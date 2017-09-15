Oracle: Pullback Is An Opportunity

A projected decline in the growth rate of cloud and a contraction in legacy in fiscal 2Q18 could be viewed by some as loss of top-line momentum.

But surprisingly to me, the most important component of the revenue beat was likely strength in the company's legacy business.

Oracle (ORCL) did not disappoint. The software giant delivered a solid quarter this Thursday after the closing bell, as I had anticipated last week.

Oracle by the numbers

Revenues of $9.2 billion, propelled by what I thought was an impressively strong legacy (on-premise software and hardware) business, beat Street's expectations by a hefty $180 million. This was the highest top-line growth quarter that Oracle has seen since at least 2013. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 was better than expected by a couple of pennies and higher than year-ago levels by over +12%, driven primarily by the top-line boost and operating expenses that remained largely stable YOY. See table below.

Despite continued strength in cloud SaaS (+62%, nearly 12% of total revenues), I was most surprised to see the company's on-premise software and hardware business (what I collectively call "legacy") return to positive growth this quarter. I believe this was the most important component of the revenue beat this quarter, as growth in cloud landed less impressively just an inch above the mid-point of management's guidance. While I welcome the news, I also fear that some investors may see the strong numbers in the slow-to-no growth part of the business as a one-off occurrence that does little to support the cloud-centric investment thesis.

On profitability, I expected gross margins to come in a bit stronger as Oracle's cloud business continues to gain scale. But what I perceive to be continued investment in the PaaS and IaaS platforms caused cost of sales to reach 57% of the sub-segment's revenues in the quarter vs. only 42% last year, which resulted in a minor drag to gross margins. To offset it, a YOY increase of only +2% in non-GAAP opex helped to ensure a sizable improvement in op margins of 400 bps.

So what went wrong?

What ended up pushing the stock price down nearly -5% in after-hours trading was the company's outlook for next quarter. At the mid-point of the guidance ranges, management expects revenues to come in at $9.3 billion against consensus of $9.49 billion, and EPS to land at $0.64 vs. an expected $0.68.

I don't find the relatively soft outlook too concerning for the long-term investor, as the guidance miss did not do much more than offset fiscal 1Q18's beat. I do understand, however, how a projected decline in the growth rate of Oracle's cloud business and an expected contraction in legacy (see graphs below) could be viewed by some as a loss of top-line momentum that took Oracle at least six quarters to stitch together.

My views on ORCL

At the end of the day, I believe Oracle is on the right track to push forward its transition into the cloud and slowly improve total company margins. Growth in cloud-based applications continues to offset the unwind of legacy, which is a positive for the overall business. With recurring revenues representing an increasingly large portion of the business, I believe Oracle's growth will be slow but well grounded.

I continue to find ORCL attractively priced at about 17x earnings, particularly considering the company's solid balance sheet and cash-generating abilities. I believe a pullback in the stock price tomorrow, if confirmed, could represent an opportunity for the long term-biased investor to establish a position at a more attractive entry price.

