THL Credit: 12% Yield Sustainable?

The company continues to rotate the portfolio into lower risk assets that will likely result in lower yields in the coming quarter and could put pressure on the dividend.

There is a chance that the market has already priced in lower dividend coverage and increased credit issues giving it a current yield of almost 12%.

As discussed in "TCRD Update: August 2017" on August 3, 2017, I downgraded THL Credit (TCRD) due to additional portfolio credit issues and recent declines in portfolio yield including dividend income from its Logan JV. Since then, the stock has declined by 9% but includes going ex-div yesterday as shown in the following chart:

Current TCRD Pricing

There is a chance that the market has already priced in lower dividend coverage and increased credit issues giving it a current yield of almost 12%. Investors should take into account the following items discussed in this article:

Upcoming dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Portfolio rotation into safer assets and potential for improved risk profile

Quality of management and fee structure

Please see "Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: Part 2" from last year, that discussed how I analyzed and predicted the previous dividend cut for TCRD.

Pricing For Sustainable Dividends

Dividend Coverage Discussion:

I have downgraded the dividend coverage rankings for TCRD due to additional credit issues and recent declines in portfolio yield including dividend income from its Logan JV (discussed later) as well as being fully leveraged with limited portfolio growth potential. The company continues to rotate the portfolio into lower risk assets that will likely result in lower yields in the coming quarter and could put pressure on the dividend as shown in the worst-case scenario of the Leverage Analysis (premium content).

For Q2 2017, TCRD beat my best-case projections covering its dividend by 114% (after taking into account reduced incentive fees due to capital losses) and increased undistributed/spillover taxable income to $0.33 per share to be used during underperforming quarters (discussed next).

Undistributed/Spillover Income:

As mentioned in previous articles, BDC managers will typically realign the dividend as needed to be supported by expected NII in the coming quarters rather than wait for their spillover to income to be exhausted.

A recent example is FS Investment (FSIC) where I correctly predicted a dividend cut in "FSIC: Upcoming BDC Dividend Cuts For Q3 2017" even though the company has around $0.59 per share of spillover income that could have been used as a cushion.

“As of June 30, 2017, FSIC's total accumulated undistributed net investment income on a tax basis was approximately $0.59 per share.” Q. “The newly reduced dividend of $0.19 per share that exactly matches the $0.19 per share earnings this quarter so, obviously when the fee waivers kick in that will help dividend coverage over those next four quarters, but how should we think about dividend coverage going forward and what levers can you pull to drive further expand dividend coverage given that that earnings today were $0.19 which were exactly in line with your newly reduced dividend?” A. “We have talked about historically when we set our dividend policy. We want to set it at a level that we think is sustainable given the market condition that we are in and that we foresee over the coming quarters. And historically, we have always set it at a level where we’ve out-earned that distribution and we had I think its 11 special distributions and a number of distribution rate increases over the life of the fund. So unfortunately now we find ourselves in a challenging environment where based on what we see as the expected run rate of the portfolio that the $0.22 per share is not sustainable in today’s environment. We do think that $0.19 is a sustainable level. And to the extent that conditions improve or to the extent as Michael and Brad touched on that we are able to rotate out of those equity positions and redeploy that into income producing assets. If we foresee that we can out-earn that $0.19 per share then we and the Board will revisit the regular distribution rate and set it again at what we think is a long-term appropriate level given the portfolio and the market we see it. During the quarter yield expanded and we went further up the capital structure, and we are seeing a fairly active third quarter. So, I think that would -- all signs are very positive for the near term.”

The last dividend cut for TCRD was announced when reporting Q3 2016 results and the company had $0.31 per share of undistributed income during the prior quarter as shown below:

Leverage

The company was fully leveraged with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82 and I have assumed a slight decline in portfolio growth and use of leverage as shown in the base-case projections below.

“As of June 30, our leverage was at 0.82 equity, which is slightly above our target of 0.6 to 0.8. We were able to lower our leverage to 0.8 – lower our leverage below 0.8 post quarter on the proceeds from the full realization of Food Holdings and other partial repayments. We continue to manage our leverage level towards the high end of the – high end of our targeted range as the portfolio turns over, and we use our proceeds to selectively invest in first lien investments in Logan – in the Logan JV core assets and or repurchase stock as market conditions warrant.” “We are fully deployed. We don't see that as a negative. We see that as a positive that we're sitting here and we're able to be very, very selective in new assets that we booked. You're right, we're not able to grow the BDC portfolios if the stock trades above par but from our perspective as we get these repayments, we're able to redeploy and be very, very selective at how we hit those assets.”

Portfolio Yield

There was a meaningful decrease in the overall portfolio yield at the end of the recent quarter and is likely due to the increased focus on first-lien debt but also lower yields from its Logan JV.

“The weighted average investment yield on the income-producing portfolio was 11% for the quarter, including the Logan joint venture. And the overall yield on new investments made during the quarter was 9.8%. As a reminder, our Logan joint venture, which represented 10% of the portfolio and generated a dividend yield of 12.7% during the quarter, materially enhances the overall yield of THL Credit’s portfolio.”

On December 3, 2014, the company entered into an agreement with Perspectato to create THL Credit Logan JV LLC (Logan JV), a joint venture, which primarily invests in senior secured first lien term loans. TCRD continues to ramp up its investment (that now accounts for 10% of the portfolio) and leverage in the program that has provided increased returns to partially offset the shift to other lower-yielding first-lien assets. However, the yield from its JV has declined over the last two quarters due to refinancings and reinvestment at lower yields, which I have taken into account in the updated projections.

“We certainly see a little bit of compression as there’s been some steady level of refinancings in the Logan portfolio like the yields have come down about 20 basis points in aggregate in the portfolio from Q1. If we continue to keep it fully levered, it’s performing extremely strong. If you look at the range of dividend incomes on a – or looking at just quarterly basis, they’ve kind of been from 12.5% to 13.5% up to 14%. I think we could – I think we can comfortably – assuming credit and there’s no crazy level of repayments, I think we’re comfortable that a 13-plus percent yield can continue to be achieved on that portfolio. But quarter-to-quarter, it can range from 12.5% to 13.5%.” “As of June 30, Logan consisted of loans to 107 borrowers, totaling $224 million at par. 88% of the portfolio is invested in first lien loans with the remainder in second lien. The portfolio, which we believe continues to perform well, was marked at 100% of cost at June 30 and recognized a $1.9 million net change in unrealized depreciation quarter-over-quarter by the financial performance of certain companies. We recognize $2.1 million of dividend income for the quarter, representing a dividend yield of 12.7%. Over the last 4 quarters, the yields have ranged between 12.8% and 14.1% based on average invested capital. We will aim to grow our investment at a similar rate in prior quarters as a reasonable based – which is reasonable based on current market conditions.”

After the expected dividend cut in 2016, I upgraded TCRD to a ‘Level 2’ dividend coverage BDC as well as updated its risk profile to take into account less need to “reach for yield.” Dividend coverage could improve over the coming quarters as the company grows its Logan JV and rotates out of the previously discussed non-income-producing assets:

From previous quarter: “I think as we reset the dividend last quarter we were mindful of the direction we were headed with the portfolio and the expected growth of Logan over time and the expectation that we would cycle out of the equity over time, as well. So we think as those higher-yielding positions pay over time and we move forward with the other aspects of it we're comfortable that the $0.27, that was all factored into our decision to set the dividend at that $0.27 level.”

Previously, I lowered the projections for TCRD to take into account declining interest income related to portfolio credit issues driving some investments to be restructured into non-income-producing equity assets. However, the company is working to create value in those positions and eventually sell and reinvest into income-producing assets that should improve dividend coverage in the coming quarters.

“We continue to be pleased with the progress made on our restructured credits, including Tri-Starr, OEM, Copperweld and C&K. In our view, performance trends continue to be positive for these companies as we position the companies for an eventual exit through our control equity position.” From previous quarter: “Most of that is actually control positions and so that makes up the five portfolio companies that we now -- all have a controlled position in those companies. So, our plan is to build value there, continue to grow those businesses. We are very, very active on a weekly basis with those companies and at some point, we will exit those transactions. I'll point out one example of that C&K we're actually in that one with another previous sub debt lender. With then owners now for three years, but we know that on our books at a higher mark than our original cost because we've changed the management team there. We've made a lot of changes to the business. Sold off unprofitable divisions and at some point, we'll exit that credit. That one is probably taking a little bit longer because we are in there with another equity owner. The other four, we're in more control of the more recent restructurings, but we're making a lot of progress on those credits. So, at some point we'll exit those transactions and redeploy that money into income producing personal loans. You may or may not have caught it in our prepared remarks that the 13% equity in a portfolio 5% of that is yielding in the form but primarily related to the C&K dividend that continues to be paid as we own this position.”

On November 16, 2016, TCRD made a public offering of an additional $25 million of its 6.75% Baby Bond notes due 2022. The notes currently trade on the NYSE under the symbol “TCRZ.”

Risk Profile Discussion:

My primary concern for TCRD is continued portfolio credit issues driving lower NAV per share and dividend coverage from restructured or written-off investments. During Q2 2017, net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by 2.0% mostly due to additional non-accruals, CRS Reprocessing and Specialty Brands Holdings.

“NAV per share for the quarter was $11.48, which represents a 2% decline quarter-over-quarter. This decline was primarily due to marked balance on our investments in CRS and Specialty Brands.”

The company experienced $10 million of net realized gains and losses, mostly from the sale of Washington Inventory Service (“WIS”) that was previously on non-accrual:

“During the quarter, we had realized a net loss of $10.9 million resulting from the sale of our second lien term loans in WIS and Hostway. As you may recall, we marked our investment down in WIS, a loan that was on non-accrual last quarter; and sold our investment in Q2, resulting in a minimal impact on book value. As mentioned on the last call, we also sold our investment in Hostway in May at $0.94 on the dollar of accrued interest generating a realized loss of $1 million. In connection with that sale, we reversed unrealized depreciation in Q2, totaling $2.7 million. These realized losses were partially offset by a $1.3 million gain in connection with the sale of our equity investment in YP, and we also recognized a tax benefit in connection with the sale of $1.1 million as a result of the change in unrealized gain quarter-over-quarter. In aggregate, the portfolio of the net change in unrealized depreciation of $0.8 million, which was largely driven by the additional markdowns taken on CRS and specialty brands, as Chris mentioned previously, these were offset by the disposition of the reversal of unrealized depreciation on WIS and Hostway.” “Notable realizations during the quarter included the sale of our second lien loans in Hostway and WIS and the repayment of our first lien loan in HEALTHCAREfirst. As we mentioned on our last call, the Hostway sale, as a result of a reversal of $2.7 million of previously recorded unrealized depreciation, had a favorable impact on NAV of $0.05 per share in Q2, despite realizing a loss of approximately $1 million.” “The impact of our final disposition of WIS resulted in only a nominal impact on Q2 NAV. We also realized our equity positions in Yellow Pages or YP in connection with the sale of the company for $1.3 million realized gain and sold of a portion of our preferred equity in A10.”

As mentioned earlier, CRS Reprocessing and Specialty Brands Holdings were added to non-accrual status resulting in a meaningful increase of investments on non-accrual from 1.8% to 6.8% of the portfolio at cost as shown below:

“Moving on to credit quality. Non-accruals represented 6.8% of the portfolio on a cost basis at June 30 with the Tri-Starr, Loadmaster together with CRS with specialty brands, which were both added to the non-accrual status in Q2. While non-accruals increased this quarter, we are taking steps that we believe will maximize recovery on these investments through restructurings or the debt position of our positions, which we believe may be warranted.”

Loadmaster Derrick & Equipment and Tri Starr Management Services remain on non-accrual and as discussed in the previous report, Copperweld Bimetallics was restructured resulting in realized losses in Q4 2016, but is now back on accrual status and producing income.

Management discussed CRS on the recent call:

Q. “One of the new non-accruals was CRS this quarter. And another side, it’s also on another BDC’s investment schedule. And it seems to be the same first lien loan, but with 2 different maturity dates, just 30 days apart from each other, both of which occurred in June this year. And so kind of wanted some more colour on that and why the other one that was due June 1 versus your maturity date of June 30 might not have been non-accruing where you guys are.” A. “The loan, we have a position. And the first out position have a term loan. The BDC you’re referring to owns 2 positions, the first out and the last out component. So that’s the first point. The loan matured on June 30. We marked – put the loan on non-accrual on June 30 given the value we established with the credit at that point in time. And as Chris mentioned, it’s been scored at five, reflecting the fact that we don’t expect to recover on full principal.” Q. “Okay. So I guess, my question is, since that was maturing anyways, did you receive interest up to that maturity date and then since it has not paid back yet, you’d put it on non-accrual?” A. “The – well, again, we accrue – we record interest income – the recording interest income with the understanding that full principal is expected to be collected over time. We have a view that anytime, we have the security that’s trading what I’d call substantially below $0.70 on the dollar to pick a number. In our view, it’s hard to justify accruing income when you expect to realize a principal loss on a transaction. And as we evaluated the value of our security at June 30, we believe that to be the case. Accordingly, we did not accrue any income in June, and do not expect to do so going forward.” TCRD continues to make progress in improving its asset mix with higher amounts of first-lien debt and selling its remaining CLO residual interests on Jan. 17, 2017. As mentioned earlier, the company plans to grow the amount of first-lien debt and Logan JV portions of the portfolio from the current 74% to around 90% of the portfolio. “I’m pleased to highlight that our BDC has positioned into a predominantly first lien portfolio. Our core assets with our first lien loans and the Logan joint venture, which is a first lien focus vehicle, have grown to 74% of the portfolio, up from 64% in the previous quarter. We have achieved our initial target of 70% to 75% that we communicated with you on previous calls. We are extremely pleased with this progress. Notwithstanding this positive trend, we will continue to be focused on increasing our core asset allocation to 90% of the portfolio. We aim to achieve a 9% core asset allocation by first using our internal and external resources to maximize our return on our restructured control equity investments, which constitutes 8% of our portfolio of fair value basis. Second, other non-core assets such as second lien and subordinated debt will decrease over time as a result of refinancings, sales and payoffs. Then subject to market conditions, we will utilize these proceeds together with increased borrowing base availability to build our core assets, specifically first lien Logan’s – first lien loans and the Logan joint venture, resulting in what we believe will be a more resilient portfolio.”

Similar to other BDCs, the dividend was reduced as the company rotates into lower-yielding and safer assets. TCRD has been focused on improving the credit quality of the portfolio through directly originated senior secured loans in the lower middle market with mostly first-lien investments while rotating out of riskier assets such as collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") residual interests and other equity investments.

TCRD has around 6% portfolio exposure to oil/energy-related investments including Loadmaster and almost 4% of the portfolio fair value is rated ‘5’ indicating that “the company is in payment default and the principal and interest payments are not expected to be repaid in full.”

“As of June 30, 85% of the companies in our portfolio on a fair value basis were rated either 1 or 2 on a credit score, which means they are performing at or above our expectations. 9% were rated at 3, meaning they have performed below our expectations, but interests and payments are not past due. Specialty brands was moved to a 4, representing 2% of our portfolio, meaning the interest payments are past due, but a full recovery is expected. Tri-Starr, Loadmaster and CRS were all rated 5 credit scores, meaning that our original principal and interest are not expected to be fully collected and represents the remaining 4% of the portfolio.” “The decrease in our 3 credit scores from December 31, 2016, is due largely to improved performance of certain investments, including certain energy-related investments and consumer products investment that was completed and completed a refinancing this quarter, where we now hold the first lien loan instead of a previously held second lien.” “Additionally, contributing to the decrease were 2 investments previously rated 3, that were put on non-accrual status [indiscernible] moved to a 4 or a 5. It is worth mentioning that any investment rated 3 or lower would significantly increase our level of monitoring.”

4 – The portfolio investment is performing materially below our underwriting expectations and returns on our investment are likely to be impaired. Principal or interest payments may be past due, however, full recovery of principal and interest payments are expected.

5 – The portfolio investment is performing substantially below expectations and the risk of the investment has increased substantially. The company is in payment default and the principal and interest payments are not expected to be repaid in full.

Quality Of Management & Fee Agreement:

TCRD's management has a history of ‘doing the right thing’. On March 7, 2017, the Board authorized a $20 million share repurchase program and the company repurchased 150,000 shares during the recent quarter at an average price of $10.01 and almost 15% discount to NAV per share:

“During the second quarter, we repurchased $1.5 million or 200,000 shares at a 15% discount in NAV.”

TCRD has a fee structure with a ‘total return hurdle’, which means that its incentive fee structure protects total returns to shareholders by taking into account capital losses when calculating the income portion of the fee. Previously, the company has covered its dividend only due to having a fee structure that protects total returns to shareholders and was discussed on a call:

“Due to the total return provision in our Investment Management Agreement, our incentives fee was reduced in Q2 as a result of NAV declines.”

However, it should be pointed out that the total return hurdle calculation adds back base management fees when calculating ‘total returns’ which allows the manager to get paid more during periods of capital losses and declining NAV per share and is different than other BDCs.

From 10-Q: “For the foregoing purpose, the “cumulative net increase in net assets resulting from operations” is the amount, if positive, of the sum of our preincentive fee net investment income, base management fees, realized gains and losses and unrealized appreciation and depreciation for the then current and 11 preceding calendar quarters.”

This was discussed on the recent call and management has indicated that it may ask the Board to change to adopt a true best-in-class fee structure:

Q. “Your NAV went down this quarter and you had mentioned that your NOI and the incentive fee had gone down a bit. Yet I believe that instead of taking 20% of pre-incentive fee net investment income, you take 20% of pre-incentive fee net investment income and management fees, which effectively allows you to earn more to the manager, when contrasted with other various shareholder family structures like Golub and Goldman Sachs and others. So can you explain why you’re deserving of that premium management fee structure in light of your performance versus others that have more shareholder-friendly arrangements and better performance?” A. “Appreciate the question. At least take a step back. We wrote the incentive fee structure back in April 2010 and alongside Golub who went public I believe the same week as we are drafting our disclosures alongside each other, not realizing when the other was going to go public. So we crafted a structure, and at that point in time, that was most friendly to the market. And the view on management fees was that as we built the construct was management fees are fees that keep the lights on, if you will, at a BDC of our scale. And as such, we elected to treat it as an add-back so as not to penalize ourself against incentive fees what we view to be costs so you’d keep the lights on.” Q. “But you’re already receiving that cost to keep the lights on through the base management fee. Why do you need to add it back to the incentive fee?” A. “It wasn’t – it was a – it was something we put in at day 1. If you compare it to others today, it is not as favorable to others today. We understand that the other folks don’t have that in. I’m not trying to justify it as better than the rest. But we were the first ones to put in place, and it is what it is today.” Q. “I guess, under the arrangement of it is what it is, are you going to choose to take that tact or are you going to realign it to be best-in-class in light that your performance has been well below your peer group?” A. “We hear your point. It’s something that we’ll discuss with our board. I can’t say on this call what we will do, but we – you’re – we certainly hear what you’re saying.”

