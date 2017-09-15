Amazon: AWS Is Not That Great - For Shareholders

Investment Thesis

A lot of talk is made about Jeff Bezos' AWS platform and how it had such a big head start in the cloud industry. Well, I boldly state: so what? Shareholders are not the beneficiaries of this momentum because of two primary reasons. Firstly, because the price at which Amazon (AMZN) trades leaves a very small margin of safety for risk-averse investors. Secondly, that in spite of having had such a great head start, its competitors are finally waking up.

Business Prospects - AWS

Right off the bat, let us put things in context. Amazon's AWS revenue as of Q2 2017 was $2.9 billion with a 25% operating margin. In other words, just 9.5% of Amazon's consolidated revenue came from AWS. It is true that AWS had a strong start, while its competitors were asleep. Also, that AWS is a market leader in offering Infrastructure as a Service ('IaaS') and Cloud related services. However, recently, its peers are not faring too badly either.

(Source: Synergy Research Group - Market Share)

More specifically, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure. Azure had 98% revenue growth in Q2 2017 compared with AWS - which only grew 42% YoY. And here is the thing, although Microsoft does not itemize Azure's profitability, which makes it difficult for analysts to compare both companies' offerings, one can discern some granularity from Microsoft's statements.



In the way of background, Microsoft groups its Azure business together with its Enterprise Services business. These businesses are reported together under Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment. In Q2 2017, Microsoft reported that this segment's gross margin increased by 8%, driven by growth in Azure and cloud services scale. Thus, in spite of Microsoft's Enterprise Services business being a drag in the quarter of 3%, Azure's high margins were still able to push up this segment's overall operating margin.

Before losing the interest of too many readers, I wish to highlight the obvious. I fully acknowledge that there is a huge demand for Cloud-related services. Absolutely. My only argument is that Amazon's shareholders will not be the ones to benefit from this sector's huge tailwind.

(Source: Synergy Research Group - Cloud Infrastructure Services)

Cloud-related services remain a truly fragmented industry. An example of a fragmented industry could be the car industry. There are so many manufacturers, it is not a winner-take-all market. Moreover, first-move advantage has proven time and time again not to be so great. The author Maggie Mahar writes in Bull: A History of the Boom and Bust,

Consider, for example, the auto industry. “If you had foreseen in the early days of cars how this industry would develop, you would have said, ‘Here is the road to riches,’ ” Warren Buffett observed in 1999. “So what did we progress to by the 1990s? After corporate carnage that never let up, we came down to three U.S. car companies—themselves no lollapaloozas for investors. So here is an industry that had an enormous impact on America—and also an enormous impact, though not the anticipated one, on investors. . . . The other truly transforming business invention of the first quarter of the century, besides the car, was the airplane—another industry whose plainly brilliant future would have caused investors to salivate. So I went back to check out aircraft manufacturers and found that in the 1919–39 period, there were about 300 companies, only a handful still breathing today. . . . Move on to failures of airlines. Here’s a list of 129 airlines that in the past 20 years filed for bankruptcy.... The money that had been made since the dawn of aviation by all of this country’s airline companies was zero. Absolutely zero.

So here we have it. Cloud services are an absolute necessity for modern business. It offers startups the ability to get their business off the ground without much up front invested capital. And demand for the technology does not end with start-ups. It turns out that large enterprises also need cloud infrastructure. Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) reported that it had tripled the number of $500,000 plus Cloud deals in the last year (Q2 2017). Meanwhile, Microsoft has not shied away from enterprises and has seen 'increased commitment to [its] commercial cloud. [And] closed the highest number of multi-million-dollar Azure deals to date, and improved the annuity mix to 86 percent.'



Whichever way we look at it, there is evidently a high demand for Cloud services. However, Amazon is now under fierce competition. But most importantly, at the price at which Amazon trades, the likelihood of a safe return for shareholders is very small.

Financials

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

Next, Amazon's financials are a reminder that the company has grown like few other companies have - with a top line 5-year CAGR of 23% being enough to make many of its peers suffer from growth envy. However, the problem being that when shareholders have to pay up nearly $0.5 trillion in market cap for a company that only has Free Cash Flow of $6.4 billion (normalized for the past 3 fiscal years), one can safely say that there is just too much hope being priced into Jeff Bezos's and his team's flawless execution. Saying that the company is priced for perfection is putting it lightly. A few years ago, Matthew Yglesias commented,

...as best I can tell, [Amazon] is a charitable organization being run by elements of the investment community for the benefit of consumers.

This statement remains as relevant today as it was when it was voiced back in January 2013.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(Source: author's calculations)

And here is the thing. Without even getting caught up on pointless discussions about quantifying the demand for Amazon's products or its convenience, let us focus squarely on the shareholder. As the table above shows, investors are willing to pay twice as much to participate in Amazon's growth as they are to its peer group. For example, Alphabet, which is no pushover, has a 5-year CAGR of 19%, which is not too distant from Amazon's 5-year CAGR of 23%. Moreover, while Amazon has a net cash position of just 3% of its market cap ($14 billion), Alphabet, on the other hand, has a comfortable net cash position of 14% of its market cap ($90 billion) - enough to weather any upcoming storm.

Conclusion

Going forward, modern businesses rely on cloud infrastructure for their back office support more than ever before. Infrastructure as a Service is a highly lucrative business which is forecast by Gartner to grow at approximately 30% CAGR through 2017 to 2021. The only problem I see is that Amazon's shareholders will struggle to make a profitable return by being invested at today's prices. The expectation that AWS will grow fast enough to offset the risk of being invested in a stock which is priced to perfection leaves little room for error.

