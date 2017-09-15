Observe The Market Rotations - Cramer's Mad Money (9/14/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, September 14.

The Dow closed at record highs on Thursday. Investors are always prepared for the big declines but never for the small ones. The political and terrorism events could impact the financial markets, but what's happening right now is a healthy rotation in the markets.

As the insurance checks arrive for victims of the hurricane, the auto sector is bouncing back. Hence the stock of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) went up. Cramer also expects good numbers from CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) when they report next.

The market is rotating in healthcare as well. "How can you spot these rotations? It's simple. Let me give you my No. 1 rule of thumb for spotting rotations. First, you look up what stocks are rallying the most. You can look at percentage gains or big basis point gains. Then you see if there's any news or research behind the particular move that you're seeing. If there's nothing to it, if there's no obvious reason, then you know you're witnessing the beginning of a rotation," said Cramer.

The rally in Johnson & Johnson is the first sign. Despite the money rotation the market is yet to bake into account the positive impact of weaker dollar as JNJ has more than 50% business overseas. The defense and aerospace sector is booming and Cramer was bullish on Boeing (NYSE:BA), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC).

"It doesn't take much to get a short-term rotation going, even if many of these moves might not have long-term staying power. I am staying to observe and understand, and then at least you can make sense of the action," he concluded.

Millennial mindset

Analysts just don't get the millennial mindset. The consumer behavior is changing rapidly these days and the non-millennial group cannot get what drives the millennial mindset. That's the reason analysts were not thrilled with the new iPhone. "I think one of the reasons why there was so little 'Wow, got to have it' about the new iPhone, at least among the analyst community, is that the analysts themselves might be too old to get their heads around the way younger people see these products. When new technology comes out, millennials, who tend to be too young to be senior analysts, are far more likely to figure out how to use them and how to adapt to them," said Cramer.

"If you're a baby boomer like me, then the best way to figure out what's happening or what's going to happen, especially when it comes to this kind of technology, is to watch what your own kids are doing," added Cramer. He takes cues from his children about technology, games like Pokemon Go and the importance of augmented reality. With better cameras in iPhones, young people can document their experiences better.

The 50-year old analysts do not understand how the 20-year old brand or re-brand themselves with technology. "Analysts see everything as incremental. Younger people see everything as the ability to explore the seemingly un-explorable or re-create themselves to friends in a setting that's as compelling as a big-screen movie," said Cramer.

Analysts have got it wrong about Apple, a stock which is owned by Cramer's trust and products of which are loved by the younger generation.

CEO interview - Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick had a good last quarter. Cramer interviewed CEO Mark Schwabero to know what lies ahead for the boats and exercise equipment maker.

Schwabero said the value of boats increase with time as consumers expect more from them by spending time with family and friends. The appeal has reached the middle class Americans and the company's audience widens every year.

He also commented on the loss from the hurricane by saying boats are not the resident's first priority. "If you go back and look at Hurricane Matthew, you look at Sandy, Katrina and now the most recent one, typically, the boat aspect is delayed about 12 to 18 months. The priorities are getting your home, the roof, your life back to normal, getting the checks from the insurance company, all those things. The other part is some people return to boating through used boats. They're not all new replacements," he said.

They make boat equipment as well. "I think the first thing we'll see is we've got a huge parts and accessory business, about 25% of the company. You'll start seeing some of that as people repair boats, and then over time we'll pick up the new boats," said Schwabero.

When it comes to the fitness space, Brunswick has made three acquisitions to become the leader in the space.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Despite what Amazon is doing to retail, the stock of Best Buy has grown 400% in the last five years. The company reported a good quarter with increased guidance and yet the stock tumbled 11% as the management found cautious commentary on the conference call.

Cramer thinks that down move was wrong and Best Buy is a good stock. The company is doing a good job with expanding its in-home service offerings for things like home theater setup, something Amazon cannot do. They are a shareholder friendly company with regular and special dividends along with a huge stock buyback program.

The growing strength in gaming, hardware and the launch of the new iPhones means more business for Best Buy. The company is holding its analyst day next week and Cramer would be a buyer going into the event. "Of course, Best Buy has already started bouncing back, but the stock is still down $5 from its highs and it's got a lot of big catalysts coming up in the next few weeks. That's why I think it's not too late to buy the stock of BBY," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

As the brick and mortar retailers are seeing a tough time, the stock of retail REIT Brixmor Property Group has declined 28% in the last 12 months. Cramer interviewed CEO Jim Taylor to know his take on retail.

"I think what the retailers who are thriving in this environment get is that it's really an integrated approach to serve the customer. And internet is part of the businesses that are going to thrive, but not necessarily a replacement for the physical presence of a store," said Taylor.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is one of the company's largest tenants and Taylor said he is not worried about them as Kroger has always been an excellent and competitive operator. It is important for Brixmor to have the right properties in the right location. His read on the Amazon's purchase of Whole foods was, "The read-through on that, and a very important point, is that in Amazon's obsession to serve the customer, they think the store is important. And when you see these retailers who are pulling stores away, they lose their online sales."

Taylor added that had minor damage from the hurricanes.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE): It went down on failure of Phase 3 trial of SAGE-547. Exit the stock when it rises.

Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) vs. FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE): Cramer's favorite in the group is Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA): It's a Chinese stock. Take some off the table.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): Cramer will own neither as he believes in quality stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

