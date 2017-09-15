Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: This 6.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

The New Issue

The total gross proceeds from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's (NYSE: PEI) new issue are $116.220M. In the table below, there is some relevant information about the new preferred stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 6.875% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: PEI-D) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.875%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 9/15/2022. PEI-D is currently trading below par value and has a current yield of 6.96% and YTC of 7.18%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 5.80% and 5.98% respectively.

The Company

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, development and disposition of shopping malls. The Company has a primary investment focus on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 30 retail properties, of which 26 are operating properties and four are development or redevelopment properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's 26 operating properties included 22 shopping malls and four other retail properties, had a total of 21.7 million square feet and were located in nine states.

You can find some price and earnings information for the company in the charts below.

The dividend paid by PEI is regular and steady. For 2016, the common stock has paid $0.84 yearly. With a market price of $10.35, the current yield of PEI is 8.11%. As an absolute value, this means it has a $58.65M yearly dividend. The yearly dividend of the company's preferred stocks for 2016, for comparison, is around $15.85M. In addition, PEI market capitalization is around $710M.

Capital Structure

As of Q2 2017, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a total debt of $1.63B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series D preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $351.25M - $115M worth of Series A preferred stock (PEI-A), $86.25M worth of Series B preferred stock (PEI-B) and $150M worth of Series C preferred stock (PEI-C).

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Family

In this section, we want to take the time to compare the new issue with the other securities issued by PEI: PEI-A, PEI-B and PEI-C.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the new stock to redeem the Series A preferred stock. This refinancing saves the company a rate of 1.375% on yearly basis. In the table below you can see the basic data of PEI-A.

The most suitable preferred stock for comparison is PEI-C as it is the previously issued preferred stock by the company.

PEI-C also pays a non-qualified dividend and has similar call date as the newly issued PEI-D. If we look at these two preferred stocks current yield, we will see that the number is almost the same 6.96% from PEI-D and 6.91% from PEI-C. YTC of PEI-D is significantly better than YTC of PEI-C - 7.18% vs. 6.26% which makes the new preferred stock better the security from that perspective.

Sector Comparison

This chart contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Retail sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend at this time. It is important to note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for 15% federal tax rate.

In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with par value of $25 and fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS as this company is in shambles right now.

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of about $120M it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. If the average monthly volume of PEI-D after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (NASDAQ: PFF). With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock PEI-D. With this articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds.

