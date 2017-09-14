Starbucks: Dividend Future

In my most recent piece related to Starbucks (SBUX) I took a deeper dive into the company’s year to date performance and some of the company’s potential growth drivers going forward. In this piece, I would like to discuss the company’s ability to become a strong dividend player.

Dividend Growth Potential

I have received numerous requests from followers to discuss Starbucks’ future dividend potential, so here it is. Year to date SBUX has underperformed the S%P 500 by about 10%. The stock currently trades at $54.62, yielding a dividend of 1.83%. When investors are putting together ideas to for their dividend portfolio, the first stock that comes to mind, from a purely dividend perspective, is usually not SBUX. A 1.83% dividend is nothing to write home about. Stocks that do come to mind first are companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Phillips 66 (PSX), General Motors (GM), Coca-Cola (KO), and high yielding REITs. What is brewing beneath that 1.83% is what is so intriguing, as it has the potential to be a key dividend growth position in a DGI portfolio over the long haul. Anytime a stock can offer stock price growth as well as dividend growth, that is when a company deserves a position in a DGI portfolio. Let’s take a closer look at the company’s dividend and its potential.

SBUX currently pays a dividend of $1/share, yielding 1.83%, as noted above. As we unpeel the layers we will discover the true dividend growth potential the stock has, which I believe is extremely positive. The first metric I take a look at when reviewing the sustainability of a company’s dividend, and the potential for future growth, is the company’s trailing twelve months payout ratio. A lower payout ratio is generally preferable to a higher payout ratio, with a ratio greater than 100% indicating the company is paying out more in dividends than it makes in net income. Some stocks have high yields that could look appetizing to investors from the outside. But when you dig deeper, the dividend is nothing but a sucker yield with big promises and little to be desired. In the case of Starbucks, based on trailing twelve months, the company currently has a payout ratio of just 48.5%. This presents an enormous opportunity to grow the dividend, as just 48.5% of earnings are being paid in dividends. The payout ratio in 2015 and 2016 was 35% and 42%, respectively. As you can see, the company has continued to grow the dividend and remains focused on doing so.

Starbucks dividend growth history is a good barometer for what to expect going forward. Take a look at the three-year dividend Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for Starbucks and two of its closest competitors, Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) and McDonald’s (MCD).

Source: Dividend.com

As you can see, not only does SBUX have the highest three-year CAGR but also the lowest payout ratio among the three companies. As discussed in my recent piece relating to SBUX, I alluded to the growth opportunities in front of the company, which include growth in China, Reserve Rosteries beginning to open, and the growing popularity of food options. With earnings expected to grow 15%-20% in 2018, and management looking for the payout ratio to be above 50% in the near term, I will be looking for SBUX to grow dividends at 15%-plus per year in the near term. This stock is something I plan to own for decades and eventually pass down to my children, as I believe the dividend growth potential to be strong.

Another area I look at when looking into the growth potential of a company’s dividend is that of free cash flow. Free cash flow informs an investor on the cash a company is bringing in from operations after any required capital expenditures. Over the last three years, the company has grown FCF per share 23% per year on average. As such, FCF is growing hand in hand with dividend increases, which leads me to believe the dividend should continue to grow at the same rate, as mentioned above.

Starbucks began paying a dividend in 2010, and has increased the dividend every year. I believe this trend of growing dividends at an annual rate should continue due to the company’s growing FCF, as well as their expanding store growth, particularly in China, which has been seeing positive results. In addition, management believes comparable store sales growth will continue at mid single digit rates, combined with a high margin business, I do not see why this dividend should not continue growing around 15%-plus. With the stock currently trading at a forward PE ratio of 23x, with 2018 guidance due this next earnings call, I would look for any dips that come about after the call.

I look forward to reading your comments below. Happy investing!