GNC: Overreaction Providing Opportunity

Shares are coming off of deeply oversold levels, offering a strong candidate for a “reversion to the mean” “contrarian” or “deep value” trade.

Evidence suggests management is having success executing the One NEW GNC turnaround strategy.

Author’s Note: I am long GNC shares in my personal account and we are long GNC shares in the concentrated hedged alpha account that I co-manage, both at a cost $7.30 per share, providing us with a return of 31% in the three months since initiating the position.

Introduction

Between August of 2015 and April of 2017, shares of GNC Holdings (GNC) swung wildly (that’s an understatement) between $49 and $6.50.

That means, that the market capitalization, or equity value, of the company swung between at one point, a high of $3.3 billion to, at the low mark, $442 million.

Meaning the company at one point had lost $2.9 billion, or 70% of its value over that period.

Granted, the company is facing intense competition and price discounting from online markets.

Sales are down, but only 6%.

Perhaps more to the point, profits are down much more. In the first two quarters of 2017, profits were just 30% of their levels from mid-2015.

Yet, a 70% discount to the August 2015 valuation equates to a target price of $14.55 or 52% above Thursday’s closing price of $9.56.

There are really only two explanations for the disparity:

Things are only going to continue to get worse for GNC and its shareholders The market overreacted

This article will attempt to ascertain which of the two scenarios are more likely.

The Turnaround

In order to provide context for our evaluation, it’s important to take into consideration the steps GNC is pro-actively taking to offset pressures from online competition.

On December 29, 2016 GNC and new Interim CEO Robert Moran formally rolled out its new business strategy which had been previously piloted in select company stores in Q4 and has been delivering substantial success since then.

The new strategy is called One New GNC and is focused on:

A Simplified Pricing and Loyalty Program

Improving the In-Store Experience through the “Trusted Advisor” model

Simplified Pricing and Loyalty Program

Under the old business model, GNC sold a “premium membership” for an annual fee that would allow members to receive significant discounts on products in-store.

Under the new business model, “membership is free” for all customers who submit their email address. In return, “points” are accumulated on in-store purchases which are then redeemed for discounts.

This change addresses a few key issues:

Under the old model, many customers who weren’t “premium members” likely felt the price they were paying was too high compared to online competitor prices and even the price GNC was selling to its preferred customers

Free membership is hard to turn down and entices new customers to “try more GNC products” and accumulate points along the way

By collecting email addresses as part of the free membership, the company has better CRM data to more effectively engage and communicate with customers, which the company plans to leverage into the back half of 2017

In terms of pricing, under the old model, GNC was infamous for having many large “sale events” ie. all-store BOGOs, large discounted pricing etc.

Under the new strategy, the company is scaling back heavily on large one-time discounts and “sales events” that promote “pantry loading” but in doing so, reduce the number of store visits per year.

The company is also in the process of rationalizing its SKUs and is lowering “regular pricing” across the board, particularly on items that will act as “loss leaders” and bring customers in, while keeping margins higher on other products that in-store associates can “up-sell” to.

The Trusted Advisor Model

As well, under the new strategy GNC has recognized that its “store base is a competitive advantage over online-only competitors especially as we continue to develop our in-store associates to deliver thoughtful assistance throughout the shopping experience.”

This includes “increasing our in-field training of store associates as it is our objective that customers visit our stores not only to buy products, but also to know that our employees can provide support as a trusted advisor.”

The company is also leveraging its “omni-channel capabilities” by “launching an expanded assortment of products beyond what is available in stores and our in-store technology now allows store associates to browse and order for the customer items that are not available in our stores”

Update: Changes Translated into Performance

Management was upbeat in announcing Q2 results on July 27th:

"We made good progress in the second quarter, and our investments in pricing, loyalty and improving the customer experience continued to deliver positive results," said interim CEO, Bob Moran. "For the second quarter in a row, we saw meaningful transaction growth, improvement in our dot.com business and increased enrollment in our loyalty programs. We believe this business is headed in the right direction, and we remain focused on execution and sales growth."

In Q2, same store sales (SSS) were down 0.9% which is not exactly great, but an improvement over Q1 in which SSS had declined 3.9% and were also an improvement over Q2 of 2016 in which SSS were also down 3.9%.

Driving the relative improvement in sales is transaction volumes. Transaction volumes were up 12.3% which was the largest increase for the company in recent memory. While transaction dollar value was down 11.8% the decline in transaction amount was less than 12.1% decline in Q1.

The fact that transaction volume improved sequentially quarter over quarter while at the same time, transaction amount also showed improvement in Q2 is an encouraging sign that things are starting to head in the right direction.

And a good indication that things at GNC may actually be getting better, not worse, as the “bears” would have you believe.

As part of its turnaround efforts, GNC is trading lower prices for higher volume of transactions – a strategy designed to get customers back in stores to see the new GNC, have them sign up for the new membership program and collect valuable CRM data along the way.

If the strategy proves successful, increased traffic to GNC stores should pave the way for price increases down the road, and return the company to growth.

But first let’s be perfectly clear - at this point there is little doubt that going forward profitability for GNC will be lower than compared to before the recent restructuring.

To illustrate - as encouraging as the results from Q2 were, EPS for the first six months of 2017 were $0.77 versus $1.48 in the year-ago period.

But the real question is, at a $9.56 per share, is the “new” earnings stream is being properly valued by the market?

The Valuation

In this scenario, I’m suggesting that the company is able to “stop the bleeding” so to speak, and normalize operations and profitability close to what was seen in the first six months of 2017, after accounting for what was a period of heavy discounting – both to move out old inventory and secondly to draw customers back into GNC stores.

Pro Forma 2018E

Sales 2,480M – current street estimates (-2.5% from 2016)

GP % 32% – low to mid-point of 2017 guidance

SGA 570M - elevated to "push" new strategy

EBIT 223M

Interest 60M

EBT 163M

Tax @ 35% 57M

Net Income 106M

Net Income 106M / Shares out 68M = $1.57 EPS

While my projected 2018E 106M net income figure is a little below the current run-rate, keep in mind that the company has been aggressively discounting prices to a) move out old inventory b) drive traffic and exposure to the One New GNC.

And in addition to the impact this would be expected to have on the company’s gross margin, the company is also investing aggressively in marketing spend and, the benefits of CRM data (which are a big part of the intended strategy) are not expected to yield results until the back half of this year.

Many of the aforementioned factors are transitory in nature and a normal cost of doing business when engaged in a large-scale restructuring effort.

P/E Valuation

For a company like GNC – a struggling “brick-and-mortar” retailer, highly leveraged in terms of both fixed costs and debt, facing heightened “execution risk” with a turnaround strategy amidst stagnating sales, I would suggest a P/E range of between 5x and 10x.

Applying this to EPS of $1.57 we get a fair value range of $7.85 to $15.70.

Conclusion

Pro forma estimates point to a $15 target price, offering +50% upside from current levels

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.