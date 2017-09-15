Apple Continues Mobile Processor Dominance With A11 Bionic

Rethink Technology business briefs for September 14, 2017.

iPhone X and 8 processor pushes past Intel processor in 13” MacBook Pro

Source: Apple

It was only a few months ago that Apple (AAPL) unveiled what was at the time Apple's fastest ARM processor in the iPad Pro, the A10X Fusion. Now, results have appeared on Geekbench that appear to correspond to the A11 Bionic processor of iPhone X and 8.

I've updated my processor comparison table and chart to reflect what appears to be legitimate data for the A11 Bionic, shown below:

I fully expected that the A11 would continue to advance performance, and it has, even bettering the already superior A10X. Even more remarkable, the A11 pulls past the Core i5-7360U in the base 13” MacBook Pro in multicore results.

Apple's new A11 SOC is most likely fabricated on TSMC's (TSM) 10 nm process, since it promises substantially better performance, 25% for the two “high performance” cores and 70% better performance for the four “efficiency” cores.

Apple threw in a few surprises. It included its own Apple designed graphics processing unit. It was unclear that Apple would be ready to do that after the news in April that it was breaking away from Imagination Technology (OTC:IMGTY). This shows that it has indeed been working on this for some time, and I'll be interested to see how well Apple's GPU compares to competitors once 3rd party testing of iPhone 8 and X comes out.

The other major surprise was the inclusion of the rumored Apple Neural Engine. Since reports emerged that Apple was working on a hardware accelerator for machine learning, I have wondered whether it would be included in the A11, and indeed it has.

Apple has been leading the charge in smartphone-based AI as opposed to cloud-based AI for privacy reasons. The on-chip Neural Processor allows Face ID to be completely self-contained in the device, thus protecting the privacy of the user. Apple's pioneering work in local AI highlights the increasing power and sophistication of its A series SOCs.

Apple reportedly joins Bain Capital bid for Toshiba chip unit

At various times in the long sad saga of Toshiba's attempt to sell its flash memory chip unit, Apple's name has been mentioned as a potential buyer or at least partial stakeholder. Apple is now being mentioned again, but by some very reliable sources, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

Apple would reportedly kick in $3 billion for a $19-billion bid for the Toshiba unit. The team led by Bain Capital also includes Dell (NYSE:DVMT), Seagate (STX), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). The WSJ reports that the Bain team still includes Innovation Network of Japan, backed by the Japanese government, and the government owned Development Bank of Japan. Bloomberg claims that the two government-backed entities have pulled out of the team, making Apple's entry all the more important.

The Bain group, with or without Japanese government support, appears to be the major rival to a group led by Western Digital (WDC). Apple is reported to have warned WDC away from the purchase, given the importance of flash memory supply to Apple.

Toshiba's management has never gotten along well with WDC, which acquired joint ownership of a Toshiba chip plant in Japan when it bought Sandisk. At various times in the bidding for Toshiba's memory business, WDC has acted to obstruct the sale, citing its rights as joint owner of the chip plant. At the same time, WDC has offered to buy the chip business.

If Apple has indeed joined the Bain group, the competition for the unit is all but over for WDC. With Apple's financial support, Bain can outbid any rival.

Appellate judge denies Uber's attempt to keep due diligence report from Waymo

Recode reports that Uber (Private:UBER) has been ordered to turn over a due diligence report on the acquisition of Anthony Levandowski's Otto self-driving truck startup. The subsequent hiring of Levandowski to head up Uber's LIDAR efforts for autonomous vehicles led to the Waymo suit against Uber.

The due diligence report was prepared by cybersecurity and legal firm Stroz Friedberg, and presumably addresses many of the issues of the Waymo suit, specifically, Waymo's allegation that Levandowski stole 14,000 computer files containing trade secrets related to Waymo's LIDAR system.

I have speculated that the report is the smoking gun that Waymo needs in order to win its suit against Uber. Citing attorney client privilege, Levandowski appealed an order for Uber to produce the report, which has been denied. An Uber spokesperson stated:

We did not join Mr. Levandowski’s appeal to block disclosure of the report, and we are ready to finally disclose it to Waymo today. While Waymo has obtained over 238,000 pages of production documents from Uber and conducted a dozen inspections over 61 hours of our facilities, source code, documents, and engineers’ computers, there's still no evidence that any files have come to Uber, let alone that they're being used.

This is a turnabout for Uber, which had in the past resisted disclosing the document. This may reflect the new leadership at Uber. Dara Khosrowshahi, previously CEO of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), is now Uber CEO. The WSJ also reported on Tuesday that Uber's chief legal officer Salle Yoo has resigned.

