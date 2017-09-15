Ford's Struggles In China

Introduction

China represents a vital avenue of growth for Ford (F), but Ford's efforts to capitalize on this opportunity have been lackluster this year. Falling sales coupled with poor revenue streams from joint ventures in the country have seriously hurt Ford's ability to successfully compete in this major market. As domestic auto manufacturers begin to ramp up their efforts to gain market share and other competitors like GM (GM) deliver new, innovative vehicles to market, Ford has been left behind. Ford's inability to turn these opportunities into actual growth has led to falling revenue in the Chinese market and a future that does not appear bright in this region.

Falling Sales/Joint Ventures

Ford, to put it simply, has not been doing well in China recently. After experiencing some years of impressive growth, the company is now facing declining sales in this vital market.

Sales of All Models (includes only models produced in China)

Month January February March April May June July Sales (2017) 70.101 52.452 84.217 48.949 60.591 65.519 47.555 Sales (2016 97.334 64.475 90.305 61.184 51.478 60.596 66.711 % Change -28.0% -18.6% -6.7% -20.0% +17.7% 8.1% -28.7%

Right off the bat, you can see that Ford is seeing declining vehicle sales across the board. These numbers do only include models produced in China (and not imported vehicles), but this serves to only highlight the difficulties Ford is facing with its joint ventures. These joint ventures are vital to Ford's growth in China because of the visibility and reach they give the company, but this year they are not paying off for the company. Equity income from these two joint ventures in China fell 34% in Q2 of this year to $195 million, and sales from vehicles produced by CAF (a joint venture with Changan Automobile) are down 16% year to date. While these joint ventures are proving to be the main cause of headwinds for increasing sales, other offerings are not balancing them out. Through August of this year, sales in China for all vehicles were down 6% year to date. And the news for Ford's most important offerings, the Focus and the Escort, does not improve the picture.

Sales of Ford Escort

Month January February March April May June July Sales (2017) 26.018 17.540 26.484 14.416 18.718 20.172 8.850 Sales (2016) 24.275 15.892 22.838 22.305 21.010 21.787 24.517 % Change +7.2% +10.4% +16.0% -35.4% -10.9% -7.4% -64.0%

Sales of Ford Focus

Month January February March April May June July Sales (2017) 12.990 12.990 18.549 14.610 12.257 12.958 9.336 Sales (2016) 21.504 14.445 19.926 13.532 13.433 14.855 15.988 % Change -34.7% -10.1% -6.9% +8.0% -8.8% -12.8% -41.6%

Year to date, sales of the Focus are down 20% while sales of the Escort are down 10%; declines that are even more significant given the prominent place these two vehicles occupy in Ford's lineup. The only bright spot for Ford has been the Lincoln brand which saw sales rise by 68% in August of this year. However, its small size (sales amounted to only 4,713 vehicles in August) indicate that its success will not come close to balancing out the declines in sales of other vehicles.

Old News

One of the biggest reasons for these falling sales has been the lack of new, innovative vehicles being brought to market by Ford. The current model of the Focus, for example, was released in 2011 (in the U.S. and Europe) which has made it look dated in the eyes of Chinese consumers. Car companies that have developed new offerings have seen sales results that stand in stark contrast to Ford's failings. Honda (HMC) saw a rise of 67% in August in sales of its recently redeveloped Civic, and GM's sales in China rose 12% in August, buoyed by strong showings by several newly launched crossover SUVs. Conversely, The Ford Focus, EcoSport SUV (launched in 2013), and the Kuga (launched in 2013) have all seen sales fall by double-digits this year.

A comparison between GM's Baojun 510 SUV, an affordable vehicle tailored to Chinese consumers, and Ford's EcoSport shows just how far Ford has fallen behind. GM sold over 23,000 units of this SUV offering in May of this year while Ford sold just 2,074, a drop of 38% year-over-year. While Ford does have plans to launch a redeveloped EcoSport, it has already fallen so far behind its rivals that even an updated offering may not be enough to tip the scales back in Ford's favor.

Domestic Competition

Another obstacle preventing Ford from improving on its sales in China has been the improved competition from domestic auto manufacturers. Chinese automakers have developed increasingly competitive products that are being priced more aggressively as these domestic manufacturers sacrifice profit margins to try and gain more market share. This has put Ford, and other auto manufacturers, in a difficult position. Either cut prices, and see profit margins fall, to be able to compete with these domestic competitors, or lose sales as price-sensitive consumers turn to lower-cost models from domestic Chinese automakers. So far, Ford has been focused on protecting its margins which has, unsurprisingly, put it at a disadvantage within the Chinese auto market that has been compounded by its inability to adjust to new market conditions in China. According to Bruno Lannes, a partner at Bain, "[m]ultinationals have been slow to adapt to the speed at which the market is changing." He added that the decision-making process of these foreign companies can be hampered because "key decisions [are] made outside China" because "the power tends to be in Europe or the US." Ford has not developed many new offerings (as explained in the previous section) which has made it even more difficult for it to compete in the developing auto industry within China.

Conclusion

Ford's struggles in China are not the struggles of a company doing business in an emerging market. They are the struggles of a company that cannot compete in the largest automobile market in the world. Per Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst at Autotrader, about 28 million new vehicles were sold in China compared to 17.5 million sold in the U.S. China is a market that is too big to ignore, especially as U.S. domestic car sales are projected to level off and decline in the coming years. Ford's inability to develop popular offerings and improve their market share within China indicate that growth there will be limited at best in the coming years. There seems to be little opportunity for Ford to capitalize on the potential for sales in this region which should create significant headwinds for Ford's share price in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.