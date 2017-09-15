Bulking On Safe Bulkers

Introduction

While we lack the authority to tell you that the Shipping sector is poised for a rally, or has more potential to the upside, it does not take a scientist to figure out that it has indeed had a great year so far - in stark contrast to the decimating 2016.

As usual, although we pay attention to common stocks, we will offer an alternative way to get exposure to a certain sector that is on the move. Fixed income products may not bring you piles of riches, but they possess one main feature we seek - relative stability.

The Company

Safe Bulkers' (NYSE: SB) subsidiaries provide marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of such services.

As of July 19, 2017, the Company's operational fleet comprised of 38 drybulk vessels, with an average age of 7.1 years and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 million deadweight tons. The fleet consists of 14 Panamax class vessels, nine Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 post- Panamax class vessels and three Capesize class vessels, all built 2003 onwards.

As of July 19, 2017, the Company had contracted to acquire its last drybulk newbuild vessel, a Japanese Kamsarmax class vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2018.

Source: The company's website

Now let us see how the market has valued this company:

Source: Barchart.com - SB Daily Chart (1 year)

When the market agrees with a company's bullish thesis, you have nothing else to do but to search for a lagging opportunity. Most people interested in the shipping sector will probably find this chart absolutely normal. It is really hard for me to judge whether this performance is justified by fundamentals, but I suspect that a large part of the move is due to Safe Bulkers' addition to the Russell 3000, announced in the end of of June but anticipated by market professionals earlier. Before looking at fundamentals, I want to share what I find very interesting about this company - the extreme insider ownership. I have no idea whether this is something common in the sector, but it is dazzling for a variety of reasons.

The Hajioannou family (including Polys Hajioannou), directly and through entities controlled by the Hajioannou family, owns approximately 51.75% of our outstanding common stock.

Source: SEC.gov - 20-F Filing by Safe Bulkers, Inc.

This makes any impulse on the upside a lot more exaggerated in general. On a positive note this is a very good weapon for common stock offerings. Companies in this situation are better in creating money than the FED. There is a very big chance that your company is in fact worth $1 and you are able to make a secondary offering at $2 once your stock is trading at $5 for example. This adds a lot of hidden value to bond and preferred holders.

Let us proceed, before we get carried away!

The Balance Sheet

When it comes to Financial Statements, we prefer to barely touch the surface and keep it simple in order to avoid erroneous claims, therefore many might have to excuse us if this seems too basic.

Source: SEC.gov - 6-K Filing by Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The info is as easy to analyze as it gets, especially if you can get a fair estimate on the value of the vessels. One of the most respected authors in shipping J. Mintzmyer posts this number as $831 million, which is supposed to be more in line with reality. This leaves the company with $330 million in preferred stocks and common stock. The market capitalization of SB common stock alone is $354 million at a $3.5 price. The market capitalization of the preferred stocks as of yesterday stands at $109.656 million (as of 9/14/17):

- SB-B: $9.768 million (379,514 shares outstanding)

- SB-C: $41.620 million (2 million shares outstanding)

- SB-D: $58.268 million (2.8 million shares outstanding)

If we take into account the market capitalization of the common stock and the preferred stock, we can notice that for a $130 million book value of preferred stock we have the common stock valued at 354/412 or 85% of book value. At the same time the preferreds are valued at 81% of book value. If we take J's numbers then we have the common stock valued extremely above fair value and extremely overvalued to the preferred stocks which are senior. If in fact the company justifies the common stock pricing by either its profit potential or with proving book value is correct, this will be a large positive for the preferred shareholders.

Additional, here is a look at Safe Bulkers' (NYSE: SB) debt maturity schedule as shown in the last Annual Report:

Source: SEC.gov - 20-F Filing by Safe Bulkers, Inc.

By briefly looking at the numbers, it seems like 2020-2021 might be the first challenge, but the company is constantly refinancing its credit facilities. And as long as the current market valuations are correct, refinancing should not be a problem. The move to exchange a big part of SB-B with cash and stock also improved the balance sheet of Safe Bulkers. I have no idea if the company will use the current market conditions to strengthen its balance sheet by issuing more common stock, but certainly it is in a favorable environment to do so. But taking into consideration that this is a "family" company, you never know if they are willing to dilute.

A Glimpse At Income

Clawing our way a bit deeper, we get to the company's blood flow. And this probably sounds darker than we intend to, so let us avoid making a mess and look some recent numbers:

Source: SEC.gov - 6-K Filing by Safe Bulkers, Inc.

As shown in the latest Quarterly Report and crunched by Interactive Brokers:

Source: Interactive Brokers

The company is not Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) for sure. What I like about the income statement is that during the most challenging period - 2015 and 2016 - the operating loss was a little above 60% of depreciation and the net income before taxes was pretty much comparable to the depreciation number. This is a very positive sign for the company if the worst is behind us. In fact, this is another point for preferred shareholders over common stock holders.

Speaking of SB's preferred stocks, I believe that we have done our due diligence in a sufficient manner and can finally pay them a visit.

The Preferred Stocks

Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB), has three issues of preferred stock outstanding and we really like two of them. The odd one should be easy to spot in the table below:

Source: Author's database.

Anyone who has paid attention to the company over the last year is familiar with the SB-B - Safe Bulkers, 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares - offering, which was a brilliant move and did not leave many shares for grabs on the market. This development and the current market price are a no-go for us, but the other two products are a good option as well. Additionally to the metrics provided in the table from our database, you can see that market participants have grown a liking for them.

- SB-C - Safe Bulkers, 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

Source: Barchart.com - SB-C Daily Chart (1 year)

- SB-D - Safe Bulkers, 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

Source: Barchart.com - SB-D Daily Chart (1 year)

Year-to-date these products have had one of the most spectacular runs in the preferred stock universe. Anyone who has had the balls and due diligence at the right time is definitely in a better spot than we are, but why would something so beautiful come to an end?

The Preferred Dividends

Making a relatively safe assumption that SB-B will be redeemed/exchanged in full at some point, Safe Bulkers will end up with a total of 4.8 million shares of preferred stock outstanding - SB-C and SB-D respectively. I struggle to find any reason why the company would even consider suspending this cumulative dividend in the short term as the negatives would be much greater than the "saved" money owed at a later point in time.

That being said, and taking into account the uplift going through the Shipping sector in general, we consider these dividends relatively safe unless something major changes.

The Short-Term Trade

I do not have the capacity to forecast the shipping sector's trend and I certainly do not understand how to value a ship. What I see is that in the short term the company is unlikely to face any significant problems. I would never claim that buying SB-C or SB-D is a sound long-term investment because this kind of statements tend to bite us on one certain spot eventually.

The market likes the company in 2017 and the common stock has risen around 300%. This adds a lot of safety to preferred shareholders. The most bullish scenario for the preferred stock (excluding operating improvements and market conditions), would be a common stock offering that will strengthen the balance sheet. A common stock dividend reinstatement will be a mixed signal for me, but will probably have a positive short-term effect on the preferred stocks as well.

All in all, the two products have provided a initial confirmation our bullish thesis since coverage was started about ten days ago in "Trade With Beta."

Overall Game Plan

Having full confidence in these fellas over the short term, you are probably wondering when we would start to worry or what the warning signal would be? As long as the common stock rally is in place I do not see any reason to sell my preferred stock holdings while earning almost 10% of qualified dividends. On any weakness in the common stock I will be ready to cover my position.

In fact, I think that going Short in the common stock on any future spike is a good strategy which offers a layer of protection, because I believe that there also exists a nice arbitrage opportunity in going Long the preferred stocks and Short the common stock. This can boost the 10% preferred return as long as the common stock makes regular corrections to the downside. On every 20-30% move lower in Safe Bulkers, we will have to evaluate the situation again.

Conclusion

Finding the right trading picks in common stocks can turn out to be a hard task and it usually does not fit our risk profile. Therefore, once again, we managed to find a bargain worth looking at.

Additionally, we have a hedging reaction at our disposal with the current market price of SB itself, so there are not that many ways in which this trade can go wrong, but let us not get ahead of ourselves and challenge the almighty market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SB-C, SB-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may initiate a Short position in SB over the next 72 hours.