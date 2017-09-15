Buy Schlumberger - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/14/17)

Stay away from Finish Line.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, September 14.

Bullish Calls

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF): Their quarter was good. Buy it.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): Cramer likes it along with Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Bearish Calls

GameStop (NYSE:GME): Activision Blizzard's so great. Take Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick - how great is he? EA (NASDAQ:EA) is great. We don't need GameStop.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL): Don't touch the stock. There are enough problems with Nike (NYSE:NKE) or Under Armour (NYSE:UA).

SM Energy (NYSE:SM): There are better quality stocks like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) for buying.

