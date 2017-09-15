Ormat Technologies: 22% Equity Stake By ORIX A Positive Development - But Is It Enough?

I rate Ormat fully valued and a HOLD with the caveat that investors should be on the watch for M&A or project development deals in Asia.

The equity investment by ORIX, a large financial and tangible asset management company active in Asia, is a very positive development.

Ormat Technologies (ORA) is up 52% (not counting dividends) since I put a BUY rating on the company in my Seeking Alpha article in February of last year (see ORA: Clean Energy Is Powering Financial Returns And Shareholder Value). However, note that the majority of that return was delivered on 2016 (see chart below).

In March of this year, I wrote a follow-up article cautioning investors that ORA's EBITDA growth was slowing and, as a result, it was richly valued. Not surprisingly, the stock has been relatively flat since that piece was published. The question now: what are Ormat's prospects going forward - considering the recent 22.1% stake taken by ORIX Corporation (IX)?

Source: Google Finance

Earnings

The Q2 earnings report was released last month:

Source: Q2 EPS report

Q2 total revenue was up 12.2% yoy while operating income increased by 2.4%. Electricity Segment revenue of $111.8 million was up 7.5% yoy and represented 62.3% of total revenue. Product Segment revenue of $67.6 million was 21% yoy.

Electricity Segment gross margin increased from 40.2% to 41.5% but was more than offset by a significant decline in Product Segment margin - from 43% to 35.7%. As a result, overall gross margin declined 1.9% yoy.

Electricity generation of 1.33 MWh increased only 2.4% yoy. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA grew 8.5% yoy and - after accounting for a one-time tax restructuring benefit of $5.5 million ($0.11/share) - adjusted net income rose 18.4% yoy to $0.58/share. The tax-restructuring adjustment was the result of Ormat releasing a portion of its valuation allowance against U.S. deferred tax assets as well as accrued withholding taxes for expected future dividends to the US from the Israeli subsidiary.

Dividends

Ormat declared a Q2 dividend (to be paid in August) of $0.08/share. That's very low for a utility oriented company as compared to Q2's adjusted net income of $0.58/share. However, as I explained in my first article on Ormat, the company's dividend policy is to pay out only ~20% of annual profits via the dividend - but the dividend is lumpy and tends to be year-end loaded. For example, in 2016 the company paid $0.52/share in total annual dividends, with the largest ($0.31) being made during Q1. So far this year, the company has paid $0.33/share over the first three quarters:

Source: Ormat's Dividend Webpage

If the company were to declare a Q3 dividend of another $0.08/share, that would equate to an aggregate $0.41/share over the last 4 quarters and a yield of less than 1%.

Ormat should re-evaluate its dividend policy in light of competing utility investments.

Outside Equity Investment

In May, Ormat announced that ORIX Corporation (IX) would acquire an ~$627 million ownership stake in Ormat by purchasing ~11.0 million shares of Ormat common stock from FIMI, Bronicki Investments, and senior members of Ormat management, representing - in aggregate - an approximate 22.1% ownership stake in Ormat. The per share sale price paid by ORIX was $57 - the prevailing market price at the time that ORIX, FIMI and Bronicki reached agreement on transaction.

The transaction was closed in July and resulted in associated changes in corporate governance included an increase in the number of directors and ORIX representation on the board. Note that Mr. Yoram Bronicki was a former Chairman of the Board of Ormat. So these are effectively insider shares of Ormat that were transferred to ORIX. In reality, the shares were transferred from one insider to another, the latter being a company with a non-majority 22.1% interest in Ormat.

ORIX Corporation is a large global company with 34,000 employees and operations in 2,000 locations across 36 countries. The company was started in Japan and has been in business for 53 years. ORIX's latest financial report demonstrated relatively strong yoy growth in revenue (34.8%) and net income (16.9%).

ORIX's investment in Ormat is a very positive development because it will result in at least two potential benefits:

While Ormat has a large presence in North America, ORIX is a large renewable developer in Asia. As a result, the association with ORIX should broaden Ormat's opportunities in Asia - a strategic market that Ormat needs to penetrate to jump-start its growth trajectory.

ORIX's market cap is more than 7x the size of Ormat. As a result, ORIX will likely prove to be an excellent financial partner for the development of Ormat's technology and product portfolio in Asia.

ORIX can best be described as a financial services and tangible asset management company:

Source: ORIX Q1 Presentation

As a result, ORIX is a perfect fit to help finance Ormat's renewable energy business expansion into Asia.

Indeed, the World Energy Council estimates that, next to the U.S., Asia represents the fastest growing region for geothermal capacity additions through 2020 and is estimated to add ~6.5GW of geothermal power generation capacity:

Source: WEC

The overall potential for global geothermal power growth is estimated to be more than 10x the current globally installed capacity of 13.8 GW.

Recent Business Developments

In June Ormat announced a power purchase agreement ("PPA") with the Southern California Public Power Authority ("SCPPA"). Under the PPA, SCPPA will purchase 150MW of power generated by Ormat's new and existing geothermal power plants. SCPPA will resell the entire output to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Energy deliveries under the PPA are expected to start in Q4 and the entire capacity is expected to be on line by the end of 2022. The contract is for a minimum capacity of 135 MW and maximum potential capacity of 185 MW. The term of the PPA is for ~26 years and has a fixed price of $75.50 per MWh.

The announcement did not break down how much of the PPA was covered by existing generation capacity versus new capacity. As of the most recent Q2 Presentation, Ormat currently owns and operates 727 MW of generation capacity. So the midpoint of capacity for this PPA (160 MW) represents a significant percentage (22%) of the company's overall capacity. The long-term 26 year contract bodes well for secure and steady cash flow for shareholders well into the future.

Potential Moving Forward

For Q2, G&A expenses increased an estimated $3.1 million due to various charges associated with ORIX’s acquisition of 22% of ownership stake in Ormat. That's a one-time event that equates to an estimated $0.06/share. Note that un-adjusted net income was up 41% yoy.

Product Segment backlog of $192.0 million included new orders of approximately $50.0 million. Note the Q2 backlog equates to nearly 3x Q2 Product Segment revenue. However, the Q2 backlog is down significantly as compared to the Q2 FY2016 backlog of $228 million.

Management's adjusted EBITDA guidance for full-year 2017 is between $340-$350 million. The midpoint of $345 million in adjusted EBITDA is up 6.5% as compared to $323.8 million for full-year 2016. The slower growth as compared to last year was expected and why I wrote my earlier Seeking Alpha piece ORA: Geothermal Expert's 2017 Guidance A Yellow Flag.

Going forward, Ormat is expected to continue growing in U.S. states like California that have renewable requirements and geothermal potential. However, its future growth trajectory will increasingly depend on its ability to develop geothermal potential globally - primarily in Asia. And this is why the ORIX investment is critical as it will enable funding for both organic growth and M&A. Meantime, what we know with a high degree of certainty are the already announced and in-progress expansion projects:

Source: Q2 Presentation

The 200MW of additional capacity by year-end represent a 27.5% increase in the company's total generation capacity, currently at 727 MW. Yet less than half of that will come online next year. So although electricity segment margins are rising nicely (40.9% over the LTM as compared to 35.5% in FY2015), it appears as though growth next year will increasingly be determined by Product Segment sales improvement, or M&A. And as I noted earlier, backlog in Product Segment sales have dropped significantly yoy.

Bottom line: Ormat might deliver EBITDA growth of ~10% annually over the next two years. And while the company recently entered the energy storage business - primarily through the acquisition of Viridity Energy - that initiative has yet to demonstrate significant growth.

Risks

Dividend-paying large-cap utilities have been a top-performing sector this year due to a lackluster U.S. economy and ultra-low interest rates. On Monday, the S&P 500’s utilities sector closed at a record high. But on Tuesday, utility stocks got hit for a 1.7% decline and on Wednesday the sector was again the worst performer in the S&P 500, falling 0.5% even as the S&P 500 closed with a third-straight record finish.

The two-day slump in utility stocks coincided with a selloff in the Treasury market. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes jumped to 2.194% Wednesday from 2.058% Friday. Steadily rising inflation expectations could pose a risk to rate-sensitive stocks such as utilities, which become less alluring as bond yields rise.

For Ormat specifically, its dividend yield is far below that of the utility sector. The Spider Utility ETF (XLU) is currently yielding 3.86%, far above ORA's yield of under 1%. Obviously the yield proposition Ormat offers is less than compelling - especially considering the slowing EBITDA growth rate.

Ormat faces the traditional risks of geothermal development - which tend to be in remote locations and require lengthy and expensive transmission lines. Exploration risks are also a concern as is political risk - even in the U.S. as it pertains to renewable policy and the Trump administration.

Financially, the company is in good shape and its balance sheet has strengthened considerably over the past few years:

Total debt of $938 million is down from over $1 billion in 2013.

Net-debt to capital is 39%, down from 56% in 2013.

Net-debt to adjusted EBITDA is 2.3x.

Summary & Conclusion

Ormat has excellent renewable energy technology and is the global leader (67% market share) in binary cycle plant design at lower geothermal temperatures. But the fact is its growth rate is slowing and the less than 1% dividend yield is not compelling as compared to traditional energy companies. Even solar, wind, and natural gas-oriented NextEra (NEE) yields 2.6%. In addition, it is hard to justify the company's current P/E multiple of 26x given an outlook for 10% adjusted EBITDA growth over the next 2 years.

That said, the recent investment by ORIX is a very positive development. Green energy investors should keep Ormat on their watch list for any potential M&A and/or big project development announcement in Asia involving ORIX. It is clear that Ormat must penetrate the geothermal market in Asia in order to boost its growth rate going forward.

I rate Ormat a HOLD as it appears to be fully valued. In fact, its valuation - based on yield, EBITDA outlook, and growth potential is closer to $50 than its current $57 and change. But ORIX obviously thought $57 was a fair price to pick up 22.1% of ORA, and that is about exactly where the stock is currently trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!