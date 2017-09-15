Whiting Petroleum: So Much For The 'DAPL Bump'

The Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL") was supposed to greatly benefit the Bakken oil producers by increasing the realized price for oil.

In March, I wrote a Seeking Alpha piece (DAPL Will Reduce The Bakken Discount: A Boon For Whiting Petroleum - But Don't Get Too Excited) which explained why the Dakota Access Pipeline would have a much more bullish effect for the owners of the pipeline as compared to the oil producers in the Bakken - like Whiting Petroleum (WLL).

Hopefully, investors took that advice.

DAPL has an initial capacity of 470,000 bpd. The two legs of the "Bakken Pipeline System" (DAPL and ETCOP) are shown below:

Source: Phillips 66 Presentation

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been in on both pipelines since the beginning and owns a 25% stake in both. PSX will be benefiting in two ways: reaping pipeline transport receipts as well as providing more feedstock optionality for its refineries.

Energy Transfer and Sonoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL) sold a 36.8% stake in the roughly $4 billion pipeline project to a JV between the MLP of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP). The ownership stakes in DAPL are now:

ETP/SXL: 38.25%

Enbridge Energy Partners: 27.6%

Phillips 66: 25%

MPLX: 9.2%

As expected, the pipeline did raise realized prices for the Bakken producers. I excerpted the following Q&A exchanged from Whiting's recent Q2 conference call:

Clearly, DAPL was beneficial for Whiting's differential. However, the company continues to struggle even with a generally higher y/o/y commodity price environment.

From the Q2 EPS report, we see that Whiting continues to lose money, posting yet another net loss of -$0.18/share, bringing the net loss for the first six months of the year to -$0.42/share. This is despite the fact that realized prices were higher across the board. But the benefit of higher prices was shunted by significantly lower production:

Despite its $500 million asset sale, plans for a reverse stock split (the actual number, be it 1-2 or 1-6, has not yet been decided), and higher realized prices, Whiting's continued inability to operate profitably has had a predictable impact on the stock price.

As compared to a DAPL pipeline owner like Phillips 66, the comparison is not even close:

Source: Google Finance

But, of course, Phillips also has chemical and refining operations, so the comparison is certainly not apples to apples. I mention it because, in my previous article, I suggested investors stay away from Whiting and instead consider the companies that own DAPL instead. Meantime, a recent general strengthening in Brent and WTI has some upstream oil companies on quite a roll.

Unfortunately, WLL is not participating, and its stock is currently trading at $4.77/share. Investors should AVOID WLL despite all the positive slides in its most recent September presentation (available here). After all, we have seen those presentations for years, and they always lack one important consideration: profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.