EUR/USD - Euro Steady Ahead Of U.S. Retail Sales

By Kenny Fisher

The euro has edged higher in the Friday session. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.1945, up 0.27% on the day. On the release front, the eurozone trade surplus, which narrowed to EUR 18.6 billion in July, well short of the estimate of EUR 20.1 billion. This marked the smallest trade surplus since February. In the US, it's a busy day, so we could see some movement from EUR/USD. Today's highlights are Retail Sales and Core Retail Sales. As well, the US will release the Empire State Manufacturing Index and UoM Consumer Sentiment.

The German economy continues to impress. Unemployment levels remain low, growth is steady, and the country even has a budget surplus. However, analysts are divided on the extent of the momentum. The German Economy Ministry is predicting that the economy could slow in the second half of 2017, and is holding to its forecast of 1.5% growth this year. The BDI Group is projecting an expansion of just above 2.0%, while the International Monetary Fund has pegged growth at 1.8% for 2017. Strong German growth in the second half would be good news for the streaking euro.

Germany will hold a federal election on September 24, and Angela Merkel is widely expected to win her fourth term as prime minister. French President Emmanuel Macron, a staunch supporter of a unified Europe, is hoping to work with Merkel and reform the eurozone. Macron's proposal includes a eurozone finance minister who would be in charge of a eurozone budget. Macron's call for greater cooperation is linked to Britain's exit from the EU, which could lead to divisions among the remaining 27 members in the bloc. However, the French ambitious plan will need Germany's support before it can become a reality. Will Germany embrace the idea? Angela Merkel's has indicated that she is open to the idea, but on Wednesday, Jean-Claude Juckner, head of the European Commission, dismissed the plan, saying he favored a finance minister for the EU but was against a separate eurozone budget and finance minister. Even if the plan is not adopted, we can expect a Macron-Merkel alliance to take steps which will strengthen Franco-German ties and further unify the eurozone.

EUR/USD Fundamentals

Friday (September 15)

5:00 Eurozone Trade Balance. Estimate 20.1B. Actual 18.6

8:30 US Core Retail Sales. Estimate 0.5%

8:30 US Retail Sales. Estimate 0.1%

8:30 US Empire State Manufacturing Index. Estimate 18.2

9:15 US Capacity Utilization Rate. Estimate 76.8%

9:15 US Industrial Production. Estimate 0.1%

10:00 US Preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment. Estimate 95.1

10:00 US Business Inventories. Estimate 0.2%

10:00 US Preliminary UoM Inflation Expectations

*All release times are GMT

*Key events are in bold

EUR/USD for Friday, September 15, 2017

EUR/USD Friday, September 15 at 5:15 EDT

Open: 1.1918 High: 1.1947 Low: 1.1901 Close: 1.1945

EUR/USD Technical



S1 S2 S1 R1 R2 R3 1.1611 1.1712 1.1876 1.1996 1.2018 1.2108

1.1876 is providing support

1.1996 is the next resistance line

EUR/USD showed little movement in the Asian session and has edged higher in European trade

Further levels in both directions:

Below: 1.1876, 1.1712 and 1.1611

Above: 1.1996, 1.2018, 1.2108 and 1.2221

Current range: 1.1876 to 1.1996

OANDA's Open Positions Ratio

EUR/USD ratio is unchanged in the Friday session. Currently, short positions have a majority (59%), indicative of EUR/USD reversing directions and moving lower.

This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.