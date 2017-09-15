Market Overheated? Not These Sub-Sectors

It has become common knowledge that the market is expensive, overextended, and “in a bubble.” This has been the drumbeat retail investors have heard for years from investors such as Paul Singer (because of inflation fears – never happened) and professor Robert Schiller (due to a high CAPE ratio, which doesn't take into accounts persistently low interest rates). More recently, some famous value investors that I actually listen to, Howard Marks and Julian Robertson-- have sounded the alarm such as well – although Julian Roberstson actually likes the FANG stocks, whereas Marks fears FANG specifically. Go figure. Even more recently, Seth Klarman of Baupost revealed he was going to return some money to investors, as he believes the market is at a dangerously-high level, and he is apparently unable to find bargain opportunities.

Since I run an opportunistic portfolio that seeks out high upside "Fat Pitches" (soon to be a subscription service), it may seem as though I, too, would be stumped; however, I continue to find opportunities, albeit in sectors a bit off the beaten path. The aforementioned investors either handle too much money to invest in these, or may be uncomfortable about these sectors. Here are the places I’m seeing value right now.

Fintech

While “value” and “high-growth tech,” may seem anathema to each other (wait till you see the next section), the three public fintech companies – Lending Club, Ondeck, and Elevate Credit – all seem undervalued today relative to their potential, and each have posted strong results in the recent quarter.

Lending Club (NYE: LC) and Ondeck (NYSE: ONDK) both IPO’d in late 2014 at $15 and $20 respectively, and subsequently saw their share prices plummet to the current levels of $6.20 and $4.75. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT), which focuses on subprime, canceled its IPO process in 2016 due to problems with the other two, then eventually decided to go public this spring at $6.50 per share, a far cry from the mid-high teens value the company originally sought in 2016 of $20/share. The shares plummeted due to both concerns about customer credit and increasing chargeoffs, mounting profit losses, and the fallout from Lending Club’s scandal involving its founder Renaud Laplanche in May 2016. The sector has been left for dead.

But don’t tell the companies that. In the past quarter, all three reported positive results. Lending Club paused its breakneck path of growth last year and raised rates while hiring banking veterans to its leadership team. That seems to have worked, as bank investors have flocked back to the platform, funding 44% of loans last quarter, up from only 13% in the third quarter of 2016 (immediately after the scandal). Its relationships repaired and pricing improved, the company resumed its growth, growing revenues by 35% year over year and 10% sequentially. The stock is up since I wrote about it 15 months ago, but nowhere near where it once was.

Ondeck, which lends to small and medium businesses, also recently decided to scale back its growth, raise rates, and cut staff. The company lowered orginations last quarter by 19% sequentially last quarter, but loss provisions as a percentage of revenues also fell from 8.7% to 7.2%. After implementing a $45 million cost reduction program, the company’s losses declined to only $1.5 million, down from $16 million in losses a year ago. If not for a severance charge, the company would have been profitable on a GAAP basis. The company recently announced an expanded partnership with JP Morgan, and the company has received inquiries from other large banks looking to underwrite or offer the company’s services for their business clients. The company fully expects to return to sequential growth this quarter.

Speaking of acceptance, it may seem on the that the company that serves the subprime market – thought to be the riskiest of all – is the most profitable of the three. Elevate Credit has been doing everything right – though you wouldn’t know it by its languishing stock price. Last quarter, Elevate grew originations 29% and revenues by almost 19% (due to a higher mix of lower rate, but higher-quality loans), expanded its core RISE product to the state of Kansas—its 16th state, and was able to lower its interest rate on its high-cost funding from Victory Park Capital. Its provision for loan losses decreased from 53% to 48%, and the company actually turned a profit of $0.08 per share, a far cry from the $0.59 loss in the year-ago quarter. Insiders were buying around $7 per share months ago and the stock is now down near $6.



I happen to think scale is an advantage in fintech (and these three are the biggest in their specific niches), as it increases operating leverage and also allows companies to feed more data into their algorithms. Moreover, the recent shakeout may deter competitors from springing up or accessing capital.

Hadoop you do?

Speaking of Elevate Credit, in its IPO registration statement, it touts its big-data capabilities through the use of Hadoop technology. Interestingly, the Hadoop market is undergoing a similar fate to that of fintech – disruptive technology, a consolidating industry, and relatively low valuations (at least on a price to sales basis) = opportunity.

Hadoop, the technology based on open-source Apache software that allows for big data storage and processing, is forecast to grow 40% for the next few years. The big data revolution is on, and large corporations are just beginning to learn how to use these tools.

Fortunately for industry participants, Hadoop is technologically complex, which means there is a knowledge barrier to competition. That has resulted in several players throwing in the towel, including Pivotal and most recently, IBM, which has chosen to focus on the big-data applications run on top of the Hadoop infrastructure. IBM’s exit means there are only four Hadoop distributors left – Hortonworks (NYSE: HDP), Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR), MapR (Private), which recently postponed its IPO as it received large private financial backing, and of course Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) – because Amazon won’t quit on anything (however Amazon also resells the other three companies’ products).

Hortonworks and Cloudera have two slightly different business models. Hortonworks has really focused on innovation in the open-source infrastructure, and only sells a services subscription to help its customers use its Hortonworks Data Platform (for data at rest) and Hortonworks Data Flow (for data in motion – think internet of things, streaming, real-time analytics, etc.). Cloudera, on the other hand, writes some proprietary software on top of Apache for enterprise-specific uses. MapR typically writes software on top like Cloudera to solve the most complex use cases for Hadoop users.

I have my personal favorite of the two public companies (but you’ll need to subscribe to my service to find out why), but each are posting strong results, growing around 40% each (though each company’s subscription growth rate is higher – services are usually charged for onboarding new clients and are usually flat/lower growth).

Each company has also had positive news recently, with Hortonworks and Cloudera’s net expansion rate of 124% and 140%, respectively, though Hortonworks posted higher overall subscription growth (48% versus 46%). IBM has made Hortonworks its Hadoop partner of choice and will sell its Data Science Experience products on top of HDP, and HDP will sell IBM’s data analytics software to its customers as well. Hortonworks will likely see a big boost from this next year. The company also launched a flexible pricing model across both the traditional data center as well as cloud.

Cloudera, for its part, also gained strongly, unveiled an award-winning PaaS product last quarter called the Data Science Workbench, and made an exciting new acquisition of Fast Forward Labs, a small consulting firm with high-level expertise in machine learning and AI.

So… an industry growing 40%+ for the next few years, with only a handful of companies that have the capability, with a product that is likely to become more essential to enterprises as time rolls on... hmmmm....

While each company has performed strongly as of late, both are well below all-time highs. Hortonworks stock was once as high as $27.64 in 2014 but now resides at $16.48 (after hitting a low of $6.92 last Fall). Cloudera received private funding from Intel in 2014 at $30.12, well above the current price around $19.

This may be due to each company’s continued losses, which are significant; however, each company is investing heavily in R&D and sales to capitalize on this high-growth opportunity. Cloudera recently noted it has the cost structure in place to support $1 billion in revenue (versus ~300M now). Moreover, each company’s losses are decreasing somewhat, and each expects to be operating cash flow breakeven in the fourth quarter of this year.



Mall Rats… I mean, “REITS”

What would be the opposite of fintech and hadoop? All the way on the other end of the spectrum (old business, deep value) are two mall-based REITs, CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG). These stocks own malls – mostly tier 1 or 2, across the US, mostly in the midwest and south. These companies are down tremendously and currently sport dividends well over 10%. On a funds from operations basis, CBL trade under 4 times estimated 2017 FFO, and Washington Prime trades at just over 5 times estimated FFO. That gives these companies the ability to pay their high dividends as they also renovate properties. As Washington Prime CEO Lou Conforti said (not me, mom!), “shitty tenants are going away.” Both companies are replacing declining apparel tennats like Payless and Sears with wine bars, gyms, restaurants, and other higher-quality retailers such as Ulta Salon (Nasdaq: ULTA). They could even turn some units into offices or hotels.

The market seems to pricing in an future where no one ever leaves their house again. These two companies are certainly not the safest investment out there, but as someone who gets somewhat squirrelly if they stay in the apartment all day, I don’t think public squares are dead. As Conforti said, they just need to be filled with new and better tenants (not so much apparel). The value on these two have gotten so low that I think they are worth the gamble, though things may be messy for the next few years. I’d be happy to reinvest a low-teens dividend in the meantime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LC, ELVT, CBL, WPG, AMZN, HDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Securities are either held in William Duberstein's personal account or in the Stone Oak best ideas portfolio, or both.