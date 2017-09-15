Sino-Global Shipping America Ready to Fly Much Higher

If SINO ascends to a fairer valuation of atleast a P/E of 15, 18, or more, the stock could still double or triple from hereby late 2017 or early 2018.

Having broken out above a several month resistance area at $3.30 to trade up in the $3.40s-3.60s, SINO still trades at a P/E below 10 on trailing GAAP EPS.

On higher than average trading volume, shares of the logistic-services company Sino-Global Shipping America (Nasdaq: SINO) on Wednesday Sept. 13 closed at $3.43, clearly breaking out of a 4-month trading range to the up side, past the resistance area around $3.30. On Thursday Sept. 14 the stock traded as high as $3.67, again on good volume, before profit takers stepped in to close it at $3.45 on a skittish market day (the Nasdaq fell 34 points or 0.53%).

Shares are still severely undervalued on the basis of SINO's trailing twelve-month / ttm EPS of 0.35, trading at a P/E just below 10. The transport logistics sector has for much of the year traded in the 25-30 P/E range and SINO up until the stellar earnings report in mid-May traded for seven months at P/Es between 20 - 50 on far lower trailing EPS and far less robust prospects. The stock even spiked to briefly touch $14/share last November when the shipping sector got more than seasonally hot on Trump election news.

I have described Sino-Global Shipping for Seeking Alpha readers here in a short article in June and much more fully here--a long blog-essay examining the company's 2008 IPO on Nasdaq, the major expansion and restructuring of its business model in 2013-15, and many new partnership agreements announced in 2016-17, including with major subsidiaries of COSCO, one of the world's top shipping behemoths. In the longer blog article, I also addressed possible doubts about the company and the investment thesis.

Recall from both those articles that Sino-Global is not a shipping company. Instead it provides a variety of essential logistical services to major dry-bulk shipping companies and their end customers operating mainly in Asia, Australia and, increasingly over the past 20 months, the United States, where most of their new operations occur. (See further below, on the numerous partnership agreements signed since 2016, pertaining to business in the U.S.A.)

At around $3.45, SINO shares are up over 25% since my bullish June article for Seeking Alpha on SINO, when the stock-price traded around $2.75. Frankly, by now I had thought shares would have appreciated much higher, to at least $5, but various headwinds until the past week have kept a lid on most microcaps and many other stocks perceived (rightly or wrongly perceived) as "risky."

After the splendid earnings report on May 15, SINO sold off on a "sell the news" event exacerbated over several days by the small float of shares and some deeply red days for the general markets. Despite a subsequent announcement on May 26 of a major expanded partnership with two giant shipping clients, SINO shares struggled with over-active traders capping any significant price rise and keeping the stock stuck in a severely undervalued trading-range. Some investors reacted to minor insider-selling by two of SINO's management team (who take relatively small salaries and supplement them in some years with options sold for bonuses). This led to a drop in trading volume. From late July through much of August, a fierce "risk off" market-mood hammered microcaps and most other stocks: the CNN Fear-Greed Index plunged into the deep-red "fear" zone more steeply than at any time over the past three years, falling from around 67 to 17 in just several days over fears of North Korea aggression, more political troubles for POTUS Trump, and then Hurricane Harvey's brutal flooding of the Gulf Coast.

Nevertheless, with the return of a little "greed" and "risk on" market-sentiment the past several days, SINO has seen a return of buyers, and a strong upward move from the sub-$3 area over the past six trading days. Posts at Stocktwits.com (where SINO has over 8,900 "watchers") indicate that investors and swing-traders are salivating over SINO's low trailing P/E and much lower forward P/E on estimated earnings after the company posts its 4th quarter and full-year results for fiscal year 2017 (ended June 30) early next week.

The year-over-year 4th quarter comparisons should be a slam-dunk winner for SINO this time, since last year SINO posted only 0.02 EPS when it was still very early in its turnaround development. Since then, the company has posted quarterly results of 0.08 EPS for Q1, 0.11 EPS for Q2, and then in mid-May a whopping 0.14 EPS for its third quarter of FY2017 (ended March 30, 2017).

These are all GAAP earnings figures, and feature some remarkably high net profit margins. Sino-Global achieved a stunning 47.2% net margin in its 3rd quarter ($1.3 million net income divided by $2.75 million in revenues). The company has zero long-term debt and a stash of cash and cash-equivalents that has grown to $8.84 million (and the last 10-Q report indicated that the cash will at some point include an extra $3.49 million cash with the return of advance monies by Singapore Metals, in addition to "$0.28 million in net service revenues"). Sino-Global as of last report in May had $13 million in working capital and levered free cash-flow of nearly a million dollars. This is an extremely clean balance sheet and to say that earnings have been strong over the past year compared to FY2016 is quite the understatement.

Based on SINO's growing earnings trends, and what I can deduce from the past several 10-Q documents, along with all the partnership news over the past year, I am conservatively estimating that the company will post GAAP EPS around 0.12 - 0.15 for their fourth quarter, making for a total of 0.45 - 0.48 EPS for their 2017 fiscal year (ended June 30, 2017). There is always the possibility that the company may have incurred a few one-time expenses, which is why I'm keeping my estimates on the somewhat conservative side.

Sino-Global's Partnership Agreements in 2016-2017 Have Re-Positioned the Company for Big Growth

Let us turn to the specifics of Sino-Global's partnership agreements since Jan. 2016, showing its remarkable turnaround and expanded business model into U.S.A. operations. These developments stand in contrast to Sino-Global's highly successful IPO days in 2008 when it had functioned for seven years exclusively as a shipping agency providing extensive logistical services for shipping vessels at ports in China and Australia, but was heavily reliant upon two major customers in the vulnerable iron ore business. I reported these various new partnership agreements pertaining to the USA in my long blog article in late June, but they deserve to be seen by a wider readership of current or prospective investors interested in Sino-Global to better understand its current and future business operations. The wording that follows is taken verbatim or nearly verbatim from original company news reports and relevant statements from the 10-Q and 10-K filings, with all italicization added by myself (see the company's website at www.Sino-Global.net for a full list of these filings):

--In January 2016, the Company formed a new subsidiary, Sino-Global Shipping LA Inc. ("Sino LA"), for the purpose of expanding its business to provide import security filing services with U.S Customs and Department of Homeland Security, on behalf of importers who ship goods into the U.S. and also providing inland transportation services to these importers in the U.S. [And in the 10-Q of May 15, 2017, SINO states: "After the Company formed the new subsidiary company (Sino LA), we began to provide freight logistic services, including cargo forwarding and truck transportation services. Since the first quarter of 2017 [July-Sep. 2016], the portion of revenue generated by freight logistic service has increased significantly, so the Company now discloses related revenue as a separate business segment."]

--On April 18, 2016, Sino LA signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Yaxin International Co., Ltd.("Yaxin"), pursuant to which Sino LA will provide logistics services to Yaxin, who ships goods via containers into the U.S. and places them on Amazon.com. The services include cargo forwarding, customs filing and declaration, trucking and others.

--In May 2016, the Company entered into a strategic partnership with Shandong Hi-speed TEU Logistics Co., LTD. ("Shandong Hi-speed TEU"), which belongs to one of China's largest state-owned enterprises, Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd., to jointly establish a platform for coordinated transport between China and North America. The Company and Shandong Hi-speed TEU intend to cooperate in creating a standardized network that will unite carriers of the twenty-foot equivalent units or TEUs in China via sea and rail and coordinate with parties in North America and Australia. The companies will serve both upstream and downstream customers through the platform, establish a door-to-door logistics and provide supply chain service.

--In July 2016, the Company signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with COSCO Logistics, which is owned by the PRC's largest integrated shipping company, China COSCO Holdings Company Ltd. Pursuant to that agreement, both parties will provide logistics services between the PRC and the U.S. and develop shipping customers as an end-to-end global logistics service. Starting in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 [which began Jan. 1, 2017], the Company and COSCO Logistics began providing container trucking services on the west coast of the U.S.. The Company expects to increase its cooperation with COSCO Logistics and to provide inland transportation services in the U.S. for shipments to and from the PRC. According to the agreement, the two companies will also assess locations in the U.S. to potentially establish warehouse and/or distribution facilities in the coming months and share pricing information for short-haul trucking services across selected regions of the U.S.

--In CEO Lei Cao's "Letter to Shareholders" dated Nov. 1, 2016, he explained:

"By the end of the year [Dec. 2016], Sino-Global will launch a fully functional internet-based portal where shippers can connect with independent trucking organizations. We will manage this portal and provide a one-stop shop where both parties can directly communicate for the delivery of shipments. We have designed the system to enhance productivity and convenience for our customers and partners while providing Sino-Global with a steady fee income from providing the connection. The process is not dissimilar from the current market for transportation network companies, or 'ride-sharing applications' [i.e., an "Uber" model]. We are excited about the launch and expect to begin recognizing revenues from our portal in the current 2017 first quarter [ending Sept. 30, 2016]. In the next few months we expect to partner with a number of trucking operators as we rollout the portal and enhance its functionality." The rollout of this mobile logistics app indeed began in late Dec. 2016, and shortly afterwards Sino-Global partnered up with two of China's biggest shipping firms, as described by Sino-Global: "Upon the completion of the platform, the Company signed two significant agreements with COSCO Beijing International Freight Co., Ltd. ("COSFRE Beijing") and Sinotrans Guangxi in December 2016. Pursuant to the agreement with COSFRE Beijing, the Company will receive a percentage of the total amount of each transportation fee for the arrangement of inland transportation services for COSFRE Beijing's container shipments into U.S. ports." (10-Q of May 15, 2017)

--[These announcements of agreements with the two companies are further described elsewhere by SINO in the following words:] On Dec. 28, 2016, the Company announced the signing of an Inland Transportation Agreement with COSCO Beijing International Freight Co., Ltd. ("COSFRE Beijing") in which COSFRE Beijing will utilize the Company's full-service logistics platform to arrange for the transport of its container shipments into US ports…. Sino-Global will receive a percentage of the total amount of each transportation fee in exchange for the arrangement of inland transportation services for COFRE Beijing's container shipments into US ports.… COSFRE Beijing will receive a percentage of the Company's profits for any additional customers the Company obtained through referral business. COSCO Beijing International Freight Co., Ltd. is a part of COSCO International Freight Co., Ltd., a subsidiary that operates under China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company ("COSCO") and China COSCO Holdings Company Limited ("China COSCO Holdings") and that specializes in international freight forwarding, shipping agency and full supply-chain services.

In addition to the Agreement with COSFRE Beijing, the company has entered into a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Sinotrans Guangxi, a subsidiary of Sinotrans Limited…. The two companies will work together to establish an integrated logistic plan that provides an end-to-end supply chain solution for customers shipping soybeans and sulfur from the US to southern China via container ship. Sino-Global and Sinotrans Guangxi intend to utilize both parties' existing resources and the integrated full-service logistic channel is expected to provide services which include cargo forwarding, trucking and customs declaration, filing, packing, inland transportation and the arrangement of key personnel to assist in the implementation of the companies' shared strategic vision.

--On January 5, 2017, the company entered into a joint venture agreement and formed a new joint venture company named ACH Trucking Center Corp. ("ACH Trucking Center") with Jetta Global Logistics Inc. ("Jetta Global") [located in Flushing, NY, 14 miles west of SINO's Roslyn, NY headquarters toward Manhattan]. Along with the establishment of ACH Trucking Center, the company began providing short haul trucking transportation and logistics services to customers located in the New York and New Jersey areas. The Company holds a 51% ownership stake in ACH Trucking Center. The financial statements of ACH Trucking Center have been included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company.

--On January 9, 2017, the company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Ocean Shipping Agency Qingdao Co. Ltd. ("COSCO Qingdao"). COSCO Qingdao will utilize the Company's full-service logistics platform to arrange the transport of its container shipments into U.S. ports. Sino-Global will receive a percentage of the total amount of each transportation fee in exchange for the arrangement of inland transportation services for COSCO Qingdao's container shipments into U.S. ports.

--On April 27, 2017, the company entered a strategic cooperation agreement with Ningbo Xinyang Shipping Co., Ltd ("COSCO Xinyang"),… a continuation of the Company's ongoing partnership with China Ocean Shipping Company ("COSCO")…. Similar to that of the Company's previously announced inland transportation agreements with COSCO, Sino-Global will receive a percentage of the total amount of each transportation fee in exchange for the arrangement of inland transportation services for COSCO Xinyang's container shipments into US ports.

--On May 26, 2017, the company announced the signing of two Project Agreements with Sinotrans Guangxi Co. ("Sinotrans Guangxi"),… and COSCO Beijing International Freight Co., Ltd. ("COSFRE Beijing")…. The Project Agreements are extensions of an initial Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and Inland Transportation Agreement that the Company entered into with Sinotrans Guangxi and COSFRE Beijing, respectively, in December 2016…. Sino-Global will continue its efforts with Sinotrans Guangxi and COSFRE Beijing to convert commodity in-bulk shipments to containerization of the commodities shipped between China and the United States. Containerization offers several benefits over bulk shipments which include increased speed and flexibility in the commodities transported as well as the ongoing rise in commodity prices and demand have resulted in the switch to containerization by producers seeking additional value over commodity in-bulk shipments. Also, … Sino-Global will manage all ground logistics and custom declaration services in the U.S. for Sinotrans Guangxi and COSFRE Beijing. Currently, the commodities listed in the Project Agreements primarily include sulfur, soybean and petroleum jelly. As of the date of this release, COSFRE Beijing in partnership with Sino-Global, is now loading in total approximately 300 metric tons of sulfur in twenty-foot containers in Long Beach, California.

Some Technical Considerations

SINO's weekly chart has looked bullish in a kind of "stair-stepping pattern" up from the lows and woes of early 2016 when the U.S. stock markets had pulled back severely and the shipping sector wallowed in the dumps. Chart-readers expect another one or steps up, assuming healthy earnings reports next week and in November.

SINO's daily chart (see below) for the past six months also looks bullish, despite some tiny-float-induced plunges along the way. As the daily chart shows, the rising 50 day moving average (at 3.06) has recently made a "golden cross" above the 200dma, the upper Bollinger band has turned upward, along with its mid-line (the 20dma). The Ichimoku Cloud indicator shows the 9dma and 26dma both moving up sharply and a significant bullish green patch ahead formed by the rising cloud bands. The MACD has turned up strongly, the RSI has finally surpassed 70 again, and could easily stay up in the green zone for quite a while with some good earnings results early next week. The Parabolic-SAR indicator shifted from "sell" to "buy" on August 25 and at 2.98 is in no danger of being breached unless there's an unexpectedly poor earnings report or bad breakdown of the Nasdaq. Indicators such as the Money-Flow (over 80), Full Stochastics (over 84), Aroon (green: 100; red: 8) and other indicators are quite positive, confirming recent buying strength. The Wilder-ADX "trend-strength" main-line indicator lost some of its mojo with the August swoon, but rising up over the past week from below 15 to over 21.73 today looks like it could once again come into "strong up-trend" area in the next few days as the green-leading line indicator has shot up strongly to over 36 and will pull the main black line up with it.

Concluding Remarks

Assuming that Sino-Global posts healthy quarterly earnings results this coming week to go along with the hefty GAAP 0.33 EPS accumulated over the past three quarters, and then posts similar results for their FY 1st quarter (ending Sep. 30) in mid-November 2017, there's a good chance that SINO's trailing twelve-month EPS could be well over 0.50 with that Nov. earnings report. Considering how the shipping sector will likely experience another one of its seasonally strong periods leading into the holiday season, we could see at least a little of the kind of frenzied sector-buying that occurred last November (2016) when shippers and logistics companies saw their shares skyrocket. It's even more likely this year that the sector will get hot given that the Baltic Dry Index has flown back up to 1361 as analysts and company CEOs are seeing better times ahead after several difficult years of supply-demand imbalance for shipping companies.

Short interest on SINO had come down from a peak of around 930k shares short on June 30 to 782k shares by Aug 31, and probably have fallen further since then with the rise in share-price and likely some short-covering. If a significant number of shares are still short with the two upcoming earnings reports and the prospect of a strong Autumn for the shipping sector, a lot of fuel exists to power a major "short-squeeze" and a much higher re-set of the stock price. (Since it's crazy to short a highly profitable company with zero long term debt that is trading far below its own historical P/E valuation and that of the overall sector, I've long thought that the sizable number of shares short on SINO are part of a generic shorting of microcaps in the overall sector since last year.)

Even if SINO's valuation just rose back up to a "measly" P/E of 15-18 on ttm EPS of 0.50, that would represent a share-price of $8 - $10, far above the present price.

As I recommended in my last article for Seeking Alpha, please "don't bet the farm" here. Even though this is truly one of the most-undervalued stocks on the Nasdaq, the small float exacerbates volatility on both the upside and downside, and we've seen how severe market headwinds can at times suppress SINO's share-price.

But I will re-iterate that Sino-Global looks like it has accomplished a remarkable turnaround in its present and future prospects, and is a much stronger candidate for long-term growth than during its much-vaunted IPO days nearly a decade ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.