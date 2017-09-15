No Juice Left At Energizer Holdings

At first glance, Energizer Holdings (ENR) might look like a good dividend stock. It's got a 2.41% dividend yield, trades at just 15 times forward earnings, and owns one of the most iconic consumer brands in the world - Energizer batteries. The problem is that the company is suffering from a market shift in battery type preferences, increased competition, and a lack of catalysts to drive future growth.

Indeed, sales have been falling for years. The table below from Energizer's latest 10-K shows the company's net sales for the past five years. Sales have fallen each year with the exception of a slight $3M increase in 2016.

However, the company's core battery sales continue to fall.

The company does a succinct job itself of explaining what is going on in the battery market (highlights ours).

The categories in which we operate are mature and highly competitive, both in the United States and globally, as a limited number of large manufacturers compete for consumer acceptance, limited retail shelf space and e-commerce opportunities. Because of the highly competitive environment in which we operate, as well as increasing retailer concentration, our retailer customers, including online retailers, frequently seek to obtain pricing concessions or better trade terms, resulting in either reduction of our margins or losses of distribution to lower-cost competitors.

Energizer positions its brand as a premium and charges much more than private label brands. For instance, a 20 pack of AmazonBasics private label AA batteries will run you $.45 per battery (and as low as $.26 if you go for the 48 pack). On Walmart.com (NYSE:WMT), Energizer's largest AA battery pack was a 16-count package that would run you $.74 per battery. That is 64% to 184% more than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)!

The problem is that, historically, premium name brand products have been priced at 20% to 30% more than their equivalent private label or generic options. For instance, Nielsen defines the premium consume product space as brands charging 20% more than the generic equivalent, and a Time magazine article quoted the price spread at an average of 30%. The number doesn't really seem to change given that the average private label to brand name price spread was exactly 25% in a 1984 study.

It's also questionable what consumers are paying extra for. Studies have consistently shown that generic and private label alkaline batteries perform substantially the same as national brands. As Energizer said in its 10-K it's highly likely that increased competition will lead to margin compression.

We also doubt that Energizer will be able to count on robust sales growth to help counteract possible margin issues. The household battery market is expected to grow by just 2.9% annually over the next five years. The problem for Energizer is that a majority of this growth is predicted to be driven by rechargeable Li-ion batteries specifically those used in e-cigarette and other heat-not-burn tobacco products. However, energizer does not manufacture rechargeable Li-ion batteries. (It produces single-use alkaline and lithium batteries as well as rechargeable NiMH batteries).

It's also worrisome for Energizer that more and more retail sales are moving online. Amazon owns around one third of all online battery sales with its AmazonBasics brand compared to just 21% for second place Duracell and 12% for Energizer. As more sales move online, the company is either going to have to lower prices to maintain sales volume or preserve margins and watch sales drop. Either way, it's not a good outcome for shareholders.

There is also not much more the company can do to improve margins on the operations side. After the spin-off, the company embarked on a cost savings program to significantly reduce costs. As the graphic below from a company presentation shows, the changes were drastic.

In additional to the manufacturing side of things, the company has also instituted everyone's latest favorite corporate cost savings fad - zero-based budgeting. In fact, according to the company, it currently ranks second in its peer group for converting sales to free cash flow.

Summary

At this point, we can't really see any good reasons for investing in Energizer Holdings. Sure, the stock is cheap, but it's cheap for good reasons. The company is facing increasing competition from private label brands, and there is significant doubt about whether it can maintain its well above historical average product pricing premium. The company is also facing pressure from Amazon as sales move online. Finally, there doesn't seem to be much the company can do on the cost front to drive profit growth as it just got done with a major organizational restructuring initiative.

