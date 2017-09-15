Chatham Lodging, With No Dividend Raises, Is On the Clock

Chatham Was a Great Prospect

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), has been a component of my MnM portfolio since I began writing on Seeking Alpha, way back in 2015. If you're interested, you can find my monthly series here. When I first added it to the portfolio I was attracted by many of its characteristics. I saw a high-yielding, small-cap REIT that paid dividends monthly and was growing its dividend at a nice clip. In fact when I entered into the position they already had nearly five years of dividend growth, with most years' raises being in the double-digits.

*Note that dividends were paid quarterly in 2011 and 2012, but were adjusted to monthly figures for comparative purposes. Source: Dividend Data from Chatham Website.

Furthermore, I liked their collection of hotels. They focus on premium-branded, upscale extended stay and select service segments, operate hotels with household names in the Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt families, and are spread out geographically.

Source: Chatham Investor Presentation, May 2017

Lastly, I really liked their conservative payout ratio when it came to their dividends. Their payout ratios were hovering in the high 50%'s of AFFO, leaving plenty of cushion and room for growth.

With all this going for it, it had to be a clear winner, right?

The Last Two Years Have Been Rough

Back when I first entered into the stock, in the 2014-2015 time frame, it was running on all cylinders. In fact, it's upward march had rapidly accelerated and the stock topped out over $30 per share. Management was growing the brand, adding hotels and improving it's key operational metrics.

Looking back at my first article I can calculate that I had paid nearly $28.50 per share back then with a yield of 3.1%. It was a partial position, but it turns out that I had bought near the top. The stock's rally fizzled out quickly in the latter half of 2015 and since that time it's been largely range-bound. Aside from some short-lived dips and peaks, the stock has stuck to about $20 per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Sept. 13, 2017

When we look over the last two years, we see that this flat-lining of the stock has resulted in significant underperformance relative to both the S&P 500 and the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ), somewhat of a proxy for the REIT sector.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Sept. 13, 2017

Within my portfolio I sold the original partial position when I rebuilt the MnM portfolio in April of 2016, and ended up re-adding a full position of Chatham at just over $21 per share when I reconstructed everything.

What Happened at Chatham That Drove the Stock Price Down So Much?

It's hard to point to any one specific factor. I've heard numerous items mentioned on the conference calls, ranging from rising labor costs, to oversupply in hotels, to disruption to the industry from non-traditional lodging options such as AirBnB. Likely it's a combination of all of these that have wreaked havoc on Chatham's results.

First, in looking over revenue, it's somewhat understandable that top-line growth has slowed as they have not added to their hotel count since 2015.

Source: CLDT SEC Filings, 2017 Guidance from Q2 2017

As one would expect they have not issued much for equity (which would drive revenue growth) in recent years either.

Source: CLDT SEC Filings, 2017 Guidance from Q2 2017

Where the slow-down becomes clear is when we look at the comparable operating metrics. We see that the growth they had previously seen in RevPar (Revenue Per Available Room) and Average Daily Rates, has all but disappeared. Management has also not been able to drive any measurable growth in occupancy.

Source: CLDT SEC Filings, 2017 Guidance from Q2 2017

Given these operational challenges, it stands to reason that Chatham has seen its stock price decline. The downturn in the stock price has only exacerbated Chatham's problems as it is too costly to simply continue issuing stock to grow as the high yield (6+%) requires finding hotel investments with even higher cap rates. This just isn't happening in the current environment.

I found managements answer to the first question of their most recent (Q2 2017) earnings call to be very telling. Earlier in the call, management highlighted that it was in the process of selling two hotel properties. When asked why they were selling hotels for the first time since 2010 (7 years!), CEO Jeff Fisher responded that (emphasis added):

Yes. I will address that Gaurav. It's Jeff. How are you doing today? And then, Dennis and Jeremy, you could follow on. But, I think the rationale here is not to simply sit still at a time when we all know RevPAR kind of best case is flat or up a little bit or down a smidgen. In the current environment we're looking for ways to make money, I mean pure and simple.

While you can applaud management's creativity and drive to create value, it is also a little concerning that they are stepping outside of their traditional operational activity and are turning over assets to make money. Its' one thing to be engaging in this type of activity when things are going well and you can capitalize on favorable cap rates. It's another when things aren't going well and you may feel forced into such activities. I will let you be the judge of this, but this type of activity, outside of their core operations, doesn't particularly excite me.

Chatham's Results Have Stalled, But Is There Room for Dividend Growth?

Based upon management's guidance, the AFFO, which was flat in 2016, is on pace to contract this year.

Note: 2015 includes a special dividend of $.08. Source: CLDT SEC Filings.

If we forecast out the remainder of 2017, the current dividend payout of $.11 per month will have climbed to about 62% of AFFO. If management were to come in and raise the dividend by a penny a month, to say $.12, it would drive the current payout ratio closer to 68%, which is still fairly reasonable, but still more than 10% higher than we've seen them pay out in the past.

I don't know the exact process that they employ when their board announces dividends, but as we've seen in the past, they have a tendency to go longer than 12 months between raises.

I also do not have a crystal ball, so there is always a chance we could see a raise next month, or not until next year, or maybe not at all until conditions improve. I do not know how much importance they place on their streak, as I have not seen them comment on raising the dividend. I also do not know how much leniency David Fish, the Curator of the CCC list, will give them when it comes to their annual increase streak.

In theory, if they were to raise the dividend for even one month in 2018 they will have paid more than they paid in 2017. This still could end up being over two years since the date of the last raise at the start of 2016.

Closing Thoughts

Chatham has traded on the cheap for quite some time now, largely mirroring its prospects as viewed by the market. Investors looking for outsized yield can plainly find it here.

From listening in on the conference calls it does not seem like there is a quick fix for the company as it works to improve its metrics. The oversupply concerns are not yet working themselves out and rising labor costs and challenges to the industry abound. Management is now turning over hotels so we will see how effective they are at locating new, accretive investments.

As a dividend-growth investor this isn't one of the places you like to find yourself. If we get to next spring and it's been a full two years of no dividend growth then I will begin looking at replacement options. Of the 38 holdings in my MnM Portfolio, Chatham is literally the ONLY stock that has not raised its dividend over the last twelve months. It's hard to justify holding a small-cap stock in a challenging industry, that isn't growing, and now just acts like a bond. There just is too much risk in it for the reward.

There is always a chance that we will see some dividend growth in the coming months and I am certainly not rushing for the exits. I do not think the dividend is at risk of an immediate cut, but my patience only lasts so long.

