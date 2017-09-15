TransMontaigne: A Record Q2, 6.6% Income, And An ArcLight-Backed Growth Catalyst

The market yawned but the pressure is building for a strong move higher in the units.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) is one of my favorite MLPs. Its most recent record earnings report merely reinforced my bullish outlook on the partnership. Income-oriented investors looking for capital appreciation potential should look beyond potential short-term challenges posed by hurricanes Harvey and Irma and take advantage of TLP's attractive yield and strong fundamentals. TLP is a BUY.

Earnings

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As the graphic above shows, Q2 yoy net income was up a whopping 40%. YTD revenue is up 10.3% while net income is up 45.1% driven by lower expenses and higher earnings from affiliates. TLP achieved quarterly record highs in consolidated EBITDA ($28.82 million), revenue, and distributable cash flow.

Distributable cash flow for Q2 was $24.45 million and compares to only $15.08 million in total distributions. That equates to a very conservative coverage ratio of 1.62x. In addition, 86% of terminaling services agreements have a firm commitment of three years or longer. The combination bodes well for increasing distributions for as far as the eyes can see. And that does not even consider the organic growth projects currently in progress.

Source: June Presentation

The Collins Storage terminal expansion project has been a major driver of TLP's improving financial returns. It successfully completed and placed into service the remaining capacity at the Collins Phase I expansion project during the quarter. As the graphic above shows, the 2 million additional bbls of storage capacity is fully contracted. Total capacity at the Collins storage terminal is now 5.4 million barrels, all of which is fully contracted.

As described in my previous articles on TLP, Collins is the only terminal capable of moving products between the Colonial and Plantation refined products pipelines - two of the largest pipelines in the Southeast. Collins is the last injection point on each pipeline to upload product at full line rates. As such, Collins is a strategic gem of an asset. The terminal and storage facility also has upside potential by providing butane blending services.

TLP is currently in active discussions with potential customers for a potential Phase II expansion at Collins. On the Q2 conference call management announced that it recently received the air permit to build up to an additional 5 million barrels of capacity.

Growth Catalyst

Management also announced a new potential growth catalyst on the Q2 conference call:

Today, I’m pleased to announce that we have entered into a right-of-first-offer agreement with an ArcLight affiliate with regard to their ownership interest in a joint venture they will be forming with BP West Coast products. The assets that will initially be contributed into the newly formed joint venture will include two large refined products terminals; one located in Seattle, Washington; and one in Portland, Oregon.

TLP management services will be the operator of these terminals. This is a significant growth opportunity for TLP and is the first clear example of the cooperative relationship between TLP and its relatively new GP: ArcLight.

Hurricane Woes

Source: June Presentation

As shown in the graphic above, TransMontaigne has significant assets along the Texas and Florida coasts. However, note these are storage and terminaling businesses, which are significantly less prone to lengthy service outages as have been witnessed by refiners and chemical operators. While storage tanks can be damaged, the damage is typically well covered by insurance. But loss of income due to service outages is not covered.

That said, terminal storage operators have learned to fill the storage tanks with product prior to hurricane arrival as the tanks are much stronger and able to withstand much more wind pressure when they are loaded. The bottom line is that any impact of the hurricanes is likely to be short term. Once recovery efforts can start in earnest, the partnership is likely to see an increase in demand due to the gasoline, which will be required for the rebuilding process.

Distributions

Given the quarter's strong financial performance and clear visibility into future growth, the Board approved a $0.015 increase in the quarterly distribution to $0.74 for Q2. That represents growth of 2.1% over the previous quarter and 7.2% over the year-ago quarter, all while maintaining an overly conservative distribution coverage of more than 1.6 times.

TLP is a BUY for its current income (6.6%), high coverage ratio (1.62x), distribution growth profile, and its organic growth potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.