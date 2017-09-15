Degree And Intent Of Indebtedness: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

I am indebted to readers for their comments. I like feedback of all kinds, both negative and positive. So it is with appreciation that I read a coherent criticism of my post yesterday clarifying when and under what circumstances we should accumulate debt. I thought my argument was pretty clear, but thanks to reader EK1949, I saw further room for clarification. Here is his opposing argument:

"Our debt burdens the future the same way past debt burdens us. It won't. I pay a present tax in my present income. I do not pay a future tax on my present income. I don't pay a present tax on my future income. Future people will pay what's for them a present tax on their present income. All present people buy from our present production. Future people will buy from what's produced then. There's only one way we can cheat them, by not using the dollars needed to build the economy that best serves us and the future, something previous generations did pretty well. Will we do the same? Not once in my life have I ever groaned under the oppressive weight of the vast debt of the Great Depression and WWII. Admit it, none of you even think about it."

I had argued that while excessive borrowing is to be eschewed, households or governments could justifiably borrow when making an investment promising a reasonable payoff and, still more leniently, to bridge a period of difficulty in order to meet ongoing expenses - with the expectation of extinguishing the debt reasonably soon.

Thanks to EK1949, I can add two refinements to the permissibility of borrowing. The first is that it is a matter of degree. Sure, we pay tax on our present income. But the level of taxation doesn't align with the magnitude of debt accumulation. Here is some relevant data from the Mercatus Center:

"Today, 43 cents of every dollar spent is borrowed; this amount is about 4 times the rate in 1980. Between 2007 and 2011 alone, the rate has increased 38 cents per dollar."

Would EK1949 like to nearly double the amount of taxes he pays to live up to his wish to not burden future generations - "something previous generations did pretty well?"

I could accept a situation in which 15 cents of every dollar spent is borrowed “to serve us and the future,” as EK1949 puts it. But borrowing 43 cents is not serving the future so much as placing future generations in servitude.

EK1949 raised another excellent argument when he brought up “the vast debt of…World War II.” That helped me to understand that it is not just a matter of degree but also a matter of intent. It would be irresponsible to not borrow every last cent available in the defense of our liberty. That’s certainly what Churchill did in acceding to the Lend-Lease program, whereby the U.S. obtained valuable British collateral for U.S. wartime loans. And the U.S. itself borrowed heavily once it became an active combatant in the war against the fascist powers. But overextending ourselves today when there is no comparable emergency ill-prepares us for future crises.

