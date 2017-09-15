Sarama Looking For Gold In Burkina Faso

What is intriguing about Sarama is the ownership of high quality projects where other people's money is at work, combined with 100% owned projects. All for a market cap of less than $20m.

Sarama has three projects in Burkina Faso: the ThreeBee project, which is 100% owned, and the South Hounde and Karankasso; JVs with respectively Acacia Mining and Savary Gold.

Burkina Faso is the fastest growing gold producer in the world with many new mines permitted in the last years.

Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF) (all figures in gold ounces, oz) is a West African gold explorer with interesting properties in Burkina Faso. It is still little known and I believe that it has the potential to strongly appreciate in value in the years to come.

The company has defined a 2.1m oz gold resource at its South Hounde project (50% ownership currently), a 670,000 oz resource at its Karankasso JV with Savary Gold (OTC:SVVYF) (31% ownership), and the recently acquired ThreeBee gold project from Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF), a project that sports 430,000 oz at the Bondi deposit in between multiple prospective properties (100% ownership).

As said, the company owns three exploration-stage projects, all located in the Hounde Belt of Burkina Faso, where Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) are also operating.

The company also owns some more early-stage land in Burkina Faso and Mali (more here). As they are early-stage however, we will value these properties at zero for the purpose of this article, although, of course, these assets have some value.

The article will be structured as follows. First, we will briefly introduce Burkina Faso before moving to the three major assets the company owns. Next, we will have a short chapter about management and share structure to see if there are any red flags there. Finally, we will make a sum of its parts valuation. The conclusion will consist of a buy recommendation while warning the reader about the risks associated with investing in micro caps.

Sarama Resources

Before we move to the specifics, I want to point out that Burkina Faso is the fourth-biggest gold producer in Africa and a very reliable mining jurisdiction in my view. Although Burkina Faso had some political strife recently - former president Blaise Compaore was deposed in 2014 and there were some problems with the temporary military junta in 2015, the country is remarkably stable for African standards. It was a relatively stable transition and the country can even be considered democratic as local elections were held in 2017.

Moreover, domestic political issues have never affected gold mining or stopped the local government from awarding mining licenses. Taxation and government support appear to be very reasonable compared to global standards.

This is also reflected in the fact that the country scored well in the 2015 Fraser Survey of mining companies: it is in the first quartile of this survey, which is made using answers from real industry professionals operating around the world. Burkina Faso has recently had to cope with a surge in terrorism-related incidents, these should however not be a problem that would directly affect Sarama as these attacks are generally contained to the capital city.

For more about the situation in Burkina Faso, a good primer is my February 2017 article about Sarama and Savary.

The assets:

Sarama's share of ownership on its gold resources is 1.7m oz. The company's market cap is currently just $16.8m. The area where the projects are located is in close proximity to Endeavour Mining's Hounde project that is slated for production end of 2017.

South Hounde

South Hounde is the main asset in the portfolio. It is a JV with Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLY), which provides for Acacia to earn up to a 70% interest in the project by funding $14m of exploration over a 4-year period, with the option to acquire an additional 5% interest, for an aggregate of 75% by declaring a Mineral Reserve of at least 1.6 Moz Au.

As for now, the project sports a 2.1 Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resource, 25% of which is Oxyde. The grade is a nice 2.7 g/t Au (with a 1.6 g/t cut-off) while the metallurgy of the oxide part achieved 87% gold recovery in column leach tests.

Acacia is actively exploring the project and on August 18, Sarama announced some deep drilling results at the South Hounde project from the H1 2017 program aimed at testing the depth and strike extensions of high-grade shoots within the mineral resource, with the goal of increasing the 2.1m oz inferred resource. Results found gold at depth where it was expected with the results being 10.4m @ 3.96g/t Au from 414.8m, 3.5m @ 3.79g/t Au from 406.5m, and 4.1m @ 3.89g/t Au from 429.9m.

The program was also looking for oxide intersections outside of the current mineral resource and the results include 8m @ 2.46g/t Au from 54m and 8m @ 1.55g/t Au from 28m. The 2017 exploration program is budgeted at $4.5m, which, as stated, will be funded by Acacia Mining. At this stage, it is clearly successful as you can see by the slide below from the latest Acacia Mining Corporate Presentation.

Karankosso

The Karankosso project is a 31%/69% JV with Savary Gold, which is also the operator. The October 2015 Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource indicated a 9.2 Mt @ 2.3 g/t Au at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off for a total of 670,000 oz. A new batch of good drill hole results was released August 2017 that signals a possible extension on strike and the discovery of new mineralised zones.

An updated resource estimate is expected for Q4 2017 that will integrate 21000m of RC drilling made in the last exploration programs. Savary is an outstanding partner for Sarama as the company has a tiny market cap but very big names behind it. Ross Beaty, the legendary investor and 2017 Order of Canada award winner owns 17%, Endeavour Mining owns 7.32%, while Management owns around 7.8%.

ThreeBee Project

This project was recently acquired from Orezone and has a historical estimate of mineral resources of 0.28m oz (in the Bondi deposit) in the measured and indicated categories and 0.15m oz in the inferred. It has excellent metallurgy with free milling and recoveries of 97% in oxides and 91% in fresh ore.

The four properties of which the projects consists include another early stage discovery: Botoro. All deposits are at trucking distance from the South Hounde Project and Teranga's (OTCPK:TGCDF) Golden Hill, meaning that they could become a source of feed for a central mill plant, lowering the final extraction costs. Exploration activity is moreover ongoing and the first results are starting to arrive, with the first hole intercepting 27m of 1.07g Au at Bondi.

Management and share structure

When we look at Sarama's ownership structure, we see that management owns 20% of the company, Sun Valley Gold owns 15% and Orezone owns 8%. On August 3, the company closed a C$1.85 million private placement with Sun Valley Gold where Sun Valley Gold bought 1,666,667 shares at a price of C$.18 per share, higher than the current share price of C$.155 (without issuing any warrant). Kinross was also a shareholder pre-IPO.

The management team previously discovered and developed the Moto deposit in Congo, now renamed Kibali Gold and owned by Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD), which is one of the largest in the world, expanding it from 4m Oz of gold to more than 22m Oz. Don Dudek the President and CEO has over 30 years of mining relevant experience, including as Senior Vice President, Technical Services for Endeavour Mining while managing a feasibility study for the Houndé gold project in Burkina Faso.

The share structure is not completely clean with 21m Warrants and 9.7m Options against 139 million common shares, meaning that there will be some dilution in the future however, something that always has to be watched when investing in explorers that don´t have cash flow for funding operations.

Valuation

Our overview now leaves us with one final question: 'How much is Sarama worth?' First of all, we know that the company is low in cash (negative) and has no debt (good). What we do not know however includes the price of gold in the future. For simplicity, I will consider gold price as flat at its current price of $1250/oz, which is incidentally also used in Sarama's resource estimates.

When we look at the company's overall value, we must first consider that the company has 1.7m oz Au, most in the Inferred category. A simple method to value a mining company is to multiply a "value of gold in ground" with the amount of gold. As Sarama's market cap is currently only $17m, the value of the gold in the ground is only around $10/oz ($17m : 1.7m oz = $10/oz). This looks very undervalued to me as inferred ounces would usually go up as high as $30 or $50/oz for exploration-stage companies.

This undervaluation is important especially when we're considering the value of South Hounde. Currently, the project sports 2.1m oz in the Inferred category (resources). We know that if the total reserves become 1.6m oz or more however, the JV with Acacia will become 25% for Sarama and 75% for Acacia. Instead of one million inferred oz, Sarama will own at least 400,000 Measured and Indicated plus an X amount of Inferred Resources.

Measured and Indicated ounces command a higher valuation, by industry standards, at least $50 as they would be in a higher confidence category and be part of a larger project, managed by a mid-tier producer. The valuation really depends on subjective assumptions here, as Sarama being a pure explorer does not has any cash flow to discount nor a NPV on these projects.

Personally, I would value Sarama at a conservative $25 x oz implying a company value of $42.5m vs. the actual market cap of $16.8m, meaning that I believe the company to be grossly undervalued.

Before we conclude, I would also like to point out four more factors that play into Sarama's favour.

Firstly, the amount of ounces attributable to Sarama could very well become considerably higher after the Karankasso project's updated resource estimate expected in Q4 2017. Secondly, I believe management to be very experienced and it has already had significant success in this business, in this region of the world specifically moreover. This is always key and Sarama has a CEO that made a feasibility study for the nearby and Endeavour Mining-owned Hounde Mine, while management owns 20% of the company meaning that they have skin in the game.

Thirdly, there will be the upcoming results from drilling at the 100%-owned Bondi, where exploration activities commenced in Q2 2017. The current resource is small and was published in 2009, but strong results could increase this resource significantly.

Lastly, the stock price (see below) was in excess of $0.24 last summer in an environment with a similar gold price, with less work done on the properties and without the accretive ThreeBee acquisition (here we of course also have to take the share dilution that occurred in the past year into account but the share count did not double however, indicating an undervaluation all the same).

Conclusion

Sarama stock is a so-called penny-stock, meaning it is worth less than $1 and has a market cap of less than $100m. I would thus like to remind the reader about specific risks inherent to small-cap stocks. The low liquidity could be coupled with situations where the bid-ask spread could be significant, leading to unnecessary trading losses and/or liquidity in general could be non-existent at market price. I hence recommend to trade this stock using limit orders only, in order not to disrupt the price structure of this thinly-traded stock. If possible, trading directly on the Toronto Exchange should be considered, as there is higher liquidity.

In the case of Sarama Resources, these risks are exacerbated by the fact that the market cap is really small meaning that any news that could be relevant for Sarama (gold significantly up or down in one day, eventual troubles coming out from Burkina Faso, also if not pertinent to Sarama) could move the stock price in a significant way (>10%). Volatility is not necessarily bad, potential investors should however be aware that it exists and trade accordingly.

That said, I think the company is undervalued based on its current resources and the likelihood of finding further resources at its properties. It currently has interests in three adjoining projects covering 2,000 km2 and containing in excess of 3.2m oz, 1.7m oz of which are attributable to Sarama. At a very low valuation of $10 per oz of gold in the ground, I think buying now, it is a case of buying low.

Considering a flat gold price environment, it will take the company around two more years to deliver and transform from a small player to an eventual acquisition target (Acacia Mining or Endeavour Gold come to mind) or a developer. In Q4 2017, an updated resource estimate is expected at Karankasso, probably adding more ounces to the tally as the exploration program was successful and we can expect the resource there to expand.

In 2018, we will have more results coming out from Bondi, with the first drill results already announced that demonstrate the potential to add mineral resources to the Project, building on the existing historical estimate of mineral resources for the deposit.

For all these reasons, I recommend a buy at current levels around $0.11 forecasting a double in the next 12-24 months as the company unlocks more value from its properties via economic studies and more drilling, paid mainly with other people's money as in the case of the two joint ventures and as the valuation of the gold in the ground that Sarama owns increases towards $20-30 per oz.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRMMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.