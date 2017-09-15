DryShips: Tricky Game Ahead

As you know, the company collected close to $700 million from US capital markets through the Kalani deal (the dilution/reverse splits lasted 9 months).

The company is expected to raise $100 million through a Rights Offering, & says cash proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Investment Thesis

The bulls were arguing that once the Kalani deal was over, DryShips' (DRYS) stock would fly. It is going nowhere. The market reacted passively to the news on the day of the deal's cancellation (the stock rose 100%, from $2.05 to $4.14). Since then, the stock has been moving in a constant downward direction; it has already given up 40% of its gain (see the chart below). Will CEO George Economou exercise his rights under a backstop agreement, or let individual investors exercise their rights by boosting the share price beyond $2.75? The deadline for this tricky game is 5pm, New York Time (EST), October 02, 2017.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by the author)

New Ideas

After the Kalani deal, the company found a new way of raising additional capital through a rights offering. If you bought DRYS on August 31st or earlier, you can participate in the rights offering even if you sold already. I strongly believe that it is extremely risky to participate in this because the stock may collapse after the offering.

Prior to the commencement of the Rights Offering, Mr. George Economou, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, may be deemed to have beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, approximately 53.5% of our outstanding Common Stock. If no shareholders participate in the Rights Offering and the Backstop Investor exercises the backstop commitment in full, Mr. George Economou may then be deemed to beneficially own, directly or indirectly, 69.7% of our outstanding Common Stock. As such, Mr. Economou could have considerable influence on our corporate affairs and actions before and after the Rights Offering. Your interests as a holder of our Common Stock may differ from the interests of Mr. Economou.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Option 1

There is a possibility that the stock could trade below the subscription price of $2.75 until the deadline of October 02, 2017. If this were the case, it doesn't make sense for individual investors to exercise their rights at $2.75. George Economou's ownership will increase from 53.5% to 70%.

Source: Created by Author

Option 2

There is also a possibility that the company could push the share price beyond $2.75 by using their usual tactics, such as frequent press releases about vessel purchases, dividend announcements, insider buying, and/or others. For example, if the stock trades greater than $3, individual investors would exercise their rights and buy shares at the discounted price $2.75. George Economou's ownership will decrease from 53.5% to 35%.

Source: Created by Author

Option 3

Individual investors might exercise their rights partially; George Economou may use the backstop agreement to receive the remaining shares. The company may cancel the rights offering or extend the deadline.

Conclusion

The stock is moving nowhere, so it is safe to conclude that not even bulls trust the company for long-term investment, which means that they are more interested to day trade this stock. The company already warned of the dangers of the rights offering, as below:

The market price of our Common Stock may decline during the Rights Offering to a price less than the subscription price. If that occurs, the Rights given to shareholders in the Rights Offering will be "underwater," meaning that shares available in the Rights Offering will cost more to buy than shares of our Common Stock available at prevailing market rates. We do not intend to change the subscription price of the Rights in response to fluctuations in the market price of our Common Stock.

Even though the stock is not falling as quickly as the last time, it is still extremely risky. I wouldn't hold overnight.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.