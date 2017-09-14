Cisco Appears Dirt Cheap

If an investor were to purchase Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) at the current share price of $32, he or she could earn a solid annual return of 14% from this moment onwards. That is not a bad return in the current low-yield investment environment. Below, I will be delving more deeply into how I arrived at the above potential annual return.

Let us first sketch how Cisco's financial future could look like. Please note that in this article I will not be relying too much on analyst estimates but more on figures based on what the company has historically managed to achieve and what sounds realistic to me. Realistic, to me, means slightly more conservative numbers than what Cisco has achieved in the previous years. We could assume in the long term that the company will grow at the same pace as the global economy, say 2% annually. As we all know, native network equipment are being replaced by virtualized network functions, and Cisco is slightly suffering as a hardware manufacturer. Still, the need for physical routers and switches is not going anywhere, and the increasing number of data centers should partly make up for the declining demand.

Before we can start estimating a value for the company, let us check first what kind of margins have been produced in recent years. In the below figure, you can see the historical free cash flow (FCF) ratio to sales starting from 1988. Even though this value has been wildly fluctuating, in my estimate I would still assume that a 23.1% free cash flow-to-sales ratio could be sustainable in the long term. This value is actually a long-term average. As in 2017 the free cash flow was slightly higher than normal, I will be using the free cash flow ratio achieved in 2016 (25.2%) as a starting value in my calculations for 2018. I would expect this ratio to gradually decrease to a more sustainable level of 23.1% during the next 10 years (see Table 1).

The next thing that needs to be guesstimated is revenue growth. For the years 2018-2020, I will be using analyst estimates. For 2021-2027, I will be using a 2% growth rate as explained previously. In addition, I am using the revenue generated during 2017 as the starting revenue in the below table.

2018e 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e 2026e 2027e Revenue growth 0.2% 1.9% 3.4% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% Revenue $48101 $49014 $50681 $51695 $52728 $53783 $54859 $55956 $57075 $58217 FCF to sales 25.0% 24.8% 24.6% 24.4% 24.1% 23.9% 23.7% 23.5% 23.3% 23.1% FCF per share $2.4 $2.4 $2.5 $2.5 $2.5 $2.5 $2.6 $2.6 $2.6 $2.7 Equity per share $14.5 $14.6 $14.9 $15.4 $15.8 $16.1 $16.5 $16.8 $17.2 $17.5 RoE 18.1% 16.7% 17.1% 16.9% 16.5% 16.3% 16.1% 16.0% 15.8% 15.7% Dividend payout 98.9% 88.6% 80.1% 88.1% 87.8% 87.7% 87.6% 87.5% 87.4% 87.2% Dividend $2.3 $2.1 $2.0 $2.2 $2.2 $2.2 $2.2 $2.3 $2.3 $2.3 Terminal value Present value $2.0 $1.6 $1.3 $1.3 $1.1 $1.0 $0.9 $0.8 $0.7 $0.6 $20.0

The above table is self-explanatory, right? But maybe a small explanation will be useful. The previous chapter explained the used revenue growth and FCF ratio to sales. FCF per share is simply revenue * FCF ratio to sales / shares outstanding. For simplicity, I am assuming a constant share count of 4983.0 million. This is because it does not matter whether a company distributes its earnings via dividends or via share buybacks. The dividend column in Table 1 could be as well considered as the sum of paid dividends and share buybacks. Equity per share is calculated the following way: equity per share in previous year + FCF per share this year - dividend from previous year. In 2017, equity per share was around $13.2 and paid dividend was $1.1. RoE is calculated by dividing the FCF per share generated this year by last year's equity per share. The dividend payout column, on the other hand, might be a bit more difficult to grasp. It is simply 100% - investment ratio. The investment ratio is calculated by revenue growth / RoE. Finally, dividend is calculated by multiplying the FCF per share and dividend payout columns. The only inputs to the above table are revenue growth and FCF ratio to sales.

I have personally applied several different types of valuation methods to Cisco, which all provide similar end results. For simplicity's sake, in this article I will be focusing only on the dividend valuation model.

The dividend valuation model is two-stage, where we will sum up the current value of dividends and terminal value from Table 1 above. The current value of a dividend from a certain year is calculated the following way: dividend during year X / (1 + required rate of return)^(year X - current year + 1). The formula for terminal value is simply dividend during 2027 * growth rate / (required rate of return - growth).

When we apply the discount information to Table 1 (see last row), we can calculate what kind of an annual return the markets are expecting at the current market price of $32 for Cisco. Hence, the current market valuation provides an annual return of roughly 14.0% in the long term, provided you consider my estimates realistic. The current price does provide plenty of safety margin, and one can consider the stock as dirt cheap. One must as well consider that the required rate of return of 14.0% we got in this article is way above than what markets are on average requiring (8-10%). In addition, Cisco can be considered as one of the best stocks operating in the U.S. technology sector mainly because of its dominant position, especially in the network equipment business. When this type of a company serves a 14.0% expected rate of return even in a conservative scenario, you have to be pretty satisfied. Therefore, I would strongly consider adding this company to my portfolio.

