Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/13/17: SJM, RDUS, HP, SPKE, EXA, CAPL, REG, NWL, NXEO, BWINB

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/13/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now past seasonal highs and are beginning their usual wane into the end of September. Small and mid-sized banks, biotechs, and infrastructure-related stocks remain well represented in our universe of active "Significantly Bullish" Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Spark Energy (SPKE);
  • J M Smucker (SJM);
  • Radius Health (RDUS);
  • Helmerich & Payne (HP);
  • EXA (EXA), and;
  • Crossamerica Partners (CAPL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Nexeo Solutions (NXEO);
  • Baldwin & Lyons (BWINB);
  • Newell Brands (NWL), and;
  • Regency Centers (REG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Centerstate Bank (CSFL);
  • Willis Towers Watson (WLTW);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Primoris Services (PRIM);
  • Marvell Tech (MRVL);
  • Garmin (GRMN), and;
  • Antero Midstream Partners (AM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Sucampo Pharm (SCMP);
  • Par Pacific (PARR), and;
  • Coherent (COHR).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Soros Fund Mgt

BO

EXA

EXA

B

$2,307,091

2

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$1,770,820

3

Maxwell W Keith

DIR,BO

Spark Energy

SPKE

B

$472,429

4

Topper Joseph V Jr

DIR,BO

Crossamerica Partners

CAPL

B

$427,584

5

Lindsay John W

CEO,DIR

Helmerich & Payne

HP

B

$238,637

6

Nichols John Drake

DIR

Baldwin & Lyons

BWINB

JB*

$226,837

7

Polk Michael B

CEO,DIR

Newell Brands

NWL

B

$218,050

8

First Pacific Advisors

BO

Nexeo Solutions

NXEO

B

$133,279

9

Oatey Gary A

DIR

J M Smucker

SJM

B

$107,297

10

Ciferri Michael F

DIR

Centerstate Bank

CSFL

JB*,B

$101,961

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Antero Resources

BO

Antero Midstream Partners

AM

JS*

$311,100,000

2

Katzman Chaim

VCB,DIR,BO

Regency Centers

REG

S

$135,770,480

3

Ubben Jeffrey W

DIR

Willis Towers Watson

WLTW

AS

$29,395,420

4

Sutardja Sehat

BO

Marvell Tech

MRVL

S

$18,195,638

5

Burrell Jonathan

BO

Garmin

GRMN

S

$13,189,074

6

Pratt Brian

DIR,BO

Primoris Services

PRIM

S

$12,391,830

7

Kuno Sachiko

BO

Sucampo Pharm

SCMP

JS*

$12,000,000

8

McKelvey James Morgan Jr

DIR

Square

SQ

AS

$10,888,000

9

Whitebox Advisors

BO

Par Pacific

PARR

S

$7,285,394

10

Ambroseo John

CEO,DIR

Coherent

COHR

AS

$6,250,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

