil refining, and the storm caused a surge in the prices for refined oil products such as gasoline, heating oil, and other distillates.

However, in the immediate aftermath of the storm, the price of crude oil moved to the downside. Last week, the oil market corrected a bit, with crude oil moving to over $50 per barrel from under $46 and gasoline prices slipped to the downside. However, the correction in gasoline was likely because of seasonal factors as the driving season in the United States officially ended on the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4. While gasoline prices came down hard over the course of last week, heating oil and other distillate fuels held much of their gains.

On Friday, Sept. ,8 as Hurricane Irma approached the state of Florida; selling hit the crude oil futures market which dropped back down below the $48 level. However, there are signs in the market that oil price volatility will only increase over the coming weeks and we could be heading for a surprise rally in the energy commodity.

An extension on the downside and now on the upside

In June, the price of crude oil fell to the lowest level of 2017 and declined below the critical area of support on the weekly chart at $42.20 per barrel, which was the November 2016 bottom. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, on June 21 the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low of $42.05 which was just 15 cents below the critical technical support level. The price quickly turned around, and by late July and early August, active month NYMEX futures were back at the $50 per barrel level. The weekly pictorial shows that the energy commodity that trades on the U.S. futures market has spent most of 2017 trading on either side of the sweet spot price of $50 per barrel.

From January through May crude oil was above $50 per barrel and from June through September, it was below. The move down to the lows of the year in late June was an extension from the pivot point. Most recently, crude oil has been working its way back towards $50, settling on September 14 at $49.89 per barrel after trading up to $50.50 during the session. With just over three and one-half months to go in 2017, the price action in crude oil and market structure in the commodity could be telling us that the energy commodity is about to answer the extension to the downside in June with one to the upside in the weeks and months ahead.

Term structure says higher

Term structure is the picture of the forward curve in a raw material market. A state of backwardation is one where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices. Backwardation tends to occur in markets with tight supply conditions. Contango, is just the opposite, a condition where deferred prices trade at premiums to nearby prices. Contango tends to occur in markets where supply and demand are in balance or where demand is higher than available supplies on a nearby basis.

One of the signs that the price of a commodity is preparing to move higher or lower is often a change in the term structure of the raw material market. A narrowing contango or tightening of spreads where deferred prices move lower compared with nearby values tends to be a bullish clue. In the crude oil market, we have seen contango narrow over recent weeks. Source: CQG

The December 2017 versus December 2018 NYMEX one year spread has moved from a contango of $2.31 in late June to its current level of 61 cents. The spread has been making lower highs and lower lows over recent months as the term structure in the crude oil market has been tightening. The same Brent spread has also been tightening. Source: ICE

As the forward curve in Brent oil shows, the same spread closed at a 14 cent backwardation on Sept. 14. Brent is tighter than WTI crude oil that trades on NYMEX because of a combination of OPEC production cuts and Chinese buying of industrial commodities including crude oil. The tightening of the term structure in the oil market is a supportive factor for the price of the energy commodity.

Processing spreads are bullish and so is recent stockpile data

Processing or crack spreads are another element of market structure in the crude oil market. These refining spreads often provide valuable clues about the demand for the energy products that are products of crude oil. As demand for products like gasoline and distillates like heating oil, diesel and jet fuels, and other parts of the crude oil barrel increases, the demand for the underlying energy commodity tends to expand. Therefore, crude oil crack spreads are an important tool when analyzing the path of least resistance for the price of the underlying commodity. Since June, the cost of refining a barrel of crude oil into gasoline and heating oil has increased dramatically. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the October NYMEX gasoline crack spread illustrates, the price has moved from $10.68 per barrel on June 15 to highs of $27.79 on Sept. 1. The huge upward trajectory in the spread at the end of August was the result of Hurricane Harvey which hit the Texas and Louisiana coast starting on Aug. 25 and put many refineries in the region out of commission. However, the peak season for gasoline demand ended with the Labor Day weekend, and the spread remains around the $18.64 per barrel level which is almost double the level it was in the middle of June when the driving season was just getting under way. The current strength in the gasoline crack spread is a supportive factor for the price of underlying crude oil. Source: CQG

The October heating oil crack spread, which is a proxy for other distillates such as diesel and jet fuels, moved from lows of $14.40 on June 6 to a high of $26.95 on Sept. 5. The heating oil processing spread was trading around the $25 per barrel level on Sept. 14, which is still close to recent highs.

Hurricane Harvey causes distortions to develop in the oil market as refineries went offline. Crude oil inventories have been building in the wake of the storm, but product stocks have been dropping. The American Petroleum Institute reported an increase in oil stocks of 6.18 million barrels for the week ending on Sept. 8. At the same time, the API said that gasoline stocks fell by 7.9 million barrels and distillates declined by 1.81 million. The Energy Information Administration told markets that crude inventories moved 5.9 million barrels higher over the same period while gasoline stocks fell 8.4 million barrels and distillate stockpiles moved 3.2 million barrels lower. As the market corrects over coming weeks and refineries begin to operate at levels that are closer to optimum capacity, it is likely that crude stocks will resume the decline seen before the storm as refineries replenish product inventories with emphasis on heating oil and distillates as the winter season is approaching.

Last year at this time, the gasoline and heating oil crack spreads were trading at lower levels. In the case of the heating oil processing spread, close to $10 per barrel lower than the current price. Processing spreads are signaling that the price of crude oil could be moving higher in the weeks ahead.

A quality/location spread supports gains

The price differential between Brent and WTI crude oils is both a quality and a location spread. Two-thirds of the world uses the Brent benchmark to price production and consumption. Most European, African, Russia and Middle Eastern crudes employ the Brent benchmark. WTI is North American crude oil and the United States is the world's third largest producer of crude oil. As Brent is North Sea crude oil and WTI is West Texas Intermediate the differential between the two oils is a location spread in the oil market.

Additionally, each crude oil has different characteristics. The U.S. petroleum tends to be lighter and sweeter than the Brent crude, meaning it has lower sulfur content. While WTI crude is cheaper to refine into gasoline, the Brent crude oil tends to be more suitable for refining into distillates. Recently, we have seen a widening of the price spread between Brent and WTI. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the price of WTI minus Brent crude shows that the spread recently dropped to a low of $5.90 which was the highest premium for Brent crude against WTI since August 2015. As the Brent premium increases, it tends to be a bullish sign for the price of crude oil. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the Brent-WTI spread shows, the Brent premium moved lower since 2014 as the price of crude oil fell from over $107 per barrel to lows of $26.05 in February 2016. At the lows, the Brent premium was between $2 and $3 per barrel. The Brent premium hit a high in 2011 at over $25 per barrel. The move was a reflection of the risk of Middle Eastern crude during the days of the Arab Spring that swept across the region and caused concerns about production and logistical routes in the areas of the world that has more than half the world's reserves. The bottom line is that when the Brent premium over WTI trends higher, the price of crude oil tends to follow.

The technical picture has improved, and the IPO is coming closer

Crude oil has spent 2017 consolidating around the $50 per barrel pivot point which has become the sweet spot for nearby NYMEX light sweet crude oil. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of NYMEX crude oil highlights, the trend crossed higher in July 2016 and the energy commodity has been making higher lows on a quarterly basis since the February 2016 lows at $26.05 per barrel. A long period of consolidation could be just what the doctor ordered for crude oil as 2018 approaches.

In 2018, the Saudis will sell at least 5% of their crown jewel, Saudi Aramco, to diversify the country away from a wholly petroleum-based economy as part of their Vision 2030. To achieve an attractive valuation for the upcoming IPO of the stock offering to the world, it is critical that the price of the energy commodity is stable at around the $50 per barrel level. I call that price a sweet spot for crude oil because while it is only half the level producers enjoyed in June 2014, it is double the price at the lows in February 2016. Therefore, prices around the $50 per barrel level are satisfactory for producers and consumers alike, given the price history since 2014. The Saudis and OPEC will likely do everything in their power to achieve a stable price north of $50 per barrel as the IPO comes to market and the investment bankers and market establish a valuation for Aramco which will be the biggest offering in history and could have a market cap north of $1 trillion.

Meanwhile, OPEC and the Saudis may not have to do much to move the price of the energy commodity higher over the coming weeks and months. The technical picture for crude oil is improving. Term structure currently supports a higher price, as do processing spreads. The quality and location spread that is the Brent premium is also pointing to a higher price for crude oil.

As I expect oil to move to the upside, it could be time for a significant rebound in the XLE. Source: Barchart

The S&P 500 Energy Select SPDR, which represents equities in the oil patch, traded to a high of $67 on Sept. 14. The July 28 high, stands as technical resistance was at $67.13 and a break above this level will end the pattern of lower highs in the oil-equity index.

The price of NYMEX crude oil extended to the downside on June 21, when it broke below critical support and traded just 15 cents lower to $42.05 per barrel. I believe that all of the components of market structure and the current tone of the market are setting it up for a similar move to the upside. If crude oil were to move 15 cents above critical resistance at the 2017 highs, it would trade to $55.39 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract which would put Brent around the $60 per barrel level. If oil continues to move to the upside, expect a recovery in the prices of oil stocks. A fundamental law of physics states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. In the crude oil market, science and market structure look like they will combine to cause an overextension that can take the energy commodity above the sweet spot and to a new marginal high in 2017.

