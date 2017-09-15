Resource Sector Digest: Yin And Yang

Yin and Yang will join us in this week's edition of

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 105 - September 11, 2017)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

Setting The Scene

We came across this article by Willow Street Investments recently, and it struck a chord with us. To quote:

To us, modern day investing opinions are as divided as political factions in the U.S. and around the world. Such investing opinions are also more "black and white" than ever before. What we mean by "black and white" is that many investors tend to have either an extremely bullish or bearish opinion in regard to a stock and have no ability to recognize the possibility that an opposing opinion may make credible points in regard to such stock."

We argue that similar behaviour is also prevalent in the resource sector where certain stocks seem to attract devoted bulls ready to attack any person pointing out a potential flaw or risk; or outspoken bears brushing away any argument in favor of a particular stock without much second thought. While Willow Street has used Apple (AAPL) and IBM (IBM) as examples for such black and white thinking, we need to look no further than this recent edition of our newsletter on Tahoe Resources (TAHO) for exemplary comments by devoted bulls; or here for the bearish opposite on Barrick Gold (ABX).

Willow Street goes on to offer the following comment on the topic:

While polarized investing opinions can be self-destructive to investors who hold such extreme opinions, rational investors who can see beyond such polarization have the opportunity to pick up value priced shares."

Indeed, real life is hardly ever entirely white or black. There is always a mixture of black and white, risk and reward, Yin and Yang. The resource sector is notoriously volatile; it will dish out outsized rewards to those who can recognize an opportunity; and punish without fail those who fail to identify and evaluate risks.

The share price of a company most often reflects the balance of all pros and cons; with only very occasional exceptions. And it's those exceptions we look for in our own investment ideas, and those we share with our readers and subscribers. We explicitly encourage alternative views when we write about an investment idea, and welcome diverging views. Any valid thesis will hold its own when challenged; and if it doesn't then we prefer to find out in a Seeking Alpha comment thread than from Mr. Market himself.

And we like those challenges best from readers who understand the concept of Yin and Yang: namely that seemingly opposite views may actually be complementary in improving our investment outcomes.

Actionable Ideas

The Investment Doctor likes CF Industries (CF) and we would have to agree with his thesis.



News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Newmont Mining (NEM) for reaching commercial production at the Tanami expansion project in the Northern territories of Australia, adding around 80,000 ounces of annual production from this asset. As has become the rule for this particular major, the project was delivered on time and on budget.

Drill Result Summary

Marathon Gold (OTCPK:MGDPF) released another batch of drill results from its namesake property in Newfoundland, including some notable intercepts from depth suggesting underground potential of this growing deposit.

(OTCPK:MGDPF) released another batch of drill results from its namesake property in Newfoundland, including some notable intercepts from depth suggesting underground potential of this growing deposit. Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) found 2,255g/t over 11.1m at the company's Platosa mine in Durango, Mexico. These bonanza hits appear to be located close to existing mine infrastructure and might well make their way into the mine plan before too long.

(OTCPK:EXLLF) found 2,255g/t over 11.1m at the company's Platosa mine in Durango, Mexico. These bonanza hits appear to be located close to existing mine infrastructure and might well make their way into the mine plan before too long. Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF) headlined this week's drill results release with 53.26g/t over 11.55m from the Shaft zone at the Cariboo gold project in BC. The company is churning through 130,000m of drilling this year, and results seem to justify the effort so far.

(OTCPK:BGMZF) headlined this week's drill results release with 53.26g/t over 11.55m from the Shaft zone at the Cariboo gold project in BC. The company is churning through 130,000m of drilling this year, and results seem to justify the effort so far. TriMetals Mining (OTCQX:TMIAF) reported drill results from its Gold Springs project. The better intercepts stemmed from 100+m depth, and probably require additional drilling before their potential can be assessed.

(OTCQX:TMIAF) reported drill results from its Gold Springs project. The better intercepts stemmed from 100+m depth, and probably require additional drilling before their potential can be assessed. Midas Gold (OTCQX:MDRPF) reported the final two holes from this year's drill program at Stibnite in Idaho. Assays returned the usual high grades over considerable lengths and should serve the stated purpose of upgrading the existing resource.

(OTCQX:MDRPF) reported the final two holes from this year's drill program at Stibnite in Idaho. Assays returned the usual high grades over considerable lengths and should serve the stated purpose of upgrading the existing resource. Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) left a ping on our radar when it reported results for 5 holes from its maiden drill program at Dixie Lake in the Red Lake district of Ontario. Results from three more holes are still to come.

(OTCPK:GTBDF) left a ping on our radar when it reported results for 5 holes from its maiden drill program at Dixie Lake in the Red Lake district of Ontario. Results from three more holes are still to come. Also in the Red Lake district, Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) announced more drill results from its Madsen project, leading with impressive 48.4g/t gold over 6.0m. The ongoing news flow from this project bodes well for the PEA - which will be discussed in next week's instalment.

Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) announced more drill results from its Madsen project, leading with impressive 48.4g/t gold over 6.0m. The ongoing news flow from this project bodes well for the PEA - which will be discussed in next week's instalment. Seabridge Gold (SA) is adding more ounces to its already enormous but low grade KSM project in the Golden Triangle, BC. The focus is shifting from the original Kerr deposit to the more recently discovered Iron Cap deposit as the latter is located closer to infrastructure than the former.

(SA) is adding more ounces to its already enormous but low grade KSM project in the Golden Triangle, BC. The focus is shifting from the original Kerr deposit to the more recently discovered Iron Cap deposit as the latter is located closer to infrastructure than the former. Not far away from KSM we find IDM Mining (OTCQB:IDMMF) drilling again at Red Mountain following the release of an FS for the project a couple of months ago. The usual high grades were reported from the Marc and Lower AV zones.

(OTCQB:IDMMF) drilling again at Red Mountain following the release of an FS for the project a couple of months ago. The usual high grades were reported from the Marc and Lower AV zones. Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF) reported 48.3g/t over 2.12m from the Sugar Zone project. The company is still targeting Q2 2018 for mill start up and commissioning.

(OTCPK:HRTFF) reported 48.3g/t over 2.12m from the Sugar Zone project. The company is still targeting Q2 2018 for mill start up and commissioning. Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) must have hit a big nugget at Fenelon in Quebec to facilitate a headline of 346.55g/t gold over 3.06m.

(OTC:WLBMF) must have hit a big nugget at Fenelon in Quebec to facilitate a headline of 346.55g/t gold over 3.06m. Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) is conducting a 10,000m summer drill program at Back River and has reported some of its best holes so far from the Llama and Umwelt zones.

Wheelings and Dealings

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) exercised immaculate timing with a C$242M bought deal announced at the most recent copper price top. The share price of C$10.10 already looks like a very good result for the company, and the balance sheet could certainly do with some improvement. From a technical analysis point of view, the chart below looks rather worrisome after breaking support at C$9.50.

HBM data by YCharts

Kinross Gold (KGC) has put a foot in the door in the Central Lapland greenstone belt in Finland by making a C$15.9M investment in junior explorer Aurion Resources (OTCPK:AIRRF). Kinross will own a whisker under 10% of Aurion's share capital, and it will participate in a joint technical committee steering exploration on the Aamurusko prospect going forward.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has acquired an 18.19% stake in the latest glamour stock Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF). Units are priced at C$4 a piece and include full warrants exercisable at C$6. Buy high anyone?

NVO data by YCharts

Other News

McEwen Mining (MUX) had a busy couple of weeks, first closing the Black Fox acquisition from Primero Mining (PPP) and then releasing a PEA on the Los Azules copper porphyry project in the Argentine-Chilean border region. The latter sports a projected $2.6B initial capex for a $2.2B NPV(8%), and a 20.1% IRR. Not too bad at first sight, but only until one realizes the metal price assumptions which appear comparatively optimistic at $3/lb copper and $1,300/oz gold.

Red Eagle Mining (OTCQX:RDEMF) shares dropped following an update on operations at Santa Rosa in Colombia where mining was suspended earlier this year due to various operational problems. Mine re-development seems to proceed well enough but the market seems to be taking issue with the delivery schedule of the crucial paste back-fill plant. Back in early July, the CEO indicated a three-month construction period for the plant; however, reading between the lines of the latest update, investors better brace themselves for some slippage on the time line.

New Gold (NGD) also delivered an update on progress at Rainy River. Ore processing is starting right about now and commercial production is still targeted for November. Construction remains on time and on schedule - the amended schedule declared by new management earlier this year that is. We certainly notice the difference when comparing current performance to the New Gold of one year ago (and we pat ourselves on the back while noting that subscribers who followed our BUY call in February are already up 39%).

IAMGOLD (IAG) exceeded already high expectations when it released a maiden resource estimate for the Saramacca satellite deposit in Suriname. More than 1M ounces in the indicated category, at a very decent grade of 2.2g/t, would be reason to celebrate already. More than half of this gold is hosted in saprolite and laterite and especially this portion will almost certainly provide a significant boost to nearby Rosebel operations.

Teranga Gold (OTCPK:TGCDF) released results for a feasibility study on its Banfora project in Burkina Faso. Results disappointed even those who had not expected much to begin with and the market agreed with comments made on the Itinerant Musings chat board.

TGZ data by YCharts

Dominion Diamond Corp. (DDC) has completed a PEA for an underground diamond mine under the mined-out Fox pit at the Ekati mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada. An NPV (7%) of C$187M for initial capex of $628M does not strike us as overly attractive. The company is taking the project to PFS level nevertheless.

Beaufield Resources (OTCPK:BFDRF) has transformed the appointment of CEO Mr. Ronald Stewart from interim to a permanent, and has added Mr. Hervé Thiboutot to the board of directors. This move presumably puts the attempt by Shanghai Huaxin Group to take control of the company to rest once and for all.

Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF) has received the Aquifer Protection Permit from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, taking the company yet another step closer to copper production from the Gunnison project. This article provides further details on the investment case for this junior.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) updated the market on various exploration and development activities.

And with this last snippet from our running market commentary on the chat board we bid our farewell, and hope to see youse all next week for the next issue of this newsletter.

And Before We Go...

