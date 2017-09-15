JetBlue: Assessing My Long Position Post-Irma

In JetBlue's (NASDAQ: JBLU) Q2 2017 earnings call, Dan McKenzie of The Buckingham Research Group asked JetBlue's management team "...what conservatism, if any, have you baked into the third quarter revenue outlook for hurricane season here, just given JetBlue's disproportionate exposure to the Florida market?"

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes responded by saying ""With respect to hurricane season, through our normal planning process, we go through the normal experience of expecting what our completion factor will be with respect to the normal storm pattern. We did not put anything in there for incremental storm patterns or what we've seen over the last several years, though. I don't know if you have a weather forecast that we don't, we'd love to hear it though."

This exchange occurred on July 25, over a month before Hurricanes Harvey and Irma went on to devastate parts of Texas and the Southeastern United States. Knowing what we know now, it's hard not to cringe as Hayes says "we'd love to hear it." This back and forth between McKenzie and Hayes creates a problem for shareholders (myself included): if JetBlue assumed a "normal storm pattern" in giving its guidance for the third quarter, the company's earnings report, set to release October 24, will likely miss badly due to the hundreds of flight cancellations created over the past couple weeks.

Of course, a significant amount of the storm's' impacts are likely priced into the stock already. Since the landfalls of each hurricane, few stocks faced as many downward pressures as JetBlue, a result of their high concentration in Florida and the Caribbean. These pressures are short-term in nature, and after analyzing the impacts of the storms and the stock's movements, I maintain my view that the company presents a compelling investment due to underappreciated growth opportunities and the firm's strengthening financial position.

Hurricane Irma Creates Many Unknowns

The impacts of Irma on JetBlue become immediately obvious when examining the company's key hubs. In a recent Investor Relations document, the company described itself as "New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan." Orlando even houses JetBlue's training center, JetBlue University.

The airline's position as a leader in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic deepened the company's exposure to Irma's path. Shown below, about 60% of the airline's 2016 capacity was distributed between Florida and the Caribbean.

Source: JetBlue 2016 Annual Report

This type of outsized exposure explains JetBlue's recent poor stock performance, and calls into question what will happen to the stock when the company issues a traffic update. Although shares in JetBlue are already down 11% since August 15th as a result of the market attempting to price in the impacts of the storm, shareholders should prepare for a continued roller coaster ride over the coming weeks. All kinds of uncertainties still surround the impacts of the storm, stemming from three key questions that will be answered when the company releases promised updates over the coming weeks: Will the storm ultimately disrupt JetBlue's long-term growth initiatives? Was JetBlue able to operationally manage flight cancellations in a way that mitigated the storm's impact on the company's completion factor? To what extent will margins face new pressure as a result, both this quarter and beyond?

The first of these questions may be perhaps the most important to shareholders. In the Q2 Earnings Call, Executive Vice President Martin St. George said the Northeast to Florida markets were facing Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) pressures, but maintained that the markets maintained their strong margins. He went on to describe the company's competitive advantage in Fort Lauderdale, claiming that "[the] mix of traffic in South Florida and strategic location fits our low cost and high service model perfectly. We see great margin growth potential in the years to come."

Did Irma push back this margin growth potential? It may seem unlikely (except in the imminent future), but any medium-term to long-term disruptions in vacation travel to Southeast Florida will lead to decreased demand and subsequent RASM declines. This risk must be monitored as JetBlue estimates only 20% of its traffic are business travelers, with the remaining 80% being leisure travelers. Any signals of a prolonged disruption in vacation travel to Southeast Florida will rock JetBlue shares due to this exposure.

Operationally, JetBlue appears to finally be emerging from the storm, cancelling only 1% of total flights on Thursday after cancelling 42% and 42% of flights on Monday and Tuesday, according to FlightAware. The chart below demonstrates that JetBlue's operations may be more resilient than its peers following the storm-forced cancellation. As a point of reference, Spirit Airlines - whose cancellation figures are the most closely aligned with JetBlue for the week - downgraded the high end of its forecast range for Q3 RASM declines by 5 percentage points. If JetBlue updates investors on the company's guidance and the forecast includes a downward revision with a greater magnitude than Spirit's, the stock will face even more selling pressures. This, coupled with uncertainties surrounding JetBlue's margins, guide my view that JetBlue's near-term stock performance will face more downward pressures. These risks make staking a new position in the stock an extremely speculative exercise until the market knows the full extent of Irma's impact on JetBlue. According to the company's August traffic update, JetBlue "will update the market on the operational and financial impact of Irma in the coming weeks."

Data Source: FlightAware.com; data represents percentage of company flights cancelled each day

Thursday's encouragingly low cancellation rate is not the only reason for shareholder optimism. Throughout June and July, JetBlue faced what it described as a doubling of Air Traffic Control Ground Delay Programs (GDP) at JFK that created numerous operational hurdles in its Northeast markets. These programs led to just a 90 basis point decline in completion factor, suggesting JetBlue's team maintained considerable flexibility throughout the challenges. Though Hurricane Irma creates far more challenges than the GDP programs, shareholders have some basis for determining the company's ability to manage external obstacles.

Staying Long, Monitoring Short-Term Price Action

Presently, JetBlue's shares trade at a deep discount to its peers on multiple valuation ratios. Shares trade at an 18%, 11%, and 33% discount to the average trailing P/E, average forward P/E, and average Price/Cash Flow ratios, respectively. Does the underlying operating performance of JetBlue really warrant such a steep discount?

Data Source: Morningstar

Examining progress on the company's cost savings initiative, strengthening financial position, and growth opportunities (which I most recently covered here), would suggest the discount is overdone; I am therefore remaining long, but not adding to my position until the market has an opportunity to react to a post-hurricane update on guidance.

JetBlue's management recently indicated that they are pleased with the progress on the Cost Program, having achieved $45 million of their 2020 projected savings. These savings have the added benefit of improving the customer experience, as the airports initiatives to deploy self-service check-in capabilities could improve the travel experience by shortening lines. Compared to American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE), and United Continental Holdings (NYSE: UAL), JetBlue already boasted the highest pre-tax margin (see chart below) last quarter; further improving structural cost will only strengthen JetBlue's pricing capabilities and position relative to competitors. Such financial performance hardly warrants such a steep discount to peers, even though the company's short-term future remains uncertain.

Source: Company Presentation

As hurricanes and challenges in the Northeast operating environment cast an air of uncertainty on the company's short-term prospects, examining the company's financial position becomes increasingly important. To that end, Moody's recently upgraded the company's credit rating to Ba1, driven in part by JetBlue decreasing debt by about $1.5 billion since 2012; in fact, all three major ratings agencies have stable outlooks on their ratings. Also of note from Moody's upgrade is their expectation that management will use an increased amount of free cash flows to buy back stock: "we anticipate that more of free cash flow will be used for share repurchases since financial leverage, measured by Debt-to-Capital, of 34%, has reached the mid-point of JetBlue's desired range of 30% to 40%." Management indicated in the Q2 Call that $130 million remained on their $500 million share purchase authorization, a program that may be able to serve as a floor for the stock as it endures a potentially continued rocky performance.

Finally, last quarter's return to year-over-year RASM growth indicated underlying strength for the brand and its unique Mint service. JetBlue's position as a leader in Boston and successful implementation, albeit at a measured pace, of Mint across new routes reinforces my initial bullish sentiment. The contract to be a leader in the buildout of the new JFK terminal also provides a long-term bullish opportunity for JetBlue to expand service out of its main hubs.

Still, the imminent future for the stock price carries strong downside risk due to uncertainty surrounding the hurricane. As such, I do not see the current share price as the optimal point to double down on my position, as I will only consider doing so after management provides clarity on the financial impact of Hurricane Irma.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing above constitutes investment advice; investors are reminded to always do their own due-diligence. This article was intended only as market commentary and should not be used as the basis for any investment decision. I have previously interviewed for an intern position at JetBlue.