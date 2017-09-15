3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 15, 2017

And we now have the first approved biosimilar antibody in oncology!

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Bayer sticks the landing in indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma

When Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) idelalisib began to struggle to gain a foothold in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma space due to several high-profile trial shutdowns, you might have been justified in thinking that the excitement for exploring agents targeting PI3K was over.

Then came the next batch of PI3K antagonists, with a notable contender among them being copanlisib, developed by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). We already covered the unlikely journey this small molecule pan-PI3K inhibitor made back in May, when the FDA gave priority review status following BAYZF's initiation of a rolling NDA for approval in follicular lymphoma.

Now Bayer can lay claim to the second approved PI3K inhibitor on the market. The FDA granted accelerated approval for copanlisib (now branded Aliqopa) for the treatment of relapsed follicular lymphoma after failure of two prior systemic therapies.

Looking forward: This approval is very near the same as GILD's approval in idelalisib. It's possible that copanlisib could address the patient population whose needs are not met with idelalisib, but at this time, it looks like the two agents may be at odds. We'll see how the market views this agent, given the troubles experienced by idelalisib relating to infections when combined with certain other therapies for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Astellas and Pfizer PROSPER in prostate cancer with top-line data

Currently, Astellas's (OTCPK:ALPMF) and Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) jointly developed androgen receptor antagonist enzalutamide is an important treatment option for men with metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer. However, the companies are also interested in expanding the reach of this compound in therapy.

One area of interest is the treatment of patients with non-metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer. The PROSPER trial has been in the news over the past summer, since its trial protocol was amended to facilitate faster enrollment.

Now, ALPMY and PFE have announced top-line data from PROSPER, which show that the study has met its primary endpoint of improved metastasis-free survival in patients with non-metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer.

These findings place enzalutamide in the company of other investigational drugs for earlier-stage prostate cancer, such as docetaxel and abiraterone.

Looking forward: Management of prostate cancer has taken a significant step forward over the past few years, as the focus on earlier-stage patients bears fruit. It's plausible that the recently available options will be viewed as cost-ineffective, considering patients with non-metastatic disease tend to have a more indolent course to chart. Still, forward momentum is always a positive, and this is good, unexpected news from PFE and ALPMY.

And we now have the first approved biosimilar antibody in oncology!

Biosimilars have been a drum I've been beating for a while on "3 Things," with the promise that these agents can make a significant impact in oncology.

But they're not generic medications, either! They carry their own challenges with respect to comparisons to the originator molecules. This is why there's been so much debate and controversy in America. However, in Europe, they've begun to embrace biosimilars with open arms as a cost-saving measure.

And now the FDA has brought American oncology into the fold as well. Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) biosimilar bevacizumab, branded Mvasi (generic name bevacizumab-awwb), has been granted approval for all the same indications that Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) originator drug is approved in, including non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, renal cell carcinoma, and metastatic cervical carcinoma.

Looking forward: This is definitely interesting news for the oncology community, as it brings out a lot of different questions. How will AMGN market this agent? How will Roche respond? Will long-term experience bear out the same efficacy and safety that bevacizumab has been delivering? Finally, we get to see what a world with "generic" biologics looks like. Whether it will translate into reduced cost burden for healthcare remains to be seen, of course. But it's interesting to watch the door open at last.

Thank you for tuning in to this digest! If you found it helpful at all, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new editions of "3 Things."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.