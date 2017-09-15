Ventas Is Exiting SNFs At A Profit While Reducing Risk

Ventas Inc. (VTR) is a healthcare REIT with a 7 year history of annual dividend increases. By exiting the skilled nursing market it is lowering its risk while have a very attractive yield. The current dividend and likely future increases are worth more than the current market price making for a nice opportunity for dividend growth investors.

What did I think of VTR last time?

I last wrote about VTR back on March 15th. I saw that 2017 would primarily be a rebuilding year (to use a sports team term). I was impressed that the company was able to do an equity raise and get $70 a share while the market price at the time of the article was down to near $60. It was clear to me that management planned to sell of the rest of the skilled nursing facilities they own and restructure the company around its other assets including a move into Life Sciences projects.

What new information do we have now?

Since my last article on VTR, there have been 2 earnings report released covering the first half of the fiscal year. AFFO for those two quarters is in line with the flat guidance management gave and is a total of a penny higher than the first half of last year. Revenue was up each quarter in the low to middle single digits as well. I see no plans from management to do anything different than was planned at the beginning of the year, so I don't see the second half of the year offering any surprises. And in reaffirming their full year guidance, management stated they anticipated no significant changes other than selling off the last of the SNF properties. I would anticipate that AFFO for the year comes in at around $4.16 give or take a penny. That is more than enough to support the current dividend and to provide a good base for next year's increase.

The slide above, from the Q2 earnings presentation, illustrates why VTR has been exiting the skilled nursing sector. On the slide I have highlighted in green a column where a metric called Revenue Quality Mix is displayed for each of the property types. This metric is actually the percentage of revenues that don't come from Medicaid. Since providers have little recourse to any changes in Medicaid reimbursement rates and rules, low numbers means higher risk for those providers. I think this metric alone explains why VTR is exiting the SNF sector. At 35%, SNF's have less than half the rate of non-Medicaid revenue than the next lowest property type. This risk has to be managed and that takes resources. Based on the revenues produced, those resources could be directed elsewhere far more profitably and with less risk.

The spin-off last year and the sale of the remaining properties this year makes sense in that light. That doesn't mean SNFs aren't worth owning or investing in but rather that it doesn't make sense to include them as part of a portfolio that isn't primarily focused on managing them. I think the market sees the same thing, as VTR has been selling these facilities off at a profit.

In the slide above, VTR reaffirms its earlier guidance for 2017 as being essentially flat. For the first half of the year, AFFO is up just under 1% which is in keeping with its flat guidance. By the end of the year, the SNF's should all be sold and a profit of $600 million booked. This is all in keeping with 2017 being a rebuilding year. Once these changes are done, I see demographics and a good portfolio of properties helping to grow the company.

The slide above seems to show a big debt maturation next year. But that is more a product of dividing the year up into quarters. 2018 actually as a whole is about an average year for debt coming due. That said, the debt that is maturing in Q1 of 2018 has a rate of 2%, so I have some concerns about VTR being able to replace it cost effectively. I think they will likely be setting up a new bond issue so I will need to keep an eye on what the coupon will be for that.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see VTR has raised its dividend each year for 7 years. I also see that analysts are estimating the earnings will grow by almost 7% each year over the next 5 years. With AFFO growing very little over the next year according to management guidance, I want to be very conservative in my estimation of dividend growth, so I will stay with the 5% I estimated in my last article. This has the benefit of being lower than earnings growth, so I can be sure the company could support it. I will use the annualized amount of the currently declared quarterly dividend payment, $3.10 as my dividend value and based on the current yield I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 1%.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $69.16 making my buy price anything below $70. Because of a couple of comments on a recent article, I want to again note that my buy price is not a prediction of where I expect the price to go. While the market does tend to move towards a fair value price, there is no guarantee that it will reach such a price before the variables change enough that the price is some other value. My dividend growth strategy depends on getting shares at a value to the dividend they pay me, not on predicting where the price will go, so I do not try to predict where the price will go.

Morningstar currently lists the 5 year average yield of VTR as 4.18%. Dividing the current dividend of $3.10 by that rate, I get a price of ~$74. I think that price is too high, but it does show that my $70 buy price is not unrealistically high.

Can options help?

My buy price is close enough to the market price that options could help lower the price. When I write a put contract, I want to get an effective price lower than the market price and a premium payment that is more than the pro-rated divined for the length of the contract. That works out to be around $0.26 cents a month based on the $3.10 yearly dividend. When I write a call contract, I want the strike price to be higher than my buy price, the premium to be around half the pro-rated dividend and the Delta to be less than 0.35 (so I have around a 1 in 3 chance of the shares being called away or less).

Looking at the October 20th monthly expiration date, I see both put and call contracts that look attractive. I like to use the earliest expiration date where premiums meet my requirements as this gives me a change to write more contract over time.

For a put, I like the $67.50 strike price as this gives me a good premium of around $0.70 and a strike price lower than the market price. I'd like to collect the premium and get the stock assigned, but I would also be okay with just keeping the premium.

For a covered call, or even a buy write, the $70 strike price call contract looks fairly good. With a limit order one should be able to collect a premium of about $0.75 (well above the minimum). One thing to watch out for is that the Delta is 0.39 which is a little bit above what I would normally like. The premium is good enough that one should have an opportunity to buy the call back to close it and still make a good profit.

What to watch for going forward?

The biggest thing on management's plate is selling off the last of the SNF properties. Currently they are estimating that they will book a $600 million profit from those sales and complete them by the end of the year. Going forward, I want to see the sales completed on time and the profit coming in at or above management's estimate.

The year was a rebuilding year, so in the annual report I will be looking for big plans for 2018. I also want to see how management plans to pay off the big load of senior bonds coming due in the first quarter of next year. I think that will be a challenge given that the coupon on those bonds appears to be 2%.

Conclusion

VTR is one of the better healthcare REITs in the senior care sector. It has a good dividend growth history and its high percentage of private pay patients makes the risk low. Based on predicted growth of the dividend, the current share price represents a good deal for dividend growth investors.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.