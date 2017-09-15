Retirement Strategy: Don't Be Silly, Buy AT&T

I have to write this article because I am a bit tired of seeing articles about AT&T (T) being overvalued and avoided. Are you kidding me? This dividend aristocrat has been a widows and orphans cash cow for decades, and right at this very moment, an investor can receive a yield of nearly 5.50%.

The share price has fallen, but for income seekers, is it really that important? I just don't think that T is going out of business, or will cut its dividend. The amount of cash flow T has can service the debt and pay the dividends, and now it's on sale!

The yield has gone up by about 1% while the share price has dropped by 15% in just 6 months. I am going to keep this short and sweet:

No matter what happens with the Time Warner deal, T will continue to reap its legacy revenue while also upgrading its business into the entertainment world. It also will not hurt that Apple (AAPL) is coming out with a $1k iPhone! While I do not believe that T will give the phone away, just consider the options it WILL have with the iPhone 8! Just in time for the fall season and the holidays.

Not only will Apple make a killing in my opinion (some might think the X is overpriced, but I believe in UPSELLING!) but T will stand to generate more revenues and earnings as well. That does not preclude the other companies in the sector of course, but seriously, this is AT&T we are talking about! The biggest the best and the greatest dividend payer of them all!

The Bottom Line

If you want some real sweet income right now, T is a bargain in my book! Maybe I am just a nut job but I believe if you do not have a chunk of T in your retirement account, you just might miss the boat!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.