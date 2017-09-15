Storm Impacted Markets Provide Demand Lift For Timber REITs And Self-Storage REITs

Flood recovery in Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey and in Florida from Hurricane Irma will take many months to start and complete. Insurance claims take weeks or months to process in full, while renovations may be delayed by design requirements and availability of local labor resources. As a result, investors should assume that there is plenty of time to take advantage of the expected demand increment.

Here are 4 stocks to enable income investors to benefit from storm related construction and renovation spending :

1) Timber REIT Weyerhaeuser (WY) UP +10% year to date

2) Timber REIT Potlatch (PCH) UP +16% year to date

3) Self-Storage REIT Extra Space Storage (EXR) UP +1% year to date

4) Self-Storage REIT Life Storage (LSI) DOWN (7%) year to date

Timber REITs should see the benefit of both higher total industry demand for board feet of lumber, as well as higher prices for lumber and wood products of all types. Eventually, sawlog demand and sawlog prices should benefit as well.

While most storm damaged homes may require little more than ample sheetrock replacement, others will require new windows, awnings, roofs and garages. Some homeowners may decide to sell their storm-damaged homes as is, if they view their insurance claim reimbursement as inadequate, applying funds received for a down payment on a new home in a neighborhood less exposed to flood damage. Thus, demand for new homes is likely to increase, driving incremental lumber demand from homebuilders. Previous forecasts indicated US new home starts at 1.25 million for 2017, up 3.6% from 2016; this number now appears low by as much as 1%-2%. In short, strong storms such as Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida are good news for Timber REITs.

Large cap stock Weyerhaeuser (WY), $25 billion market cap, looks good for both dividend growth and stock price appreciation potential. Weyerhaeuser's portfolio of 13 million acres of timberlands is concentrated in the northwest and southeast, while annual production of lumber and wood products is concentrated near southeastern markets expected to benefit from storm-related demand.

Weyerhaeuser now provides investors with 3.7% annual dividend yield. Dividends increased 3% for 2016, and Weyerhaeuser appears likely to increase dividends again by 1Q 2018.

We also think investors should consider small cap Timber REIT Potlatch (PCH), $2 billion market cap, for near term stock price upside. Potlatch provides investors with 3.1% annual dividend yield. Like large cap Timber REIT Weyerhaeuser, lumber production by Potlatch is available near storm stricken southeast and Texas markets.

Potlatch also makes the point to investors that exposure to lumber demand price increases is greater for Potlatch than for other Timber REITs, due to its greater exposure to southern sawlog markets, where 44% of Potlatch timberlands are located:

Outlook for Timber REITs should be aided by expected US Commerce Department action to restore as much as 20% duties on Canadian softwood lumber prices, with action expected by November 14, 2017. As Canadian lumber previously captured as much as 25% of total US lumber demand, this could be a significant benefit to Timber REITs for 2018 and beyond.

Turning to another REIT sector expected to see incremental demand from storm repairs, we highlight Self-Storage REITs Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Life Storage (LSI).

Self-storage properties should see an immediate surge in demand in storm-stricken areas, as homeowners and renters alike will need to store their belongings to enable renovations to take place. Both occupancy levels and rental rates should improve during the entire time home renovations are under way, starting before 4Q 2017 and lasting as long as 1 year. This is a well timed demand revival, particularly for Houston, where previous overbuilding of self-storage properties lead to occupancy pressure during recent months of this year.

Self-storage operators are already adding to telephone support staff to service the expected surge in demand. Some turnover of existing renters is to be expected, as a really bad storm may convince some renters to seek employment out of flooded areas. A move out to the west coast may require a short term rental, that will then free up a self-storage unit during 4Q 2017, just as homeowners insurance claims are paid, enabling the start of construction and renovations for new self-storage renters. This is even more good news for self-storage REITs, as the turnover of rental units enables immediate rental rate increase. Rental revenues and profits are both headed higher.

Exposure to Texas, Florida and southeast markets is 32% of portfolio locations for Extra Space Storage and 34% for Life Storage.

This specific storm information is provided by Extra Space Storage :

Extra Space Storage self-storage properties are concentrated 10% in Texas, 11% in Florida and 11% in other southeastern markets.

Life Storage self-storage portfolio locations are concentrated 23% in Texas and 11% in Florida.

Self-Storage REITs have added to revenue potential with portfolio acquisitions. Extra Space Storage increased revenues by 13% during the latest quarter, while Life Storage saw 24% revenue increment.

Long term FFO growth for Self-Storage REITs is a function of portfolio expansion, as well as local occupancy and rental rate trends. FFO guidance for Extra Space Storage indicated FFO growth of 10%-12% for 2017, before the storm impact was known. For Life Storage, FFO guidance was adjusted to reflect the dilution of stock offerings completed to fund acquisitions, with previous guidance indicating FFO per share growth of 1%-2%. Both of these Self-Storage REITs see similar positive long term FFO growth trends.

Self-Storage REITs are good dividend payers. Large Cap Extra Space Storage, market cap $10 billion, increased dividends by 31% during 2016, and appears likely to provide another dividend increment at the end of this year. Extra Space Storage provides investors with 4.0% current annual dividend yield.

Small cap Life Storage, market cap $4 billion, increased dividends by 16% during 2016 and by 5% year to date during 2017. Life Storage currently provides income investors with 5.1% annual dividend yield.

