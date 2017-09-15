ONEOK's Growth Trajectory Is STACKed

A very interesting region in Oklahoma for both the upstream and the midstream space is the STACK situated primarily across Blaine, Kingfisher, and Canadian counties. A geographical region, the STACK houses several prolific oil & gas producing formations, specifically the Meramec and the Woodford shales, with other plays offering additional upside in a higher price environment. For a midstream firm like ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) which has a material presence in the Mid-Continent region, strong upstream results can put a smile on income investors' faces. Here's why.

ONEOK Inc. is a midstream master limited partner that seeks to reward income-oriented investors through continuously rising payouts, growth made possible by making clever infrastructure investments in the oil & gas space. With a 5.25% yield that, after merging the general partner and MLP into one publicly traded entity, is now very secure. ONEOK Inc. is weighted more so towards the natural gas and natural gas liquids' side of the industry but still retains upside to higher oil prices through rising associated gas volumes.

Macro overview

Capitalizing on rising upstream volumes is the best way for midstream firms to grow; a rising tide lifts all boats. This means there is more oil and gas to be gathered, treated, processed, transported, fractionated, turned into refined products, exported, blended, and what have you, leading to a plethora of midstream growth opportunities.

Baker Hughes' (NYSE:BHGE) rig count data paints an uplifting picture for future STACK growth. In its latest report as of this writing, there were 130 rigs operating in Oklahoma, basically double last year's level of 66. Solid increases in the Cana-Woodford Basin especially, which is home to the STACK, is what led the way with 65 rigs active in the area versus 32 in the same week last year.

Adding on to that, BTU Analytics, a third party research firm noted that almost half of all the oil & gas wells drilled in Oklahoma last year (as of September) were in the Cana-Woodford (home to the STACK), up from just 15% in 2013. By now, the Cana-Woodford should represent well over half of all wells drilled in Oklahoma. More importantly, hydrocarbon production out of the STACK region is growing in a low price environment. Music to ONEOK Inc.'s ears.

ONEOK Inc. is a play on rising natural gas and natural gas liquids production that is produced alongside crude and condensate. As the average STACK well in the oil window will still yield roughly 30-50% dry and wet gas production mix, rising oil volumes also means rising gas volumes that ONEOK Inc. can pounce on. ONEOK offers STACK players gathering, processing, fractionation, and pipeline takeaway services.

Source: ONEOK Inc

How ONEOK gains

Upstream players have dedicated 200,000 acres in the STACK to ONEOK, meaning upstream firms rely solely on the midstream firm for gathering and processing services, leading to growth opportunities all the way down the midstream space.

It appears that out of the 785 MMcf/d of processing capacity ONEOK has in the Mid-Continent region (end of 2016), 700 MMcf/d is situated in Oklahoma. 100 MMcf/d of that can cater to STACK production. This is where it gets a tad confusing, because ONEOK has a 200 MMcf/d processing plant (the Canadian Valley facility in Canadian County, OK) in the region. However, this may be due to half of that plant's capacity servicing other plays (like the SCOOP or the Mississippi Lime) under long-term contracts.

Due to roaring STACK output, ONEOK is expanding the scale of its Canadian Valley plant. The complex's processing capacity is being doubled to 400 MMcf/d and 20,000 bpd in additional NGLs volumes are expected to be handled by ONEOK. Management expects the expansion will run around $160 million and will be completed by Q4 2018.

Cryogenic processing plants like the Canadian Valley facility separate dry (residual gas) from wet gas (NGLs like ethane, butane, propane). Fractionation facilities separate the various gas liquids products.

Increased processing capabilities mean more residual gas and NGLs needs to be transported to end buyers, another development ONEOK is capitalizing on. 50 billion cubic feet of gas storage capacity supports ONEOK's STACK and nearby SCOOP operations.

The Sterling III expansion is going to grow the capacity of the Sterling NGL Pipeline, which carries both raw (unfractionated) and purity NGL products. Starting in Medford, Grant County, in North Central Oklahoma, to Mont Belvieu, Texas (along the Gulf Coast). Investors should note that Mont Belvieu is a massive NGLs hub with an enormous amount of processing capacity and ample access to major petrochemical buyers. ONEOK has fractionation capacity in Mont Belvieu, opening up another growth opportunity via expansions and high utilization rates.

ONEOK is expanding the transportation capacity of the Sterling system by 60,000 bpd to 250,000 bpd, with that additional capacity secured under long-term contracts. The firm is also growing its NGL gathering networks and connections to the Sterling Pipeline. Management aims for the $130 million endeavor to be completed by Q4 2018 as well.

Another key endeavor ONEOK is pursing to support short-term aspirations is a 30-mile pipeline connection, from its gas gathering network in the STACK, to a third-party processing facility with 200 MMcf/d of capacity. This is to support near-term STACK production growth and will cost ONEOK $40 million to bring online by Q4 2017. What this project is doing is bridging excess gathering volumes, relative to ONEOK's available processing capacity, to existing processing capacity so upstream firms (and ONEOK) don't run into bottlenecks.

Tying in to all of this is the 100 MMcf/d expansion of ONEOK's westbound gas transmission system out of the STACK, meaning larger volumes of marketable dry (or residual) gas is moving out of the region to end buyers like utilities. A $20 million endeavor backed up by long-term contracts, this project should be completed by Q2 2018.

Really, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There is so much more ONEOK Inc. can do to service roaring STACK production, and that includes midstream investments that extend far beyond Oklahoma such as additional fractionation capacity in Mont Belvieu, major gas transmission lines offering takeaway capacity for marketable residual gas, major NGLs pipelines offering liquids takeaway capacity, and storage related investments.

Petrochemical boom is ONEOK's boon

Another key development to watch unfold is rising steam cracking capacity for ethane. Steam crackers turn ethane into ethylene, which can be converted to polyethylene, a major plastics building block. Many huge petrochemical plants all along the Gulf Coast are coming online. What that means is upstream producers have an end buyer for their ethane production, production that is currently being kept in the dry gas stream (known as ethane rejection, boosts BTU content of marketable gas). There is also a push for expanded ethylene export capacity through marine terminal investments, also along the Gulf.

Selling ethane as a liquids product means much stronger realized prices for upstream players, enhancing well economics, and that opens up a huge opportunity for ONEOK. In order to market ethane as a liquid, upstream firms need to run gas volumes through both cryogenic processing plants and fractionators, operations that ONEOK both has and can expand. Plus, that ethane needs takeaway capacity via pipelines to reach those steam crackers, another growth opportunity.

Across its asset base but particularly in the Mid-Continent region, ONEOK assumes full ethane recovery could add $200 million to its annual EBITDA generation. $170 million of that comes from the Mid-Continent region as the firm sees 140,000 bpd of ethane being currently rejected that its existing infrastructure could cater to.

Final thoughts

ONEOK Inc. is an interesting midstream play because it no longer has incentive distribution rights to worry about, it sports a high coverage ratio, and it is catering to several top tier unconventional plays including the Permian, STACK, and the Bakken/Three-Forks. While a play on the natural gas space, it still can capitalize on higher oil prices through rising associated gas production, but keep in mind the inverse is true as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.