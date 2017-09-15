Market Volatility Bulletin: Unphased

A two-input model that measures the value of the Dow indicates that US equities are significantly undervalued.

The newsflash that N. Korea fired yet another missile (more succesfully this time that the previous) barely registered with S&P futures or other capital markets.

To give some sense of scope, stakes, and geography of this tweet into context, we've compiled a brief map with some images of Japan's Hokkaido prefecture:

This trajectory strikes my (Adam's) family on a personal level, as we had given thought to backpacking in the beautiful Hokkaido region this upcoming spring.

Less inviting when missiles are volleying in shows of might. We bring this up because in a very small way these activities do impact trade and economic activity. We are definitely concerned about recent developments in the region. CNBC had this to offer readers:

To practice bomb drills when the enemy is conducting nuclear and ballistic missile tests that are hundreds of thousands of times as powerful as the conventional bombs the South is showcasing, there's an element of futility, if not tragedy, to the South's stand," said Sung-Yoon Lee, professor at Tufts University's The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy

Here was the initial equity market response to this news:

Source: Interactive Brokers

StockCats has an observant response.

Side Note: the time stamps are in Cyrillic as my family and I just got to Serbia! Here for a week or two.

Why should US equities care if S. Korean equities (EWY), gold (GLD), and rates (TLT) don't? As crazy as this lack of response may seem, we believe that the US Asian hours response is congruent with what we observe in other markets. All we wish to point out is that there appears to be a large disconnect between capital market reactions vs. media and policy reactions in terms of magnitude and even direction.

Shout Out

DJIA To Start Cooking With Gas by Tony Hayes, CFA earns today's hat tip.

Mr. Hayes advocates a model whereby equity investors should focus on two basic inputs to determine index value: dividends and the thirty-year T-Bill.

He shares on why he prefers dividends to EPS. Among the reasons is that dividends tend to be far more stable. He goes on to demonstrate a link between his preferred version of the Fed model and the actual performance of the DJIA (DIA):

Now, Mr. Hayes argues that fair value for DJIA is substantially higher than the current level. We believe there is a significant limitation to using this particular valuation model in the current time (say more or less since the GFC). He also shares some charts that look at the last ten years in terms of GDP growth, Dow EPS growth, and the like.

You should read the piece and gather your thoughts. Please share if you will (on this post or the original) what you believe the strengths and/or weaknesses to be of this model. Again, we're more interested in your opinion than sharing our own here (though we often enter discussion in the comments section), but we believe that the current level of rates renders this model far less effective than periods where T-bond rates are more moderate.

Thoughts on Volatility

Today we want to focus on a different aspect of volatility that we rarely cover: margin requirements.

MVB commenter Alan248 shared this with us in a PM (we share this with permission):

The change is part of their fluid risk control and is only applicable to clients with current positions. In other words, if you don't hold or trade these products you wouldn't notice or need to know of a change. An alert came to me as an email this afternoon (after the close) so I would guess that they were selective in sending it out. On a needs to know basis, which is reasonable. This is the full text (missing just a reference to their help data base) - (start) 'Dear Client, IBKR has been implementing increased margin requirements on volatility based products over the past several weeks in response to a relatively low VIX index level along with geopolitical and economic concerns. As this index is susceptible to sudden and pronounced increases, often amplified via products offering 2x and 3x leveraged returns, IBKR has determined that a further margin increase is warranted. Accordingly, we will be implementing a requirement intended to provide coverage assuming a decline of 10% in the market index SPX and a consistent increase in the market volatility index VIX. With VIX currently around 11 the consistent upward move will put VIX around 37. At higher levels of VIX, the VIX change corresponding to a 10% decline in the SPX will be lower (in accordance with expected behavior of the beta between VIX and SPX). The increase will be implemented over twenty business days effective for Trade Date September 18, 2017. This phased approach is intended to provide you with sufficient time to adjust your position and/or deposit additional funds. The upcoming margin changes will impact positions in all volatility product underlyings and derivatives including ETPs, options, futures and CFDs. You can determine the full impact of this change using the Alternative Margin Calculator feature of the IB Risk Navigator ((NYSE:SM)) tool. Please note that IBKR continuously reviews margin requirements with the objective of striking a balance between reasonable leverage and prudent risk management. As the factors underlying requirements are dynamic, by nature, clients holding volatility based positions should be prepared for further increases should market conditions warrant. Interactive Brokers Risk Management' (end)

First off, thank you Alan for alerting us to this situation. Second, this was a standard e-mail sent out to all clients, and is in no way some kind of reflection that "Alan's in trouble".

It does highlight the fact, however, that IB and other brokers such as TD Ameritrade seem to have two joint concerns:

The tail risk on some of these inverse products is quite high - higher than some who trade them perhaps acknowledge Those trading the product may not fully understand the risks entailed with the trade.

Alan conveyed this opinion forcefully in his PM. He goes on to say (same message, emphasis added):

Three additional comments (stuff you know but worth starting anyway) - Brokers need to protect their firms from loss so they have to monitor risky accounts and/or risky positions. Brokers also need to protect their clients from themselves. If an account "blows up" and IB walks away unharmed but the client is out their retirement savings (for example) then IB may well be held responsible for not having at least tried to protect the client from self-harm. It goes back to fiduciary duty. Even with internet accounts that are self-directed there is a burden of care that is shouldered by the brokerage firm. So this isn't entirely self-serving. But it does reflect risk to the firm in two different ways *(direct and indirect). Secondly, it drives home how risky these products themselves can be. Thirdly, my personal opinion is that IB may be aware that there could be a growing group of people who may be unaware of the risks, or who may not be adept in managing them, yet they are trading aggressively. The three points are all different aspects of the same thing (risk) but they represent different moving parts to some degree.

Alan's PM is worthy of notice for those who work with these products. Even if you understand the risks, second and third order effects from those who do not can amplify price swings. Products like XIV and SVXY can possibly generate highly adverse outcomes on accounts, despite their tremendous upside. While that contango (see spot, F1 and F2 below) looks so tempting, it's important not to get too far over your skis on a position like this via ETPs that can quickly invert.

Remember, for every short there's a long: longs aren't just shrinking violets that passively hand their money to someone. They are effectively positioning for a "gamma" event, and are apparently quite willing to pay up.

With good reason, traders frequently look at VIX and related products (futures, VXX, TVIX, etc.) to get a handle on volatility. But it's worthwhile to consider where volatility comes from: implied volatility on a basket of S&P 500 options. We call it "Organic vol", though that's not some kind of official term.

Organic at-the-money vol as measured on ES options took that next swing lower that seemed inevitable after the stunning summer doldrums. If we recall 5.3 was the low we recorded on the weekly contract, 6.9 on the monthly, and 9.3 on the quarterly; by those standards we're still quite high!

Actually, the monthly contract appears closest to a bottom. These moves are never "safe", but so much of the downside on the monthly has already been squeezed out. Considering a time fly (some variant of short the weekly and the quarterly, long two of the monthly) looks pretty compelling. We believe the quarterly may resist the next leg lower, but ultimately will succumb if we don't get a burst of action within the next week or so. Monthly vol really appears more vulnerable to theta than vega at this point in our view.

Importantly, none of these vols signal anything like concern for the N. Korea situation. They are the same this morning as they were near yesterday's close before the new "test" conducted over Hokkaido. Next week's Fed meeting hardly seems to register any cause for concern also (more on that in an upcoming piece we'll have out this weekend).

Conclusion

Thank you for reading. We ask that you share your thoughts, ideas and questions with us and other readers. Thanks to Alan for taking the time to offer his ideas and to alert readers to the standard e-mail he got. MVB isn't "our" forum - it's yours.

Have a good weekend - and Happy Quad Witching!

