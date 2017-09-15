Special Dividends: Microsoft Edition

In the second installment of our series on the advent of a tax repatriation holiday and the companies that stand to benefit, today we are looking at Microsoft (MSFT) and the possibility of a special dividend. When we looked at Apple (AAPL) we noted the record amount of cash the company holds overseas (over $200bn). Interestingly, it seems as though Microsoft is right up there as well.

Reporting from the White House this week seems to be all about taxes:

President Trump is doubling down this week on his bid to remake the tax code, meeting with Democrats, tying tax legislation to hurricane recovery and dispatching his economic team to Capitol Hill almost daily to prod lawmakers into action.”

Indeed, it seems as though President Trump remains highly engaged in the legislative process this time around, something that critics say was lacking in the Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Members of Congress seem to be feeling antsy as well. The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Kevin Brady, for instance, promised to release a plan no later than the week of September 25th. With a short-term funding resolution/debt ceiling deal expiring in December, let’s just say the work is cut out for them.

Microsoft Is a Fan of Special Dividends

Now, Microsoft is no stranger to the tax repatriation holiday or special dividends. In 2004, the company announced a huge special dividend on the heels of a tax holiday. There, Microsoft doled out upwards of $32bn by paying a $3/share special dividend before year’s end. While Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer were rewarded handsomely ($3.4bn and $1.2bn, respectively, with the former donating the proceeds to his charity) it turns out that 75% of the special dividend went to individuals and was recorded as personal dividend income, showing its reach.

Perhaps, anticipating the criticism that repatriated funds should be used for R&D, acquisitions, improved efficiencies, etc., Ballmer issued this statement:

We are confident in our long-term ability to grow revenue, profits and shareholder value through our innovation and execution. We have been successful in addressing a significant portion of our ongoing legal exposure, and all seven of our businesses are growing… We will continue to make major investments across all our businesses and maintain our position as a leading innovator in the industry, but we can now also provide up to $75 billion in total value to shareholders over the next four years. As we looked at our cash-management choices, our priorities were to increase our regular payments to shareholders, increase our stock-buyback efforts given our confidence in the company’s growth prospects, and distribute additional resources in the form of a special one-time dividend”

Bill Gates emphasized that the large one-time payout would affect the company’s ability to fuel growth:

We see incredible potential for our innovation to help businesses, individuals and governments around the world accomplish their goals, and we will continue to be one of the top innovators in our industry as evidenced by the fact that we will file for more than 3,000 patents this fiscal year.”

Microsoft in 2017

As we stand at this moment, Microsoft’s own cash pile overseas is formidable:

Should a repatriation holiday come in around the expected 10-15% rate, Microsoft’s over $100bn held overseas could come back to the tune of $80-90bn. Considering the last special dividend in 2004 came when Microsoft had roughly $56bn in cash and short-term investments, Microsoft shareholders could be looking at a windfall of up to $60bn spent on a one-time dividend. This could translate to $4-8/share. Not a bad pay day (possibly up to 10% of the current stock price!)

There are other uses for the money, of course. Microsoft has severely ramped up the corporate debt of late:

It would make sense to clear out some of the balance sheet before the cost of servicing the almost $100bn in debt becomes burdensome. This idea, however, is in the context of Microsoft’s willingness to issue debt for almost anything, including billions for the purchase of LinkedIn. Also, acquisitions like Twitter (TWTR) or other bolt-ons could also be in the mix. With the increasing likelihood of a repatriation holiday, Microsoft shareholders will be licking their chops.

