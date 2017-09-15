Covenant Transportation - Valuation May Be Near A Peak

The trucking industry has been red hot of late, so Covenant's positive momentum is not at question, just its relative valuation.

Investors need to ask themselves how the market is valuing the company and how it compares to peers.

Covenant's stock price is up 29 percent for 2017; from the company's 2017 low-point, the stock price is up 55 percent.

Overview

Covenant Transportation (CVTI) ranks 9th out of 16 public trucking companies when comparing truckload revenues. At $680 million in trailing twelve-month ((TTM)) total operating revenues, Covenant is much smaller than larger peers like Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX), Schneider National (SNDR), JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), Ryder System (R) and Landstar System (LSTR). Other larger companies include Werner Enterprises (WERN) and Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS).

Yet as recent as last week, Covenant found itself atop all public trucking industry peers based upon stock performance. Year-to-date, (YtD), Covenant has returned nearly 29 percent for investors. From the company’s 2017 low-point, the return is at 55 percent.

There has been a theme in 2017 where select smaller trucking companies have witnessed industry leading stock price performance. This has been true for Covenant, USA Truck (USAK), Marten Transport (MRTN) and Daseke (DSKE). Werner has been the leading larger peer performer, followed by Knight-Swift and Schneider.

As the stock price for Covenant has risen, so have the company’s valuation multiples. This can be most clearly seen by Covenant’s P/E ratio. Trucking industry companies are not the easiest to value as metrics can vary substantially between companies.

This is easily illustrated by comparing Covenant with JB Hunt. On a TTM basis, JB Hunt’s P/E ratio stood at 26 times earnings, while Covenant’s stood at 42 times. Yet EV/EBITDA stood at 15.4 times for JB Hunt and 6 times for Covenant. Free cash flow yield also varied between the two with Covenant’s at over 5 percent, and JB Hunt’s just below 4 percent.

Looking to fundamentals, one could also see substantial variation between these two companies. JB Hunt’s profit margin on a TTM basis was greater than 6 percent, while Covenant’s below 2 percent. For return on assets and equity, JB Hunt was at 11 and 30 percent, Covenant was at 2 and 5 percent.

While not exactly the same, one could make a similar case for Knight-Swift and Schneider having similar lower valuation P/E multiples, yet better performing fundamentals versus Covenant. A similar comparison could be made for USA Truck as a leading stock price performer, with questionable peer valuation based on fundamental performance.

This should lead investors to consider how the market is valuing companies like Covenant and USA Truck versus their larger peers. The P/E ratio is the most recognizable metric to consider, but for companies like Covenant and USA Truck, this is not the core measure for which the market is assigning value. If it were, Covenant would not be trading with a P/E multiple greater than 60 percent over JB Hunt, when JB Hunt’s earnings performance has been superior.

One could claim that Covenant’s earnings are estimated to grow substantially faster than JB Hunt’s in 2018 (45 versus 14 percent), but over a longer term, JB Hunt’s earnings will still have substantially outperformed. From 2014, which was a very high baseline comparable shipping year, JB Hunt will have averaged diluted earnings per share ((EPS)) growth at around 9 percent per year by 2018. For Covenant, average annual growth will have been marginally negative based on the 2018 estimates, over the same period.

While I understand that markets are not perfect, having this big of a discrepancy between performance should be easily discernable. For the trucking industry, Covenant is a much larger company than the average nationwide, this scale does yield benefits versus smaller peers, but not necessarily against larger ones.

If we begin to more closely review other valuation measures including EV/EBITDA, EV/sales, P/B and free cash flow yield, the picture versus larger peers begins to find more justification for stock price performance. For example, compared to JB Hunt, Covenant even with the substantial increase in stock price during 2017, still trades at a substantial discount by these other valuation measures. The same can be said for other larger peers including Knight-Swift and Schneider.

This makes sense, especially in the cases of companies like USA Truck where analysts have been quick to speculate on consolidation. Valuing a company with an EV/EBITDA below five times and as low as 3 times becomes appealing as a potential short-term investment opportunity in the event a buyer were to emerge.

When considering this, Covenant finds itself still in-between smaller peers from a valuation perspective. Only P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) and Ryder find themselves lower by EV/EBITDA, while Celadon Group, Marten, Roadrunner, USA Truck and Werner (as a larger peer) were much closer in valuation.

Summary

Covenant has been a very strong performer during 2017. The company was at a low-point in mid-July at $16 per share. This price had EV/EBITDA at around 4.5 times. As prospects for the trucking industry have continued to improve, Covenant has witnessed multiple expansion for all of its valuation measures, notably EV/EBITDA.

This is not unwarranted and/or unjustified. Investors just need to think about where the potential for the stock is from here. As Covenant tends to be more volatile than larger peers, investors may want to take a measured approach. In the event volatility increases and markets decline, Covenant may get hit harder. The primary positive catalyst that will drive the stock price higher from here is an increasing freight rate environment beyond what is currently anticipated. For these reasons among others, Covenant’s valuation may be near a peak.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBHT, SNDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.