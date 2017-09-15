Investment Of The Month Brought To You At A Discount

CMO-E’s price is exceptionally low when the ex-dividend date is at the end of this month.

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

The best deal of the month is here.

Refer to the *dividend capture strategy* section for a quick summary on how dividend capture works. Refer to the ** update** section for how well these opportunities can play out.

Note: Even after the update, CMO-E is still a respectable option for the buy-and-hold investor.

There’s a great investment option and plenty of shares on offer. I bought up a substantial position over the prior week along with several Forum members. The price didn’t budget.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s (CMO) CMO-E is my top pick for September dividend capture, but it is also great for buy-and-hold investors. The price was stuck for around half a month. This created one of the best bargains I’ve seen on preferred shares over the last several months. The shares have nearly $.40 of dividend accrual embedded in them. How cheap is CMO-E?

Cheap

The price is this good:

CMO-E is still at $24.99 with an ex-dividend date around the corner. CMO-E is now furthest inside the strong buy range compared to all other preferred shares.

The call risk isn’t too bad:

Protection doesn’t last long on the calendar, but the shares have nearly $.40 of dividend accrual embedded in them. If investors weren’t going to get the next dividend but got a discount off the purchase price for that amount, the call risk wouldn’t seem too bad. Economically, this is the same situation. The upcoming dividend gives the investor an immediate source of return that reduces their exposure in the position.

CMO-E is the top pick because I think it is best set for a dividend capture. For investors just looking to buy and hold, AGNCN and NLY-F are both solid choices as well. AGNCN comes from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and NLY-F comes from Annaly Capital Management (NLY).

I’d still pick CMO-E first here because of the embedded dividend and the recent movement in prices. AGNCN and NLY-F are both solid choices as well. If an investor is still concerned about call risk for CMO-E, I’d suggest investing in AGNCN and NLY-F. CMO-E is still a great buy-and-hold option, but call protection is up in less than a year. If the price climbs high enough, and the investor doesn’t sell, call risk would become material.

*Dividend capture strategy*

The strategy is to buy before the ex-dividend date and sell after. Let’s say the price of the preferred share were to decline by $0.30 after the ex-dividend date. If the investor is entitled to a dividend for $0.45, they are ahead on the play by $0.15 per share. This is how dividend capture works. It doesn’t always work, but I hunt for opportunities where I believe the odds of a successful dividend capture are more likely.

Portfolio

The market capitalization over preferred share liquidation ratio is 4.46. I consider 5 to be a good starting point, so this isn’t bad. CMO has a relatively safe underlying portfolio. CMO’s portfolio is highly leveraged, but it’s made up of agency adjustable rate mortgages. The agency guarantee makes these securities nearly immune to credit risk. There is an exceptionally liquid market for agency adjustable rate mortgages. The adjustable part of the securities is great for reducing duration risk.

Conclusion

CMO-E is the best investment opportunity I’ve seen this month for preferred shares. Counting dividend accrual, the security is trading about $0.41 under par. CMO-E carries a strong stripped yield at 7.62%. There is less than a year of call protection on the calendar. However, trading at a discount to par is a form of call protection for the investor. For investors unwilling to trade, the worst case scenario is a worst-cash-to-call of $1.56.

**Update**

Do you wonder what a dividend capture strategy looks like?

Let me show you:

This is where it starts to get interesting. CMO-E has a quarterly dividend. Their last ex-dividend was on June 28th. After June 28th, there should’ve been a price drop and then a steady incline ( discounting any macroeconomic factors) until the next ex-dividend date (near the end of September). Well, the price didn’t exactly drop right away. In fact, it started dropping significantly in August. By August 10th the price had plummeted all the way down to $24.96. Yes, that’d be trading at a discount to call value half way to the next dividend date. In addition to the $0.04 under call value, there would also be half a quarter of dividend accrual.

Now let’s jump closer to when I was telling investors CMO-E was a strong buy:

A combination of dividend accrual and Treasury rate movements brought CMO-E into my strong buy zone in early September. CMO-E was in my buy zone since August 7th. Let’s break this down by starting in the green. The price suddenly doesn’t budge from August 25th until September 8th. The 8th was a Friday. The only exception in the green box is a fluctuation from $24.99 up to $25.00. The price then goes back to $24.99 after hitting $24.98. In this time period, you’ll notice there were plenty of buyers shown by the purple boxes. The price still didn’t budge. The red box shows the market finally catching onto the ex-dividend coming up. By Tuesday, September 12th, CMO-E flies up to $25.30.

The current price is $25.29. Any investor who got in around $24.99 just saw a $0.30 price jump. Before accounting for the $0.4688 dividend coming up, the $0.30 is a 1.2% gain on the investment.

Now there are two scenarios:

The price will come right back down after the ex-dividend date. In which case, the investor is still rewarded with a great dividend yield. Further, CMO-E would be trading below par which is a form of call protection. The price doesn’t drop as far as it should after the ex-dividend date. In this case, the investor is free to sell their position and walk away with a smile on their face and a dividend in their pocket.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 234/235 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMO-E, NLY-F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.