Natural Gas Storage Projection For September 9-15: Third Consecutive Bearish Injection Expected But Bullish Mid-Week Inflection Sets The Stage For The Rest Of September

Natural gas rises 6% on the week and is at top of its summertime trading range. My price outlook and trading strategy going forwards is discussed in detail.

In its weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for September 2-8, the EIA announced Thursday morning that inventories rose by +91 BCF. This was 4 BCF larger than my +87 BCF projection and a whopping 28 BCF bearish versus the 5-year average +63 BCF. It was the largest injection since June 2 and boosted the storage surplus versus the 5-year average back up to +43 BCF after falling as low as +8 BCF two weeks ago. However, given the number of bearish drivers impacting the report--the Labor Day Holiday, demand suppression associated with Hurricanes Harvey & Irma, new supply via the Rover Pipeline, LNG feedgas losses from Sabine Pass, and unseasonably cool temperatures--investors seem to have breathed a sigh of relief that it wasn't larger than it was and natural gas finished higher by 0.4% to settle at $3.07/MMBTU after trading up over 1.5% earlier in the session. The 1x ETF US Natural Gas Fund (UNG) outperformed climbing 0.7% on the day while the 3x VelocityShares ETF (UGAZ), which completed its monthly rollover to the November 2017 contract on Thursday, underperformed relative to UNG, gaining 1.6%.

While Thursday's reported injection was the second consecutive bearish weekly build, there is still one more week of bearishness to go: the week of September 9-15 that ends today. However, unlike the past two weeks which saw bearish daily injections throughout the week, this week's build will represent an important inflexion point as changes in the weather pattern and temperature-independent natural gas supply/demand balance both transitioned from bearish to bullish during the course of the week, likely setting the stage for the resumption of bullish builds beginning the following week. This article will discuss my projection for the next natural gas weekly storage injection and its impact on the price of the commodity moving forwards.

For the storage week of September 9-15, I am projecting a preliminary +84 BCF natural gas storage injection. The EIA will release its official injection numbers for the week next Thursday, September 21, at 10:30 AM EDT. Such a build would be 12 BCF bearish versus the 5-year average +72 BCF and an even more bearish 31 BCF larger than last year's +53 BCF build. However, as Figure 1 below shows, the bulk of the gas was injected during the first half of the week as by Thursday and Friday, daily injections fell back towards the 5-year average.

Figure 1: Projected daily natural gas storage injections for September 9-15 showing rising demand throughout the week to below the 5-year average by Friday. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Should a +84 BCF injection verify, it would be the third consecutive bearish injection, the first such occurrence since the 3-week period ending April 28, 2017. It would also be the third largest injection in the last 5 years for the September 9-15 time frame, behind only +93 BCF and +92 BCF injections in 2014 and 2015, respectively, as shown in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2: 5-year historical comparison showing that this week's projected build would be the third largest during this period and 30 BCF larger than the smallest build. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

And looking at the full 23 year period for which EIA data is available, it would be the 7th most bearish build, which have ranged as high as +101 BCF in 2003 to as small as +53 BCF in 2016. The spectrum of injections over the past 23 years is shown below in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Full 23-year historical comparison for September 9-15 showing that a projected +84 BCF injection would be the 7th largest during this period. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

A +84 BCF injection would boost natural gas inventories to 3395 BCF while the storage surplus versus the 5-year average would grow to +55 BCF or +2%, the highest since July 28 and up nearly 50 BCF in the last 3 weeks alone. The year-over-year storage deficit, meanwhile, will continue its rapid contraction, falling to -148 or -4%, down 50% over the past 2 months.

The bearish injection was driven by multiple supply and demand variables. First, mean population-weighted nationwide temperatures throughout the week averaged 70.7F, 2F cooler than last week and around 0.5F cooler than normal, which served to suppress powerburn demand. The week started very cool with a mean nationwide temperature of 68.8F on Saturday, September 9, before readings warmed throughout the week to reach 74.0F on Friday the 15th. Further suppressing powerburn was the force of nature that was Hurricane Irma, which, in addition to rain-cooling much of the Southeast, also knocked out power to upwards of 2/3rds of Florida at its peak, which cut powerburn demand regardless of temperature. As a result of these factors, natural gas powerburn dropped to 20 BCF/day over the weekend and averaged just 27.5 BCF/day this week, down nearly 2 BCF/day from the previous week.

However, making up for these losses, temperature-independent demand picked up as LNG feedgas to Sabine Pass soared to a new record. Feedgas demand had previously fallen to a 1-year low of 0.2 BCF/day on September 5 after the ship channel connecting Sabine Pass to the Gulf of Mexico was closed following Hurricane Harvey. As a result, LNG tankers were stranded in the Gulf and internal storage at Sabine Pass quickly filled and the plant was forced to restrict flows. That changed late in the week and over the weekend as ship traffic resumed. Feedgas quickly topped 2 BCF by the end of the weekend and then climbed to new highs of 2.9 BCF on multiple days this week, including today. Daily feedgas demand to Sabine Pass is shown below in Figure 4, highlighting the recent volatility in flows to the plant.

Figure 4: Daily LNG feedgas demand to Sabine Pass for the last 90 days showing a rapid drop-off in demand associated with Hurricane Harvey with a subsequent rebound to record highs. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

As a result, total LNG feedgas demand to Sabine Pass for September 9-15 reached 18.0 BCF, as shown in Figure 5 below. This represents a new all-time high weekly LNG demand, topping the previous record of 16.4 BCF from March 11-17.

Figure 5: Weekly LNG feedgas to Sabine Pass showing a new record high for September 9-15 that is also up 13.8 BCF from the previous week. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Last week, temperature independent natural gas supply/demand balance was crushed by over 12 BCF week-over-week thanks to the aforementioned sharp reduction in LNG feedgas associated with Hurricane Harvey as well as onset of flows on the Rover Pipeline boosting supply out of the Marcellus Shale. With LNG feedgas surging 13.8 BCF this week over last week and Rover volumes remaining nearly stable at 0.7 BCF/day and climbing less than 0.7 BCF total on the week, temperature-independent demand between these two variables climbed by over 13 BCF from the previous week, canceling nearly all of losses in powerburn demand. While it remains to be seen if LNG feedgas demand will remain at these lofty levels once the remaining LNG tankers in the Gulf of Mexico--which still stands at 5, representing 12-15 BCF of additional gas demand--have been loaded, it is regardless very encouraging as it means that all 4 Trains are at least capable of being up and running. Three weeks ago, owner Cheniere Energy (LNG) had announced that it was shutting Train 3 for unspecified maintenance for an unspecified period of time. Apparently, that unspecified period has now been reached and there seems little to prevent the plant from running at full capacity for the foreseeable future.

What does this mean for the price of natural gas? So far this week, natural gas is up a strong 6.2%, gains which have taken the commodity to the very top of its tight Summer 2017 trading range of $2.85/MMBTU to just under $3.10/MMBTU. Natural gas prices since June 1 are shown below in Figure 6 highlighting this range.

Figure 6: Natural gas price since June 1 showing a narrow trading range between $2.85/MMBTU and around $3.10/MMBTU. [Source: Yahoo Finance]

Four times since June 1 has the price of natural gas topped $3.05/MMBTU and each time the commodity has failed to break out of this range. Will the fifth time be the charm? Strength in natural gas this week has likely been due to the surge in LNG feedgas demand as well as expectations for a major meteorological pattern change beginning this weekend. While the past month has been dominated by record heat across the West and seasonably cool temperature across the East that have contributed to bearish natural gas demand. However, during the next 2-3 weeks, it is the West that will see unseasonably cool temperatures with wet snow expected throughout the Rockies and readings 10F-20F cooler than average, enough to even prompt some early-season heating demand albeit across a sparsely-populated region. On the other hand, much of the eastern 2/3rds of the nation will see much warmer than average temperatures with 80 degree readings climbing all the way to the Canadian border in spots, boosting late-season powerburn demand across a much more densely populated region. The 10-14 day temperature forecast is shown in Figure 7 below, highlighting this sharp contrast.

Figure 7: 10-14 day NWS temperature outlook showing a pattern shift with much cooler than average temperatures across the West and late-season heat across the East. [Source: NWS]

For this reason, I expect natural gas demand to continue the trend seen during the second half of this week with below-average injections once again becoming the norm. For the upcoming week of September 16-22, I am projecting a return to bullish injections with an expected +65-70 BCF build followed by a +75-80 BCF build for September 23-29, each 10-15 BCF/week bullish versus their respective 5-year averages. As a result, by the end of September, the natural gas storage surplus versus the 5-year average may have dropped back under +30 BCF and will be well-positioned to flip to a storage surplus during the month of October.

However, even with this increasingly favorable outlook, this week's rally in natural gas has taken the commodity to within 6% of its Fair Price, which compares the current natural gas price and inventory level to historical values. This is down from around a 12% undervaluation 2 weeks ago. While currently still undervalued, with the seasonal contango boosting futures prices to $3.36/MMBTU for the February 2018 contract (to be the front month contract during January 2018), this undervaluation narrows to under 1% by December and January, even considering the projected widening of what I expect to be a storage deficit by that time. Figure 8 below plots the Futures price of natural gas versus its Fair Price showing this convergence in prices by the winter.

Figure 8: Weekly natural gas Fair Price vs. Futures Price showing a near-term undervaluation that narrows as we head into the winter following this week's 6% rally. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

And Figure 9 below shows the difference in these prices, equal to the Fair Price.

Figure 9: Weekly natural gas undervaluation versus its Fair price also showing this narrowing of the undervaluation. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

While the undervaluation grows again by the spring as a seasonal backwardation replaces the contango, this is getting pretty far out to accurately prognosticate and I currently place more emphasis on the early winter Fair Price. For this reason, while natural gas maintains a small-to-moderate undervaluation based on current inventories, the fact that natural gas is approaching its wintertime Fair Price may act to limit further gains. My end-of-2017 Fair Price is $3.25/MMBTU, which would represent up to a 5.8% gain should it happen before the October 2017 contract expires in the next 2 weeks or essentially flat should it not happen until December. My long-term outlook for natural gas remains bullish given the growing LNG export industry, coal plant retirements, near average inventory levels heading into the withdrawal season for the first time in 3 years and early forecasts pointing to a colder-than-average winter. For this reason, I remain long a moderate-sized position in natural gas via short DGAZ to capitalize on leverage-induced decay in a long-term trade. However, in the wake of this week's rally and skepticism that natural gas will be able to break through long-standing resistance, I am reluctant to add to my position at this time as I anticipate a near-term pullback as the commodity establishes a new, higher trading range. Should the commodity fall back under $3.00/MMBTU, I will likely aggressively add to my position, but at current levels I feel the best course is to hold for those already long the commodity and to wait for a better entry point for those sitting on the sidelines. In the near-term, I expect rangebound trading between perhaps $3.00/MMBTU and $3.10/MMBTU as natural gas establishes a new trading range heading into the back half of the Shoulder Season, before perhaps launching to new highs as prices rise due to seasonal contango and as the long-standing storage surplus flips to a deficit.

In conclusion, I am projecting a third consecutive bearish natural gas storage injection for September 9-15 at +84 BCF. However, the week represents an important inflection point for natural gas as demand picked up during the second half of the week as temperatures warmed and LNG feedgas demand climbed to a new record, a trend that will continue during the second half of September. This has prompted a 6% weekly rally in natural gas prices. While the commodity is still undervalued based on current inventories alone, this undervaluation narrows as Futures prices rise in the winter contracts. For this reason, I expect a period of rangebound trading as natural gas stabilizes at current levels before the next move higher later this Fall, perhaps once the storage surplus flips to a deficit.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long LNG.