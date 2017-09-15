Coca-Cola's Dividend Really Is At Risk

We recently read with great interest a recent Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) themed piece by our colleague Dividend Investors, entitled “Coca-Cola: The Dividend Is At Risk.” While the piece touched upon some sales pressure and concerns over earnings per share, the strongest insight stemmed from a technical chart suggesting the stock was ahead of itself. We actually agree with that assessment, but would like to offer our own insights diving deeper into the material, specifically as it relates to a dividend "at risk."

Let us be clear, we have called for buys as the stock approaches a 4% yield in the past (a rare occurrence) as shown in Figure 1. With the drop in shares, the risk-reward profile changes and the downside protection/upside potential from the higher yield becomes a stronger motivator to own this Dividend Aristocrat. At current price levels, the risk is now high for a pullback for the reasons our colleague discussed in the aforementioned piece. In the present column, we are of the strong opinion that the dividend itself really is at risk, though for reasons you may not have seen drawn out elsewhere.

Figure 1. 5-Year Price History of Coca-Cola Stock With Quad 7 Capital Prior Buy Recommendations Highlighted



(Source: Google Finance with author modifications)

Buy call links (Coca-Cola: It Finally Happened, Coca-Cola: Can't Believe It's Happening Again). Note: Buy call one was made on our now shuttered blogspot. Additionally, we have covered earnings along the way here at Seeking Alpha.

A Few Looks At The Growing Dividend

While many recent analyses have focused on short-term issues or year-over-year earnings recaps, we believe the following series of charts we have created after digging into SEC filings, earnings reports, and making calculations, strongly suggest the dividend really is at risk. What they have detected is a strong divergence between performance and the dividend being paid out.

First, let us look at the dividends. Everyone knows Coca-Cola is a Dividend Aristocrat, but actually seeing the data trends presented in charts is extremely beneficial, rather than reading about such trends in volumes of text. Figures 2 and 3 show the quarterly dividend history per share, as well as the total amount paid out in dividends as a whole dollar amount. As you can clearly see, dividend payments continue to rise. This is exactly what we want to see when we invest in a dividend growth name. But is the company seeing actual growth?

Figure 2. 5-Year Quarterly Per Share Dividend Payment History of Coca-Cola Stock

(Data Source: Nasdaq, chart created in MS Excel by author)

Figure 3. 5-Year Annual Dividend Payout History* of Coca-Cola Company

(Data Source: SEC filings, chart created in MS Excel by author)

*2017 is projected based on year-to-date payouts and expected $0.37 per share payments.

Its Performance Must Be Improving, Right?

To continue healthily growing the dividend, we want to be assured that the company's performance is improving. While it has been noted in earnings recaps and other articles, it helps to actually see that both sales (Figure 4) and comparable earnings are on the decline. This is not just a one- or two-year hiccup here, folks. It is a very noticeable and disturbing trend that we are showing you. Unlike other pieces which give you "as reported" earnings, we actually dug up the comparable adjusted earnings per share numbers (Figure 5), so these declines control for currency and other one-time items. Earnings by every account are declining, and this is a key risk factor for a both a sell-off in the stock and for the dividend. To the former point, we are watching the stock multiple expand to uncomfortably high levels in the mid-$40s now on a trailing 12-month basis and in the mid-$20s for expected 2017 earnings. It should be pointed out that billions of dollars in share repurchases have softened the decline in per share results and helped maintain a multiple that isn’t sky-high. As the company's performance declines, we have to question how the dividend can keep being hiked every year.

Figure 4. 5-Year Annual Sales History* of Coca-Cola Company

(Data Source: SEC filings (linked in Figure 3), chart created in MS Excel by author)

*2017 is projected based on year-to-date revenues and the mid-point of consensus expectations.

Figure 5. 5-Year Earnings Per Share History* of Coca-Cola Stock

(Data Source: SEC Annual filings, chart created in MS Excel by author)

*2017 is projected based on year-to-date results, updated company guidance, and mid-point of consensus expectations.

Why the weakness?

A complete dive into the structural issues is beyond the scope and focus of this article, but we wanted to give you some qualitative information as it relates to the company's position and market share. From a competitive standpoint, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was also facing declining revenues but marginally strong earnings the last few years up until the recent quarters as it refocused its efforts on boosting snacking and offering healthier options. It is the latter issue that Coca-Cola needs to focus on, in our opinion. Of the several dozen risk factors cited in the annual reports, the very first and most important risk factor is public health. The obesity epidemic is real, and government agencies are doing all they can to reduce sparkling and sugar sweetened beverage consumption. This issue is not unique to Coca-Cola, but the sales data show volume declines, as well as a shift away from sparking beverage. In the recent annual report (linked above), management stated:

"The Coca-Cola system sold 29.3 billion, 29.2 billion and 28.6 billion unit cases of our products in 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively. Sparkling beverages represented 71%, 72% and 73% percent of our worldwide unit case volume for 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively. [Last decade this was over 75%]. Trademark Coca-Cola accounted for 45%, 46% and 46% of our worldwide unit case volume for 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively."

This changing mix, in our opinion, exemplifies the need to push for still beverage and non-sugar sweetened beverage consumption advertising. This is especially true given the push for taxation of such sparkling and sugar sweetened beverage products, which has been known to (and is intended to) reduce consumption. Again, not unique to Coca-Cola, but the company is a target and needs to adapt.

This takes us back to the competitive aspects of the business. Coca-Cola is a global brand, if not THE global brand. But international expansion is nearly exhausted, and other competitors are now likely catching up and eating market share (Figure 6). As you can see, the growth is most prevalent in the Asia-Pacific region; however, we believe countries in this region, as well as those in Africa, will not be too far behind on public health efforts. In addition, as the population begins to grow, fresh water will become scarce. This is both a risk factor and an opportunity for Coca-Cola. It is the key ingredient, but could also become the best opportunity for growing revenues over the next few decades. However, the company still has to deal with growing competition in the short term.

Figure 6. International Map Of Coca-Cola Sales, 2016 Versus 2010

(Sources: 2016 geographic mix, 2010 geographic mix)

You may think of only PepsiCo as a competitor, and this is the top competitor, but there are hundreds of companies vying for the market, ranging from small or emerging to very large and well-established competitors. Some more well-known ones are Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Dr Pepper/Snapple (NYSE:DPS), etc. As the companies move to healthier options, it steps up to compete with more specialized brands, fresh water companies, etc. While Coca-Cola was among the first to expand internationally (and continues to do so), the fact is that the competitors are now all over multiple geographic areas. Further, Coca-Cola has to compete with local and regional businesses as well.

Bottom line, Coca-Cola simply isn't the only game in town anymore, and that becomes more and more true every year. To compete with these companies and maintain its market share, aggressive promotional spending, advertising and product discounts have been noted. This weighs on sales, and in turn, on earnings, which in turn, puts pressure on the dividend long term.

The Two Most Important Coca-Cola Charts

This takes us to the next two figures, which I believe suggests the writing is on the wall for the dividend. Since earnings per share can be a bit murky when it comes to dividend-paying companies in terms of dividend coverage, a better set of data to examine is cash from operations (Figure 7). This is a daunting figure. While it stands to reason that declining sales probably are not going to benefit cash, with cash from operations on such a decline, and simultaneously more and more cash being paid out in dividends, red flags need to be raised. The pattern cannot continue. Why?

Figure 7. 5-Year Cash Flow From Operating History* of Coca-Cola

(Data Source: SEC filings (linked in Figure 5), chart created in MS Excel by author)

*2017 is projected based on year-to-date results, updated company guidance.

We now move to the most important figure that supports our thesis that the dividend is at risk. We took a look at the historical cash from operations, as well as cash being paid out as dividends over the last five years (the remainder of 2017 projections are included) and took the ratio of the two (Figure 8). What we are seeing is, in layman’s terms, “not good” - as you can clearly see from the visual in Figure 8. While there are several ways to look at dividend payouts, we believe this so-called payout ratio and, more importantly, the direction it is taking, is the most critical gauge for dividend coverage and safety. It is clear that this trend cannot continue forever. Therefore, we strongly believe the dividend is at risk.

Figure 8. 5-Year Trend Chart of The Ratio of Total Cash Dividends Paid to Cash Flow From Operating History* of Coca-Cola Stock

(Data Source: SEC filings (linked in Figure 5), author calculations, chart created in MS Excel by author)

*2017 is projected based on year-to-date results, updated company guidance.

What is REALLY at Risk Here

While our thesis is that the dividend is at risk, we do not believe there is a risk of a cut. What we believe is that the pace of dividend growth will stall. While historically the dividend has been raised $0.02-0.03 each year, the present analysis suggests this is unlikely to be sustained. We believe the dividend will likely be hiked $0.01-0.015 going forward to slow the pace of burning cash from operations. Let's take a look ahead to 2018 to assess the impact.

2018 Projections

There is not much guidance out of the company for 2018 yet, so we cannot do too much forward analysis here. However, we expect more of the same. In the Q2 earning release, the company noted that it expects:

“Comparable net revenues (non-GAAP): 16% to 17% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items” and “Comparable income before income taxes (non-GAAP): 1% to 2% structural headwind; low single-digit currency headwind.”

Now, we may be misinterpreting what we are reading here, but it appears to us that Coca-Cola is projecting that both sales and earnings are likely to fall again. We could be wrong on this assumption, but let us assume that the company delivers sales, earnings and cash from operations that are on par with 2017 (Note: Analyst consensus is for $1.98 in earnings next year). We will be a little more conservative. If cash from operations comes in at, let’s say, $8 billion, and the dividend is hiked by $0.015, we can expect the dividend payout to grow to $6.62 billion. This does not account for any share reductions. Should this be the case, the new dividend payout ratio would be 83%. Obviously, this does not take into account other line items, like investing activities, financing activities or what is left in free cash flow. However, it does not leave a lot of wiggle room. This realization strongly suggests that the pace of dividend increases is at risk. A cut is not happening. Out of the question. But we believe, based on the trends we have identified and projections going forward, that the dividend growth rate is going to get slashed, which adds additional levels of risk to an already expensive stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.