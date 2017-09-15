Anadarko Petroleum Corporation:  Market Forgets Alaska And DUCs

Cash flow from operations before changes in assets and liabilities about doubled from the previous year. What more can you ask for?

The market focus should be on the potential of the remaining reduced capital budget which is still very potent.

Mr. Market has already forgotten the potential of the Alaska discoveries. There is a whole lot more potential throughout the rest of the company.

When will the market ever learn to think long term? Sometimes it appears that the market has the attention span of a two-year-old. That attention span is only that long on the good days. I have never ever been a fan of the efficient market theory. To me the theory should be more the nervous wreck theory or the lemming theory. It is things like the current headlines for Anadarko Petroleum (APC) that have me throwing darts at all my efficient market theory books. Bonfire for the books is being planned tonight.

Back towards the beginning of the year, fellow author Michael Fitzsimmons made an excellent find about a major discovery affecting Anadarko Petroleum that occurred in Alaska.

"In a follow-up to the Willow discovery, ConocoPhillips and its bidding partner, Anadarko, were successful in December’s federal lease sale on the western North Slope, winning 65 tracts for a total of 594,972 gross acres." "Subject to appraisal results and the choice of development scenario, Willow could produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD). Assuming timely permit approvals and competitive project economics, initial commercial production could occur as early as 2023."

Source: Conoco Phillips Press Release January 13, 2017

This find has tremendous potential for the company even though partner Conoco Phillips (COP) is my poster child of how not to run an oil company. Just look at all that additional acreage that has potentially large wells. This article and subsequent articles detail some other production likely to come online before then. Some major additions to Alaska production could begin as early as two years from now. But over the next six to seven years, Alaska alone has the potential to increase company production a lot.

Follow-up drilling and development have the potential to double current company production. Yes, that is speculative and some things need to go right. But the initial discoveries are in place. So more discoveries and development are very likely. So a big production increase is far less speculative than a lot of other proposals out there.

Mr. Market paid attention to this announcement and the potential of the announcement for at least two seconds. Since then, the market has been pummeling the common stock of the company. Such a market attitude may provide savvy long-term investors with purchasing opportunities on stock price pullbacks. The stock has not appreciated nearly enough to encompass the future production prospects of the company. Eventually, the market is going to realize the potential of Alaska and other areas.

Source: Anadarko Petroleum July 24, 2017, Press Release

Everyone who is worried about the second quarter results is simply not paying attention. Despite wobbling oil pricing, cash flow has clearly made progress. The first slide shows a second quarter $1.2 billion unfavorable swing in changes in assets and liabilities. Yet cash flow from operations held up remarkably well. That type of asset and liabilities changes has often driven cash flow into the red elsewhere. Cash flow from operations before changes in assets and liabilities showed a giant improvement. That improvement will eventually reach the bottom line (probably quickly). Management does not have to pay those kind of large bills every quarter.

The six-month comparison of cash flow from operations before changes in assets and liabilities is about a double. So any potential complaints about cash flow are very shortsighted. Plus management has an ace up their sleeve.

Source: Anadarko Petroleum Second Quarter, 2017, Conference Call

All those DUCs are going to provide still more cash flow increase the second half of the year with an unusually small cash investment. Combine that with hookups from other projects and a sizable cash flow boost is assured. The first half cash flow improvement is somewhat conservative because the DUCs were drilled without the benefit of the corresponding cash flow from production.

Timing sometimes affects things. But even a company of Anadarko's size will benefit from the completion of that many DUCs. Typically, the completion of DUCs provides returns in the 100% area, so the cash flow boost should be significant even though the production in that area is not that large.

Source: Anadarko Petroleum Second Quarter, 2017, Operations Report

Production did increase. It may confuse the market because the company has been steadily re-positioning its portfolio. So the growth of the retained properties may be hard to discern by the market. But the cash flow improvement shown above is beyond doubt. Plus the company has about $6 billion of cash and cash equivalents for even more flexibility. That cash is in addition to the bank credit lines.

Any cash flow discussion needs to take into account some relatively large projects that will significantly increase production. Anadarko has made tremendous progress. Plus management has firmly announced some safety priorities that will reduce the risk implied by some unfortunate accidents and other occurrences previously detailed. Therefore, as long as management remains properly focused and the large projects make progress, this stock could be very rewarding in the long term.

There are a lot of discoveries that now need to be developed. So cash flow progress and profit progress will be lumpy. But the future is far more visible now than it ever was. This stock is definitely going to appreciate, it's just a question of how much. The reduction in the capital budget is really not as material as the market may think. What is material is the potential projected by management for the remaining capital. That potential is very significant. It may take some time to realize that potential, but right now, the wait appears to be worth it even with wobbling commodity pricing.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.