JPMorgan And Bank Of America To Lose Key Source Of Revenue In Q3

However, there may be signs that Q4 trading revenue may be much improved.

The volatility of the 2-year Treasury yield was anemic compared to Q2 as liquidity dried up this summer.

Bank executives warned this week that trading revenue would fall for some banks by 15% and 20% for JPMorgan Chase.

Earlier this week at the Barclays Investors Conference, bank executives warned that trading revenue would disappoint in Q3.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) said that "third-quarter trading revenue will drop about 20 percent on a year-over-year basis." -SeekingAlpha.com

Bank of America Corporation's (BAC) CFO Paul Donofrio, also fired a warning shot telling investors that "the bank's earnings in the third quarter will be hit by decline in trading income ( down around 15% from the prior-year quarter)." - Yahoo Finance.

And CFO, John Gerspach of Citigroup Inc. (C) got into the act as well announcing: "The bank expects third-quarter 2017 trading revenues to fall 15% year over year, marred by low volatility in markets." - MSN Money

Of course, there are other sources of revenue for banks including mortgage lending, commercial loan growth, consumer banking (especially for BofA and Citi), and fee income from services such as wealth management.

However, given the typical slowdown in lending in the summer months, it may be tough for big banks to meet their Q3 earnings targets. For those looking to go long, this might be the opportunity to buy on the dips if there are no major negative issues reported in Q3.

In this article, we'll look at the volatility of the 2-year Treasury yield to show how Q3 has been in stark contrast to Q2, but we'll also look at possible signs of hope for Q4 showing signs that volatility and yields may be on the way back.

Yield volatility took the summer off

The 2-year Treasury yield, in my opinion, is a good indicator or guide for trading activity in short-term fixed income instruments. From the chart below, we can see that volatility over the current quarter has been anemic.

In July, we saw a 10 basis point move over several days (the blue rectangle). However, each large move was followed by one to two weeks of consolidation where the average range in the 2-year yield was roughly 3 bps. For those not familiar with the bond market, 10 basis points might not seem like a huge move, but it's roughly equivalent to a 10% move in yields.

In July, we saw a 10 basis point move over several days (the blue rectangle). However, each large move was followed by one to two weeks of consolidation where the average range in the 2-year yield was roughly 3 bps. For those not familiar with the bond market, 10 basis points might not seem like a huge move, but it's roughly equivalent to a 10% move in yields. In August, volatility dried up where the largest move was 8 bps and we saw that play out only twice. In the remaining days of the month, the 2-year yield traded in a tight range of roughly 3bps.

Only in September when traders got back from vacation, did volatility pick up. So far this month, we've seen two moves for over 10 bps play out over the course of two weeks. Unfortunately, most of the quarter is in the books already and the damage to fixed income trading revenue for Q3 has been done.

The ATR or average true range at the bottom of the chart measures the volatility of the 2-year yield. A downward sloping ATR as shown by the red line in the blue rectangle indicates volatility was decreasing for most of Q3.

The ATR or average true range at the bottom of the chart measures the volatility of the 2-year yield. A downward sloping ATR as shown by the red line in the blue rectangle indicates volatility was decreasing for most of Q3. Only in September did the ATR spike higher with the two recent 10+ bps moves. However, volatility has been rather anemic since the ATR has remained in the blue highlighted region signaling that volatility has yet to break out of the current range.

If volatility had spiked significantly in Q3, backed with liquidity from hedge funds, we would have seen the ATR surge higher (red line) and bust out of the blue range. The lack of a breakout in volatility from its summer range tells me that the recent spike in yields has little liquidity and momentum behind it and it may take a couple of attempts to hold onto any gains.

How does Q3 stack up to Q2?

In the chart below, we see Q2 ranges for bond yields whereby six times in the quarter the 2-year yield moved over 10 bps versus the three times in Q3. Also, there were very few periods of consolidation following the large moves in yields.

The ATR, highlighted in yellow, shows a much wider range in Q2 versus the range shown by the blue lines for Q3. It's no wonder bank executives are warning about trading income. It's hard to earn spread revenue when ranges are tight in any market and with any instrument.

More volatility leads to wider spreads that banks can charge customers for their investments and traders have more trading opportunities to get in and out of the market.

If trading income is to bounce back in Q4, we'll need to see the ATR red line spike higher on any rise in Treasury yields.

Thoughts and takeaways:

As a result, we might see a choppy market in the coming weeks since we may only be in the early stages of a yield comeback. If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I believe that higher economic growth is likely to lead to rising yields or at the very least boost yield volatility in the coming months.

The good news is that we've already seen the 2-year yield move over 10 bps twice in September and I believe that bodes well for trading income in Q4. I'll be important to see if the ATR follows suit rising higher on any yield spikes, as it would indicate a return of liquidity and volatility to the market.

However, I believe the market is currently waiting for further fundamental developments to kick in. A few of those fundamentals include the Fed's decision on whether to hike rates for the third time this year and a decision on tapering the balance sheet. Also, Q3 GDP growth figures and possibly Q3 earnings may need to play out before we see a sustained rally backed by liquidity and momentum.

Of course, revenue and income gains from other divisions may offset the lack of trading income. However, if Q3 earnings disappoints for BofA, Citigroup, and JPMorgan and it's mainly due to a lack of volatility causing declining trading income, I'd view that as a positive sign.

The fundamentals remain positive for the long-term health of the banking industry. And look for any dips in these stocks to be gobbled up by the bulls who are expecting a long-term positive economic growth outlook and a rising yield environment, as I do.

Good luck out there.

