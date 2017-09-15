Fed Meets As We Look For Clues About Tightening

By John Kerschner

In this video, John Kerschner, Head of U.S. Securitized Products, shares his outlook for the upcoming Fed meeting, and what his team expects for the remainder of the year.

The Fed raised interest rates in March and June of this year. So, a lot of people have been trying to figure out when their next interest rate increase was going to be.

We have a lot of discussions in the Janus Henderson Fixed Income group about how this is going to play out. One very important aspect is that (Federal Reserve Chair) Janet Yellen is very likely to be gone at the very beginning of 2018. Her term expires and her legacy has been quite good, the markets have been relatively stable. She is probably going to start this quantitative easing tapering next month, but I also believe and there is, like I mentioned, there is some disagreement in our group about this, but I think she wants to have one more increase in rates before she leaves.

There has also been a lot of talk about the Fed, if they are overstepping their bounds as far as tightening in the market, are they starting this quantitative tapering too soon, have they been raising rates too much? And people are worried, because incomes aren’t going up that much, productivity is not that high, unemployment has been very strong, but we haven’t seen that leak into inflation, so a lot of people say, “Why do we need to hike interest rates?” I think the Fed is very concerned about the next downturn. It is likely several years away, no one really knows, but it doesn’t look like there is going to be a recession anytime soon. But when that happens, the Fed wants ammunition to be able to ease rates. Right now they don’t really have that. They would like to see rates somewhere in the 2% to 3% range when that happens, and so they probably have a few years to do that, but they don’t want to have to hike rates four times in a year if they don’t need to. So they are going to do it very gradually, but hopefully get to that 2% to 3% range in the next few years.

The Fed owns about $1.7 to $1.8 trillion in mortgage-backed securities. That is about a third of the mortgage-backed market. A lot of people don’t realize that the investment has become that large. Now, there has been talk for over two years about when they are actually going to start letting that investment roll off. We actually think it is going to happen in September and implemented maybe in October of this year.

The markets are prepared for it. The Fed has done a very good job telegraphing about when they were going to do this.

We think now that maybe when this begins, that mortgages may widen out some, but since the market has been relatively prepared for it, mortgages will probably only widen out by 5 to 20 basis points, definitely a move, but not a huge move.

So the balance is U.S. Treasurys and they are also going to let those roll off as well. People are less concerned about the Treasury, because it is a very large market and very liquid. There are more investors in the Treasury market versus the mortgage market, because the Fed owns so much of that market.

