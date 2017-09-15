Battle For Dividend Dominance: Top REITs Face Off

SPG and SKT drive growth in comparable property NOI by reinvesting in their portfolio to drive faster rental growth. Buy SPG and SKT while the market gives them a cold shoulder.

O and NNN compete through structural superiority. They can access better financing and unlock value by buying new assets.

All four of these REITs took the S&P 500 behind the woodshed. The weakest delivered 1090% compared to the 138.5% for SPY.

I’m bringing four of the best REITs to you. They are all down dramatically from their 52-week highs, yet still smashed the biggest REIT index.

REITs didn’t just beat the S&P 500, they slaughtered it several times over so far this century.

It’s a battle for dominance among four of the top dividend REITs. If these stocks aren’t on your radar, they need to be. They delivered massive returns to shareholders over a prolonged period through a disciplined process of acquiring and operating profitable real estate.

Why Do You Need Real Estate?

The REIT sector has produced exceptional returns for investors. It probably shouldn’t be a surprise, given that REITs have inherent tax advantages. The dividends don’t get preferential treatment, but avoiding corporate income taxes is a substantial advantage. Consequently, it should be no surprise that REITs beat the S&P 500 soundly since the century began. We’re nearly 18 years deep into the century. This is more than volatility. This is an embedded advantage of the tax code. Wealth compounds materially faster when it is not taxed. When the REIT is held in a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA (Individual Retirement Account), the higher personal tax rates are a non-factor.

Which REITs Demand Your Attention

Let’s talk about a couple you know and a couple that don’t get near as much attention.

Realty Income Corporation (O) is the king of net lease retail investing. They are huge, carry a monthly dividend, and have never heard of “reducing” a dividend. Dividends have two options, remain flat or go higher. Higher is often the choice.

National Retail Properties (NNN) is very similar to O, except they are a smaller player in the space. They have some minor differences in the portfolio, but they also have a long streak of dividend growth. They use long lease terms with built in rental hikes to keep raising FFO (funds from operations) year after year.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is absolutely massive. Every REIT investor knows about SPG, but few investors follow it compared to O. Perhaps SPG is big and boring, or perhaps investors value the monthly dividend rate of O. Perhaps it was O’s consistency in raising dividends, which SPG was unable to match, that allowed O to gain so much love from investors.

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is another top REIT for delivering total returns. They excelled at owning and operating outlet malls. They have a great dividend track record, 24 consecutive years of dividend growth, and they ended every year with 96% occupancy or greater.

What The Best REITs Have in Common

These REITs are all exposed to the dreaded “retail”, but they have more in common than that. They all decimated the S&P 500 for returns this century, even after dramatic declines this year.

However, REITs haven’t had a hard time beating the S&P 500. A REIT who was losing to the S&P 500 over the last 17 years can be summed up in one word: “Garbage”

Total Returns

The following chart breaks down total returns for each of the REITs listed here, along with the S&P 500 and Vanguard’s REIT Index Investor Mutual Fund (VGSIX). Haven’t heard of VGSIX? Perhaps you know the ETF version, the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ). Their REIT ETFs and mutual funds are so dominant that combined they hold over$100 billion in assets. That exceeds 10% of the total value of property REIT’s entire market capitalization. If we want to evaluate the REIT industry over a long period, VGSIX is the most relevant benchmark.

Here are those returns:

Right, VNQ’s mutual fund predecessor absolutely slaughtered the S&P 500. That happened despite real estate taking a pretty big hit during the great recession.

Despite that, these retail REITs on average were able to double the REIT index. Not too bad when you consider that the retail REITs are in the midst of a huge decline.

Let’s consider how far these companies fell from their 52-week highs:

SKT ate the largest decline by a substantial margin, but all are down significantly. Despite that, all are still slaughtering most index funds. Regardless of industry or composition, there is hardly an index that has kept pace with any of the four.

Strategies

O and NNN are net lease REITs. They require the tenant to pay all the normal operating expenses of the property. Their role in the property is simply to take ownership and leverage their lower cost of capital. Because O and NNN have excellent access to both debt and equity financing, they can acquire properties and unlock value that wasn’t present for other investors.

Because the companies are transparent and consistent in raising their dividends, investors award them a premium valuation. O and NNN usually trade at a total valuation (market capitalization + debt) that exceeds the value of the underlying real estate. Consequently, they will access those markets to acquire new cash and use it to buy additional properties. Each time they do it, FFO per share grows higher for future periods.

SPG and SKT are mall REITs. They haven’t been as active in utilizing the capital markets. They have performed exceptionally well at improving their existing properties. SPG works tirelessly to increase a metric called “Comparable Store NOI”. The NOI stands for “Net Operating Income”. By focusing on properties in growing markets and reinvesting to improve the malls, they have been able to drive up the income they achieve from each property. These mall REITs will generally be capable of raising rental rates on each location faster than O and NNN. However, they are stuck paying more operating expenses and it can take longer to develop properties than to simply buy additional properties. The technique of issuing equity and acquiring new properties works very quickly and there is plenty of real estate left for the REITs to acquire.

Great REITs Trade Above Replacement Cost

When the market adores a property REIT, it will be valued above the total of all the assets. That actually makes sense when you think about it. Would you rather buy a retail property and operate it yourself (or pay a property manager) or get O’s team to manage it for you with exceptional economies of scale and expertise no property manager will be able to match? Given those two options, I’d rather pay a slight premium to get O.

SPG and SKT Lost Their Premium

Last summer, SPG and SKT were trading at moderate premium to my estimate of the value of their assets. They didn’t get as big of a premium as O or NNN, but they had a premium. Again, that makes sense. The REITs have a great track record and economies of scale. The funny thing about it is that today SPG and SKT trade at very material discounts to the total value of their real estate portfolios.

Ignoring the impact on real estate prices if a REIT the size of SPG tried to liquidate, I believe selling all of their assets would allow them to make a final payment to shareholders that would be materially above the share price.

That gives SPG and SKT substantial room for capital appreciation. If they were to simply move up to trade at the fair value of the portfolio (net of debt), it would represent a substantial gain.

Which REITs to Buy?

When it comes to the durability of their revenues, O and NNN get the top notches. They are excellent triple net lease retailers. O goes to great lengths to ensure investors know that they are choosing tenants who will be resistant to online competition.

However, picking the best opportunities requires considering the price.

As it stands, SPG and SKT trade at materially lower multiples of FFO and AFFO (equivalent to EPS and adjusted EPS). Even when we factor in the impact of debt, SPG and SKT are selling for materially less than the value of the underlying portfolio. NNN and O are not. Consequently, the market is baking in substantially higher performance expectations for NNN and O.

I believe SPG and SKT offer the best value here.

SPG trades at about 14.6x FFO.

SKT trades at 12.05x FFO. However, their FFO is reduced by a non-recurring charge on retiring debt to lock in a lower rate. They are at 10.25x AFFO. For the other REITs, AFFO is only slightly stronger than FFO. For SKT, it is a material difference.

NNN trades at 17.26x FFO, which is a strong multiple for a REIT exposed to any retail property. However, they are a strong company and warrant a premium.

O trades at just under 20x FFO. While O has a great deal going for them, I would favor NNN over O from this starting point. I believe O and NNN should trade at closer multiples.

Eating My Cooking

Consistent with my analysis, I own positions in both SPG and SKT. Shares in SPG are held at a slight unrealized gain. My weighted average price on SKT is very similar to today’s price. I didn’t buy SPG and SKT because “I love malls”. I bought them because the market hated malls. I don’t want to be emotionally invested in my stocks; I just want to make money. That means buying the stocks the market doesn’t want and selling off the ones it does want.

