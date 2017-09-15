Epizyme Striding Into Epigenetic Breakthroughs

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) is a $900 million market cap company trading near $15 per share focused on bringing epigenetic cancer therapies to patients with unsolved diseases. The company recently raised $140 million in a public offering at $15.25 per share, and Strong Bio regards any dip as a potential buying opportunity if your biotechnology portfolio is in need of oncology representation. EPZM's lead candidate, tazemetostat, an EZH2 inhibitor, is being developed with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) for treatment of hematological malignancies (large B cell lymphomas (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL)) and genetically defined solid tumors. Its second candidate pinometostat, a DOT1L inhibitor being developed with Celgene (CELG), is being developed for MLL-r, a genetically defined acute leukemia. The company has developed at least six other small molecule oncology programs, including a potential first-in-class PRMT5 inhibitor with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The company pipeline figure taken from the website is shown below:

Epigenetics describes a gene regulatory system that modulates gene expression without altering the makeup of genes themselves. This is primarily accomplished by DNA-binding proteins called histones and other chromatin modifying proteins. Errors in normal epigenetic mechanisms can lead to different types of cancer. EPZM pioneered the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors of histone methyltransferases. Thus, the company is identifying specific mechanisms of epigenetic tumor suppression using CRISPR (genome editing tools). Epizyme then optimizes anti-cancer compound development by screening drug candidates that might play a key role in new therapies for unmet needs in cancer. The market for cancer treatment is estimated to be in excess of $145 billion by 2018. 1 in 19 people will have cancer at some point in their lifetime.

Epizyme is developing tazemetostat, an orally administered, first-in-class small molecule EZH2 inhibitor, for the treatment of multiple types of hematological malignancies and genetically defined solid tumor. The company has recently published encouraging safety and tolerability results of its interim phase 2 study at ICML 2017. Its molecular profiling technology enables positive and negative predictors for tazemetostat response. Recently the company announced a collaboration with US Oncology Research to screen patients in 68 locations for refractory FL and DLBCL patients with EZH2 mutation positive tumors. This should facilitate phase 2 clinical trial enrollment with high-probability responder candidates. Moreover, tazemetostat showed promising interim efficacy in heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory FL and DLBCL, particularly in patients with mutated EZH2. FDA has fast-tracked this drug review process as well. The market for B-cell NHL is predicted to reach $5.4 billion by 2024.

On the solid tumor front for tazemetostat, the company is conducting phase 2 studies for mesothelioma and epithelioid sarcoma (INI1-negative) solid tumors. Phase 2 study in mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function was reported as fully enrolled. Positive interim data was announced at ASCO 2017, and following a meeting with FDA, EPZM has an accelerated approval pathway for treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma, targeting this indication's NDA for tazemetostat in 2018. The company has also worked out dose tolerability in phase 1 study for pediatric patients with genetically defined solid tumors or non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with plans for phase 2 evaluation recently described. Key readouts in solid tumors are to be discussed with FDA in late 2017. EPZM locked down orphan drug status for tazemetostat for the indication of STS as well. The incidence of soft tissue sarcoma is estimated at 1 in 25,000. Patent protection for the company for EPZM mutant cancers appears to be in place, so competition for the space should be limited until expiration.

Strong Bio likes the chances of tazemetostat because its best responsive patient population can be pre-screened, there are a number of potential indications for approval and label expansion, and the company has most of the world-wide rights. While Eisai owns development and commercialization rights to tazemetostat in Japan (as well as first negotiation for Asia), EPZM holds ex-Japan global development and commercialization rights. The market for solid tumors in Asia is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2019, which is approximately 20% of the global market led by Europe and the U.S.

On the combinatory therapy front, one study is evaluating tazemetostat in combination with R-CHOP, a chemotherapy regimen, as a first-line treatment for newly diagnosed elderly, high-risk patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the most common type of NHL. Another combination therapy is planned for FL by end of 2017. Another set of clinical trials are evaluating safety and efficacy of tazemetostat in combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab), in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL and other solid tumors (collaboration with Genentech/Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). In addition, a phase 1b/2 clinical study of metastatic NSCLC will evaluate the combination for efficacy beginning later this year 2017.

Epizyme is developing pinometostat, a small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L, for the treatment of patients with MLL-r, a genetically defined acute leukemia. We are conducting a phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients. Incidence of MLL-rearranged leukemias is about 10% of all leukemias, expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2020. So they carry a significant market size, We are also evaluating preclinical combinations of pinometostat with other anti-cancer agents in MLL-r leukemia. Pinometostat is being developed in collaboration with one of the top cancer drug sellers, CELG.

Under collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, EPZM is developing an additional six small molecule oncology programs, including a potential first-in-class PRMT5 inhibitor with GlaxoSmithKline. This target is implicated in mantle cell lymphoma, for instance, and accounts for about 5% of NHL diseases, the total of which is expected to reach a market of $9.2 billion by 2020. By 2020, EPZM plans to have advanced at least three new oncology programs into clinical development, and further expanded its preclinical pipeline.

Net loss was reported at about $28 million for 2Q 2017. Research and development expenses were approximately $27 million. General and administrative expenses were approximately $11 million. The company brought in a $10 million milestone payment from GSK. 2Q 2017 report showed cash on hand at $193 million as of June 30, 2017.The company recently raised $140 million in a public offering at $15.25 per share. With a burn rate of about $40 million per quarter, and about $320 million in cash, the company should have burn runway through its initial NDA submissions and beyond, possibly carrying into 2020.

The risk of dilution appears to be somewhat mitigated for the time-being. FDA approval is always a risk for companies with no previously approved product, but given that FDA has provided an approval pathway for tazemetostat, it is de-risked in this category as well. Risks for the company regarding FDA approval might be lower than many in the oncology space due to the ability to pre-screen targets for trials. This should result in a healthy responder population data when phase 2 results are taken into consideration by regulatory scientists and FDA. The company will have good manufacturing and marketing partners to carry it through these potential pitfalls as well regarding the launch, if approved. However, it will have to share some of the profits as well, if it chooses not to shoulder the load on its own. Because the severity of the specific epigenetic cancers are quite dangerous and serve as unmet need, even the relatively rare incidence targets can prove to have substantial markets. In spite of the potentially lower risk profile for the company, the reality is that EPZM may be a couple of years away from generating significant revenue as its expenses from larger trials are rising.

The ability to screen and specifically target patient populations serves as a very big advantage for cancers conferred by genetic mutation. EPZM is partnered with some of the biggest cancer drug sellers, and should be seen as a legitimate future powerhouse in epigentic therapy. In spite of targeting select mutations, the massive total market and sales potential of its minority candidates are still in the blockbuster range. They are also unmet needs with patent protection. Strong Bio is interested in a position in this company and will look for a nice entry point. Because the Yahoo eight analyst consensus target is near $24 per share investors have some nice upside potential if a dip is presented.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.