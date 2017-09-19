Smarter Retirement With Philip Morris: Here's My 2 Cents On The 3 Cent Raise

3% is way more than the 2% inflation rate; 50% more in fact.

Here's My 2 Cents: These Three Pennies Are Worth Picking Up

If you’re looking for income, look no further. If you’re looking for income that grows greater than inflation, stop looking already. Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) delivered a nice surprise to shareholders Wednesday. Here’s my two cents, take it or leave it.

Having grown accustomed to dividend increases in the 2 cent per share range, Philip Morris shareholders were the surprised and happy recipients of a greater than expected dividend raise.

The dividend was raised from $1.04 quarterly per share to $1.07 quarterly. This translates to a $4.28 annual dividend. Based on Thursday’s price of $116.30, PM is currently rewarding shareholders who purchase shares now with a 3.68% dividend yield.

Rate Comparisons

Let’s compare this 3.68% yield to the going rates in other parts of the investment universe.

Investment Product Rate

10-year Treasury 2.19%

CD rates - one year 1.50%

CD rates - five years 2.40%

Money Market rates 1.20%

Savings Account .01% to.03% (Chase Bank, Citi Bank)

Philip Morris dividend 3.68% = no brainer

Source for CD rates: Bankrate.com

Source for money market rates: savingsaccounts.com

Your choice of banks for a savings account wouldn’t make much of a difference in your yearly income.

.01% X $10,000 = $1.00

.03$ X $10,000 = $3.00

True $3.00 is three times as great as $1.00, but in the scheme of things, your annual interest from either account will hardly buy you a ride on the subway in New York City today.

The clear winner and one that is almost as safe as the FDIC guarantee on those bank accounts is Philip Morris. At 3.68%, here’s what your $10,000 investment will generate over the coming year in dividends alone:

.0368 X $10,000 = $368.00

$368 > $3 by a factor of 122 times.

Want The Upcoming Dividend?

The new quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, up from $1.04 per share, is payable on October 12, 2017, to shareholders of record as of September 27, 2017. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2017.

This means that if you want to buy new or additional shares in PM, in order to qualify to receive this upcoming dividend payment, you must buy those shares no later than September 25, 2017.

How Reliable Is This Dividend?

This is the tenth consecutive year in which PM has increased its dividend, representing a total increase of 132.6%, or a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%, since Philip Morris became a public company in 2008.

Free Cash Flow Provides Dividend Support

Over the past 10 years, free cash flow which supplies the wherewithal to pay a growing dividend stream has grown from $4.52 billion to $6.91 billion.

Persistently Strong Dividend Growth

Shares outstanding have grown less than 2% over the past 10 years, so there is no financial engineering behind the strong growth of the dividend. From $2.44 per share in 2008, PM is now paying out $4.28 per share, close to doubling the payout in nine years’ time.

Dividend History

Source: Vuru.com

PM Quarterly Dividend History

Price Impact On Dividend Yield

Because the company’s price has risen smartly over the past 10 years, even though the dividend has been consistently raised, the dividend yield has compressed, from 6.39% to just 3.68% today.

Subscribers to our newsletter bought this stock about 22 months ago and paid just $85.95 per share. Because we paid a much lower price, our yield on cost on this investment is a very robust 4.98% and we have a capital gain to date of 35.60%.

Dollar Weakness Contributes To Higher Profits

Philip Morris was the division spun off from Altria (NYSE:MO) several years ago which sold product to foreign markets. I personally received 400 shares for “free” as part of the spin off transaction to Altria shareholders. The shares cost me nothing, zilch, nada. Today they’re trading with a current market value of $46,520.00. More importantly, those free shares have been paying me generous amounts of dividend income for many years and will now be paying me $1,712.00 in annual income.

Because the dollar has been weak on foreign currency exchanges, it has been working to the benefit of the company and to the shareholders. Since the company is paid in foreign currencies which are stronger than the dollar, when these monies are translated into greenbacks, they are worth more. The higher value of revenues that the company receives is behind the higher dividend payout just declared.

About Philip Morris International, Inc.

PMI is a leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of reduced-risk products (“RRPs”). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

Philip Morris Outlook Going Forward

Remember, last year’s dividend increase was just $.02 per share quarterly. The new $.03 per quarter increase is 50% greater than last year’s increase. Should the dollar continue to weaken against foreign currency (as it may if interest rates stay low), then next year’s dividend increase could be similarly large and the company would be back on track for robust dividend growth as shown by its recent history.

Strategy Session

Regular readers of mine are familiar with my dividend growth approach to supplement Social Security payments with reliable and secure dividends to fill the gap between our Social Security checks and what we need to fund our retirement. The FTG Portfolio currently owns shares in three tobacco names for their regular, predictable, growing cash flows that support a growing dividend. Philip Morris will be on our radar for possible addition to this portfolio, cash permitting.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of these types of dividend growth stocks. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc., Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.48% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,768.58, which is $588.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 1.95% annual income increase for the portfolio.

When added to the average couple’s Social Security benefit of $28,800.00, this $30,768.58 of additional supplemental income brings this couple annual income of $59,568.58. This far surpasses the original goal set to achieve a total of $50,000.00 which is accepted as a fairly comfortable retirement income in many parts of the country. That being said, this average couple now has the means to splurge now and then on vacation travel, dinners out, travel to see the kids and grandkids and whatever else they deem interesting.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

Income investors are attracted to companies like Philip Morris because of their large and predictable cash flows. They are the sauce that makes dividend growth possible.

Philip Morris shareholders are fortunate recipients of a dividend increase 50% greater than was the case last year. Shareholders this year were treated to a dividend increase that comfortably surpasses inflation, also by 50%. Such dividend raises help to retain and even extend our purchasing power to fund our retirements.

Whenever our companies come across with annual raises that beat inflation, it is a cause for celebration and confirms our conviction in this approach to investing.

Taking care to add high-quality names with long histories of steadily growing their dividends will provide the final glue you need to stick with your plan in order to ride calmly into the sunset of your retirement.

Our subscriber portfolio uses these and many other strategies as we actively manage it on an ongoing basis to generate steadily growing, reliable income for retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.