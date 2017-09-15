Why Marathon Petroleum Loves Sour Oil

Being able to process larger amounts of sour crude is key to managing a tough downstream market over the past couple of years.

To be a solid downstream player the number one thing refinery operators have to focus on is maximizing crack spreads. Crack spreads are the difference between the price of oil and the price of the petroleum products that were produced through the refining process. Let's see how Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), a major downstream player with seven refineries in America, is trying to maximize its crack spreads to boost its bottom line.

First, in order to understand the significance of Marathon Petroleum Corporation's past and future downstream investments, an overview is needed of the downstream sector. Without it, the importance of what some of Marathon Petroleum Corporation's refineries can and can't do can get lost in translation.

Overview of downstream upside

American refineries attempt to boost crack spreads by acquiring access to cheaper crude supplies and/or enabling those refineries to produce higher value products. The gain to refineries from sourcing cheaper crude supplies is fairly straightforward.

Every domestic refinery wants access to crude supplies that trade at Western Canadian Select pricing, which is the benchmark for heavy sour crude produced and blended in Alberta. WCS trades at a $15/barrel USD discount to West Texas Intermediate, America's light sweet pricing benchmark.

The huge WCS-WTI differential is a result of very limited pipeline takeaway capacity out of Alberta (rail is a much more expensive takeaway option), limited competition (only American and Canadian refiners are buying Canadian crude), and the higher costs associated with processing heavy sour crude. Sour oil has a high sulfur content, around 1-5%, versus less than 1% for sweet oil types. Light, medium, and heavy crude grades are based on their density relative to water measured by the API gravity index.

Desulfurization units are needed to process out the high sulfur content. Not all refineries have the kind of desulfurization units needed to handle sour WCS crude and amongst those that do, often that covers only a portion of the refinery's crude throughput capacity.

Coking units are also key, as that upgrades low value products from the initial refining stages (known as vacuum residue that is found at the bottom of the vacuum distillation column) into higher value products along with producing petroleum coke (which can either be sold as is or processed further). As heavy sour oil tends to yield larger amounts of vacuum residue compared to lighter sweeter oil types, having coking units is key to ensuring that crude is refined into larger amount of naphtha and diesel.

Another way refiners maximize margins is through fluid catalytic cracking units. Instead of selling residual fuel oil (also known as heavy fuel oil, a low value product that can be used for thermal power generation) left over after all the gasoline and diesel has been extracted through the distillation process, that residual fuel oil is further upgraded into high value products like diesel. This is done by investing in a fluid catalytic cracking unit that cracks large gas oil molecules into smaller ones.

Significance for Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has seen its sour crude throughput volumes (most sour crude has a heavy or medium API gravity) rise from 52% in 2014 to 55% in 2015 to 60% in 2016. This increase was largely due to the amount of crude sourced from Canada rising from 223,000 bpd in 2014 to 244,000 bpd in 2015 to 326,000 bpd in 2016 (about 19% of its total crude supplies came from Canada last year). Domestic oil supplies, which were no longer the great deal they once were (I'll get into that later), were traded out for larger foreign volumes.

Investors should note that Marathon Petroleum Corporation also receives sour crude supplies from Mexico (Maya benchmark, heavy sour), Gulf of Mexico (Mars benchmark, medium sour), Kuwait (Kuwait blend benchmark, medium sour), and from domestic sources like West Texas Sour (medium-light sour). All of which usually trade at a material discount to WTI/Brent.

Here is an example of the kinds of differentials, other than WCS-WTI, Marathon Petroleum is trying to capitalize on. In June 2017, Mayan sour crude averaged $42.20/barrel, Mars Blend averaged $42.38/barrel, and West Texas Sour averaged $42.25/barrel. Compared to WTI, which averaged $46.63/barrel in June.

60% of the 1,699,000 barrels of crude Marathon Petroleum refined per day on average last year was sour, equal to 1,019,400 bpd. 326,000 bpd came from Canada, and I'm going to assume all of that was sour. 387,000 bpd came from other international sources, specifically the Middle East, which was a mix of sour and sweet crude types. The remaining 986,000 bpd was sourced domestically, also a mix of sour and sweet types.

What that means is the shift to sour oil is about far more than just Alberta's oil sands, Marathon Petroleum is searching for suppliers all across the world and in its own backyard to buy cost advantaged sour crude supplies.

How Marathon made this possible

The reason Marathon Petroleum was able to refine larger and larger amounts of medium-to-heavy sour crude types was due to a series of refining upgrades made over the years.

Back in 2007, construction began at the massive $3.9 billion Garyville Major Expansion project which was completed in 2009. Now (aided by additional investments since then) Marathon's Garyville refinery in Louisiana is the third largest refinery in America with 543,000 bpd of crude throughput capacity. Operations at the refinery include crude distillation, hydrocracking, catalytic cracking, hydrotreating, reforming, alkylation, isomerization, sulfur recovery and coking.

On top of being able to process larger volumes of crude, the Garyville refinery can also process a wider array of crude types (including larger amounts of sour oil grades) and produce higher value products. As the source of roughly 30% of Marathon's refining capacity, having greater operational flexibility at its Garyville unit was most welcome. Most of the sour crude the Garyville refinery is receiving comes from West Texas, Gulf of Mexico, Mexican and overseas suppliers, with a minor amount possibly coming from Alberta.

Back in 2008, construction started at the Detroit Heavy Oil Upgrade project, a $2.2 billion endeavor completed in 2012. That development increased Marathon's Detroit crude throughput capacity (only operating refinery in Michigan) to 120,000 bpd (132,000 bpd when including non-crude oil inputs like blendstocks) and enabled the facility to handle heavy sour crude from Canada.

Instead of being beholden to more expensive supplies sourced from the Gulf Coast, the Detroit refinery is now an economical facility once again. Most if not all of the sour crude being processed at the Detroit refinery is coming from Canada. Currently, the refinery possesses crude distillation, catalytic cracking, hydrotreating, reforming, alkylation, sulfur recovery, and coking units.

Also noteworthy is the purchase of BP plc's (NYSE:BP) Texas City refinery, which was renamed the Galveston Bay refinery. A series of upgrades made by BP from 2005 to the time Marathon Petroleum announced the purchase in 2012 (deal was completed in 2013) enabled the Galveston Bay refinery to process a wider array of sour and sweet crude types. Operations at this refinery include crude distillation, hydrocracking, catalytic cracking, hydrotreating, reforming, alkylation, aromatics extraction, sulfur recovery and coking units.

With 459,000 bpd of crude throughput capacity, equal to roughly a quarter of Marathon's total capacity, that addition opened up the ability to import large amounts of cost-advantaged sour crude from overseas suppliers, along with supplies from Mexico, the Gulf of Mexico, and West Texas. Like at the Garyville refinery, there is a chance a marginal amount of suppliers are coming from Alberta.

A comment from me

Rising sour oil volumes enabled Marathon Petroleum to better manage what was a relatively terrible downstream environment, starting in the later part of 2015 and running through early-2017.

I say terrible for a few reasons. The first was that the ban on US oil exports was lifted (which came into force at the end of 2015), leading to the spread between WTI and Brent (global light sweet benchmark) to shrink materially. Until very recently due to Hurricane Harvey, the $10/barrel difference between WTI-Brent (seen from 2011 - 2015) moved down to just a couple of dollars.

As American and global gasoline prices are primarily based off of Brent oil price inputs, domestic refineries were effectively buying crude at a double-digit [%] discount to everyone else and yet was still able to sell those refined products at ostensibly Brent-linked prices. That put immense downward pressure on domestic crack spreads, crack spreads that were insanely inflated due to idiosyncratic events in America during the first half of this decade.

The other big issue was the fall in oil prices giving midstream firms time to build out the necessary long haul pipeline takeaway capacity from shale plays across America to refining hubs. This shrunk the unconventional play differential, which was when certain refiners could buy crude at a major discount to WTI, refine that cost advantaged oil, and still realized prices for those petroleum products that were based on Brent.

Add those two factors together and you get a bear market in downstream names from 2H 2015 to early-2017.

When writing about downstream players, I often get comments that basically state nothing downstream firms have done over the past few years has been the right call because the downstream firm's stock price went down. Well, here's the thing.

Domestic refining players saw one of the greatest booms in history from 2010-2015, a boom that went bust. Then, due to clever decisions enacted over the past decade, most of those refiners were able to climb back up to where they were at the height of the boom stock price-wise due to expectations of a recovery.

This has been the case for Marathon Petroleum Corporation as MPC is very close to its 2015 peak, even though the market has moved aggressively against the industry since then. A major reason for the rebound is due to Marathon Petroleum targeting new low-cost oil supplies and upgrading its refineries.

Check out the performance of Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), which exemplifies my point.

MPC data by YCharts

Final thoughts

The significance of sour oil supplies on America's refining sector, especially for Marathon Petroleum Corporation, shouldn't be understated. While the shale boom is all about light sweet crude, that's not where the best domestic crack spreads are realized. Sour crude has been key to managing the downstream downturn.

Midstream and downstream projects currently underway is what will yield future value creation. On the midstream note, investors interested in reading about Marathon Petroleum Corporation's latest billion-dollar drop down to its midstream spin-off MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) should click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.