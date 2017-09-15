Big Style Shifts In Small Caps

By Tom Goodwin, Senior Research Director

As anyone who has examined market trends to understand market performance knows, trends can sometimes be difficult to identify. Sometimes they're gradual and unpronounced while other times they are dramatic and become apparent more quickly. As we have discussed in an earlier blog, one such dramatic shift occurred within the sectors of the US small cap universe between the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017. But it was not the only one. Here we will look at the recent flip-flop in style preferences within the small cap universe and what it might say about current market sentiment.

After the US election in November of 2016, we saw substantial growth in US small caps, with the Russell 2000® Index increasing by 8.8% for the quarter. This was likely in part the market's reaction to the then president-elect's promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending. These campaign promises were particularly beneficial to small cap companies, which generally have more domestically focused businesses. However, as the chart below shows, the focus in the fourth quarter of 2016 was on value and defensive styles - generally considered a "risk-off" approach.

Russell 2000 style indexes performance Q4 2016, Q1 2017 and Q2 2017

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as at June 30 2017. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

A very different sentiment emerged as we entered 2017. There was a dramatic shift to what is considered a more "risk-on" approach as value and defensive styles were traded out for growth and dynamic. As illustrated above, this trend has continued through the second quarter of 2017.

One explanation for this significant style shift might be that small cap volatility is currently well below average. Low volatility often gives market participants more confidence about the stability of certain segments of the market. Using the CBOE Russell 2000 Volatility IndexSM (RVXSM), we can see below that the index hit a maximum level of 20 in the second quarter of 2017, which is significantly less than the 10-year average of 26.

Russell 2000 Index implied volatility

CBOE Russell 2000 Volatility Index (RVX), June 2007-June 2017

Source: CBOE. CBOE®, Chicago Board Options Exchange®, CBOE Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Chicago Board Options Exchange, Incorporated (CBOE). RVX is a service mark of CBOE. The Russell 2000 Index is a registered trademark of The Frank Russell Company, used under license. This data is believed to be correct but CBOE does not guarantee the accuracy of the data and will not be held liable for consequences of its use. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

In view of the big style shift within the US small cap universe from a risk-off to a risk-on stance, it seems market participants are feeling more confident in the strength of the US economy. This sentiment has been mirrored by the Federal Reserve's moves to raise rates and wind down the quantitative easing programs established during the Financial Crisis in 2008. As we move through the back half of 2017, it will be interesting to see if the risk-on trend continues.

© 2017 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the “LSE Group”). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), (2) Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), (3) FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, “FTSE TMX”) and (4) MTSNext Limited (“MTSNext”). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE TMX and MTS Next Limited. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®” “MTS®”, “FTSE TMX®”, “FTSE4Good®” and “ICB®” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, or FTSE TMX.

All information is provided for information purposes only. Every effort is made to ensure that all information given in this publication is accurate, but no responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication or any of the information or data contained herein.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Russell indexes or the fitness or suitability of the indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this communication should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indexes cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group index data and the use of their data to create financial products require a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE TMX, MTSNext and/or their respective licensors.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.